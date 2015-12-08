Click to read the full story: 2015 Hottest Kids RC Toys: Lutema 2.4 Heligram Flight Simulator R/C Helicopter w/LED SkyText Technology

From time to time, I like to branch out and read about the R/C vehicles that are out. During one of my “expeditions,” I came across the Lutema 2.5 Heligram Flight Simulator R/C Helicopter and I must say, I liked what I saw! I liked it so much that I decided I just had to tell others about it! Does anything make a child happier than a flying toy? Or an adult for that matter? Technically speaking there is no maximum age limit as people of all ages can have their share of fun! RC helicopters are the most favoured though as they can be flown indoors as well as outdoors, so it doesn’t matter what the weather is like!

While some more stable, smaller RC helicopters are more suited to a certain age range, there is so much range for all from a larger size, more flying range, more power or even aerial photography. However no matter what the age is flying an RC helicopter is instant fun and great entertainment which is also a fantastic learning curve for young people and is a very enjoyable, exciting and exhilarating fun filled experience for an adult.

These days children need an activity that engages and motivates them while also weather permitting – gets them outside. This is why the RC helicopter is so much fun. It also helps with absorbing children in more technical aspects of flying and could even be the start of a budding career as a pilot!

OVERVIEW of the Lutema 2.4 Heligram Flight Simulator R/C Helicopter w/LED SkyText Technology

One RC helicopter that stands out from the crowd is the Lutema 2.4 Heligram Flight Simulator R/C Helicopter w/LED SkyText Technology. With all the standard features that would be expected this RC helicopter has a unique addition, an equipped LED ribbon. With the included PC CD-ROM software you can synch your Lutema 2.4 Heligram to a computer and input into the computer a personalised message. When your Lutema 2.4 Heligram Flight Simulator R/C Helicopter w/LED SkyText Technology is flying you can watch the message light up below the rotor blades!

The Remote

A great feature is the “dual” joystick” ordinary remote that comes with a fully featured HOTAS (Hands on throttle and stick) which adds a realistic feel and look to the controls, giving brilliant feedback for the perfect flying experience.

The remote that goes to this helicopter really stands out from the crowd. Instead of it having the normal “dual joystick” mode, it comes with a realistic “Hands On Throttle-and-Stick” designed remote. This adds a realistic look to it and it also has a realistic feel! For an even greater flying experience, it offers simulated force feedback.

Display Your Own Message

Something I really liked about this vehicle is the fact that it offers LED SkyText Technology. This means you can display your own customized message that everyone in the area will see.

This can be programmed to display dot-matrix text or even icons which appear when the blades spin and thanks to the illusion of “persistence of vision” the messages are displayed. Just to help, the software is also very easy to use!

So not only have you got these mind-blowing messages the Lutema 2.4 Heligram Flight Simulator R/C Helicopter w/LED SkyText Technology is also highly equipped. There is a 3.5 channel control, coaxial rotors, speed control, LED lights and for stability an internal gyroscope.

FEATURES

Displaying messages while flying (Up to 12 lines of text)

5 Channel

Dual Speed

4Ghz Extended Range Technology

360 degree gyroscope

Manoeuvres in all directions

Range: 100 feet

Feedback from the throttle

Inflight sounds

Rechargeable battery – can be charged via USB

CD software disc

SPECIFICATIONS

Product Dimensions: 8 x 2 x 4.5”

Weight 2.1 ounces

Shipping weight 3.4 pounds

PROS

An addition feature of the Lutema 2.4 Heligram Flight Simulator R/C Helicopter w/LED SkyText Technology is the unique LED message feature – this certainly makes this RC helicopter stand alone!

CONS

As with all RC helicopters it is important to remember to fly it safely, in an appropriate space, away from trees and winds. In addition you need to remember that you need to be a few feet from the ground to get true stability.

Flying indoors is certainly possible especially if you remember choose a room that has space and no valuable antiques waiting to be toppled!

Beware of the motors overheating, this is a normal condition on electric RC helicopters, but to protect your motors from overheating allow a cool-down after flight, for around ten minutes. This will prolong the life your motors.

REVIEWS

The reviews for the Lutema 2.4 Heligram Flight Simulator R/C Helicopter w/LED SkyText Technology illustrate how much fun it is to fly and how the lights work:

“This helicopter is cool. I have flown many and this one is easy to fly and fun at night. I step out on the front porch and buzz around the front yard and drive area. Neighbours come by and think it cool as well. The colour led make it easy to orientate. The front white led lets you know when it is coming home and the flashing red and blue going out. The coloured LED’s go out and you have about 10 seconds to land before the battery shuts down”

Another reviewer mentions the quality of the Lutema 2.4 Heligram Flight Simulator R/C Helicopter w/LED SkyText Technology, “Got it for a 6 year old and boy does he like to fly it. It is a little tricky for someone this young, so you have to help. The quality is really good for the price”

And the last review that I read says it all! “Out of 24 helicopters that Lutema 2.4 Heligram Flight Simulator R/C Helicopter w/LED SkyText Technology is the best one to fly.”

Looking at all of the good feedback on this product and seeing what everyone has to say about it, it is obvious that people are happy with the RC helicopter. Check here for the best prices as they always change through the holiday season.

