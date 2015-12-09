Click to read the full story: 2015 Hottest Kids Learning Toys: Hexbug Vex Robotics Robotic Arm Review

The VEX Robotics Arm by Hexbug is a fully operational hand powered mechanical arm that operates on 4 degrees of freedom and on a 360 degree base! Using technical gears and realistic physical principles to transfer power through the arm, the VEX Robotics Arm is made up of fully 350 different pieces that snap together without any fuss. Ideal for any child with an interest in robotics, or just a curious mind, the VEX Robotics Arm uses STEM-based principles for an accurate representation of a real industrial robotic arm!

Features of the Vex Robotics-Robotic Arm

14 x 14 x 20 inches

For ages 8 – 15

STEM based industrial replica

Over 350 pieces

Full 360-degree rotations

Is the Vex Robotics-Robotic Arm Worth Buying?

The first thing you will need to consider with the VEX Robotics Arm is the assembly. This is not a toy ready for play straight out of the box. With more than 350 different pieces and a complicated but detailed assembly to follow, half of the enjoyment of the VEX Robotics Arm is in the construction of it. It’s worth noting that children with an interest in the workings of the arm should be very hands on with the assembly, as this will give them a much greater understanding of the machine’s operations.

The pieces themselves are well made, and they do snap together easily. Furthermore, the fully assembled arm works well, picking up most objects with its grabbing claw, and the 360-degree base allows for full rotations in play. The arm is controlled through a series of knobs and levers, and this further gives children the chance to study and learn the mechanics of how the arm works. There is no doubting the benefit of this, and in this way the VEX Robotics Arm is very much an educational tool as much as it is a toy.

Some parents may be disappointed to find that something described as a robotic arm doesn’t actually include any robotics. This is a fully hand powered arm, with no power supply or self-powered movements. This is a fair point, but by leaving the VEX Robotics Arm as hand powered, Hexbug has done children a favour. They must learn to manipulate the controls on the arm in order to fully utilize its reach and capabilities. In this way, the VEX Robotics Arm offers children a great learning experience than a robotic arm that came with a joystick. This toy might not be for everyone, but those with even a passing interest in construction or robotics will absolutely love it.

Check here for the best prices as the VEX Robotics Arm will have plenty of sales throughout the holiday season.

