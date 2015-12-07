Click to read the full story: Crayola Color Alive Easy Animation Studio Review

The Crayola Color Alive Easy Animation Studio is a fantastic step forward for children interested in animation – now they can make it their very own! The Easy Animator App allows children to scan their posed mannequin onto an animation app, which in turn allows children to create their very own animation similar to a stop-motion technique! The posable mannequin lets children be as creative as they like while still offering a structure, so don’t be surprised to see your children spend hours allowing their imaginations to run wild!

Features of the Crayola Color Alive Easy Animation Studio

3.4 x 14.9 x 11 inches

For ages 6 – 11

Includes posable mannequin with mannequin stand

Includes 30-page design book

12 twistable colored pencils

Easy Animator App for creating animations

Is the Crayola Color Alive Easy Animation Studio Worth Buying?

There is no doubting the quality of the Crayola Color Alive Easy Animation App. It is an absolutely fantastic development and one that will keep many children engrossed for countless hours. The only issue here is that you don’t really need to buy the Easy Animation Studio in order to play with the software. The Easy Animator App is actually available for free download, so considering it when purchasing this set is somewhat redundant.

While many parents have reported feeling deceived by this fact, as they only realized after purchasing the set, the reality is that this is not an expensive set. It is priced extremely affordably. Taking aside the free app, you get a coloring book full of characters and backgrounds for use in your animations. Additionally, there is a set of twistable crayons, and the posable mannequin for use with the app. The only thing truly unique here is the mannequin, and that is not entirely necessary to play with the animation app.

Keeping all that in mind, is the Crayola Easy Animation Studio worth buying? Short answer – yes it is. While it might be true that you can download the app for free, this is not an expensive set. The real joy of this app is using the mannequin to see your very own creations come to life on an animated screen. It is possible to play with the app without this set, but if your child has an interest in animation, why not embrace it? For a small cost, you can offer your child hours of endless fun. That is worth it, in spite of Crayola being underhanded about the inclusion of a free app. Forget about the deceit, and enjoy this set for what it is.