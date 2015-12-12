Click to read the full story: 2015 Hottest Tech Geek Holiday Toys & Gadgets

It’s alway a great time to geek out, but the Christmas and the holiday season make it an extra special time to really live it up. It’s that time of year when every manufacturer unloads everything they had up their sleeves onto unsuspecting customers making you feel like a little kid again waiting for that sound of hoofs on your rooftop. Unless you lived in an urban city and it was just snipers running after a bad guy.

It’s a time for discounts and super sales and even expensive stuff become up for grabs. Geek stuff, especially collectibles included. Christmas bonuses and savings help too. So while other guys are busy looking up the newest golf set, fishing or hunting gear and a new iPhone and the ladies are saving up for the newest dress, shoes and bags, we have much cooler things in mind. Here are the top ten Christmas gifts geeks would like to get or buy for ourselves.

We’ve pulled together the 10 hottest tech toys and gadgets any self-respecting geek will want this holiday season. You can see them all right here in one spot.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 4 – now who wouldn’t want a new computer for Christmas? Well, it’s 2015 and if Microsoft doesn’t disappoint this October, We’d like nothing less than the Surface Pro 4. It’s rumored to have sharp improvements over the Pro 3 that includes minimal bezel 13” (diagonal) display, a fanless and thinner frame and the latest Intel Core M processor. It will come with Windows 10 of course but since it’s basically a PC, some geeks might try to load Linux on it instead.

Alienware 17 – it’s rather rare for a geek who’s not a gamer at the same time. Instead of a Microsoft Surface, the epitome of mobile gaming is the Alienware laptop. Enjoy playing Grand Theft Auto 5, Witcher 3, Arkham Knight, Fallout 4 and even Minecraft at their best anywhere with the Alienware 17. Alienware laptops even get better when partnered with an external Alienware graphics amplifier.

Hot Toys Hulkbuster – Now who’s a sight for sore eyes? Imagine going home from work to a 1/6th scale Hulkbuster Iron Man armor from the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron. It’s a bit chunky in both appearance and pricing. The detail is just amazing and will go well with your naked Hot Toys Iron Man.

DJI Phantom 3 Drone – when geeks are told to go outside and play, they play with drones. The DJI Phantom 3 is one of the best out there. Capture stunning videos with its intuitive controls, live HD view, 12 megapixel camera, 3-axis gimbal and a higher 2km. range. It has plenty more features including auto-takeoff, auto-return and failsafe that’s sure to keep this heavy investment from drifting away. Option 2 would be Lily, a drone that actually follows the user around via controller bracelet. No selfie sticks required.

iPhone 6S Plus – is Apple’s latest fruit and the phone to get this Holiday season (if you haven’t already). What makes it better than its already insanely great predecessor? It has a force-sensitive touch screen allowing for new control options for both the phone and its apps, a stronger aluminum alloy case (an answer to bendgate) and upgraded cameras and innards plus a rose-gold color option to appeal more to the ladies.

Printrbot Simple Maker’s Kit Model 3D Printer – would be a great gift to give any geek who loves tech and figures. Geeks can fabricate anything from anime figurines to missing parts of other figures or even action figures of themselves. There are tons of other possibilities. The printer is small and should fit on the common kitchen counter and quite easy to put together.

Lego Mindstorms EV3 – Geeks are often a creative lot. The best brand out there when it comes to creativity is Lego. Start them young with a Lego Technic set then go hardcore with the Lego Mindstorms EV3 set. With EV3, Lego enthusiasts can choose between 5 pre-designed model robots TRACK3R, R3PTAR, SPIK3R, EV3RSTORM and GRIPP3R and program their movements. Of course with Lego, the fun doesn’t stop there. Owners can just as easily create their own. Imaginations not only run wild but owners can learn robotics and coding at the same time.

Amazon Echo – is a great option for geeks to fulfill their AI fantasies at home. Echo could be the closest thing we’ll have to a Star Trek computer at home according to CNET. The sexily-named Alexa can tell owners the latest news, weather, the results of the latest Dolphins game, the next appointment, run the lights at home, read audiobooks and play music.

Google Chromecast – is a great gift for geeks and non-geeks alike. What self-respecting geek doesn’t watch TV with tropes like Star Trek, Star Wars, Firefly, The Walking Dead and Heroes? It’s hard to imagine a geek without one but it’s worth a shot.

Ice Orb Floating Bluetooth Speaker – What could be geekier than a floating speaker? Sure, there are tons of great speakers out there but can they magnetically levitate? Aside from looking great in both light and dark, its high-quality speakers do it justice. It’s easy to use via Bluetooth and NFC plus; the base acts as a charging dock for other devices.

There are tons of other great gifts for geeks out there but this is just ten of them. It’s just great to be a geek this past decade because there are tons of great stuff out there just for us, and friends and family won’t be hard-pressed to guess what’s geeky or not. But just to be sure, throw in subtle hints in via text or email. The holidays are closing in.

