Recognized by radio control enthusiasts all over the world as being among the best in the business, Horizon Hobby is a leader in radio control fun. Every product is driven by industry-leading innovation and engineering.

The HobbyZone Sport Cub S RTF (Ready to fly) is a complete package so you can try flying planes at a reasonable price. The SAFE system will help to keep you level if you don’t have that much experience flying. In beginner mode, the plane gives you coordinated turns, which means if you give aileron input it will automatically mix in a little bit of rudder. You can perform loops, knife edges, and it takes come coaxing to get inverted but once you get it there, she flies beautifully.

In normal circumstances (light wind, indoor), no adjustments should be necessary and for those conditions the plane is properly set up out of the box. You will enjoy this one much more at indoor flying sites or on calm days outdoors. The red panic recovery trigger on the transmitter works as it should, that will correct and level the plane out fairly quickly to assist new pilots to avoid crashing, providing you are at a high enough altitude for recovery. The panic recovery trigger works well too and should help many learning to fly avoid some crashes. Because of its small size and light weight, it’s pretty robust too.

FEATURES

RTF: Everything you need to fly RC today (Ready to Fly)

BNF: Complete Sport Cub S aircraft with electronics, battery, and charger

SAFE technology from Horizon Hobby – With revolutionary SAFE technology included, you can learn the basics of flight and advance your skills in multiple flight modes and instantly return to steady flight with a pull of a trigger in Panic Recovery mode.

Recovery with the pull of a trigger with Panic Recovery mode

Proportional 4-channel control with working throttle, rudder, elevator, and aileron

Steerable tail wheel for easy ground control

Powerful electric motor for impressive speed and climb performance

Beginner, intermediate and expert modes

Attractive replica of the Cub Crafters Sport Cub aircraft

Li-Po battery for long flight times on a single charge

USB port DC Fast charger

RTF: Compact Spektrum 2.4GHz DSMX transmitter with proportional controls with

BNF: Compatible with any Spektrum DX4e transmitter or better

SPECIFICATIONS

Fuel type: Electric

Charger: DC charger with USB port connectivity

Flying weight: 2 ounces

Landing gear: Fixed main with steerable tail wheel

Experience level: From beginner

Overall length: 16.3”

Wingspan: 24.3”

Prop size: 130 x 70 mm

Material: Foam

Battery: 3.7V 1S 150mAh Li-Po

Colours: Blue & White

Radio: 6 channel 2.4GHz transmitter; 6 channel receiver and 4 channel aircraft

Recommended age: 14 years+

PROS

This plane is a low-stress option for new pilots to get into the air and fly comfortably without too much stress. The mode settings make it a great way to improve on your skills as well as a Panic Recovery button for the ‘oops’ moments.

CONS

The flip side is its small and light weight doesn’t fare well in windier conditions, and this is one of the biggest obstacles beginner pilots face. The ideal situation is a large indoor space or room. (Or days with very little or no wind!)

REVIEWS

The reviews for the Horizon Hobby HobbyZone Sport Cub S RTF show how simple it is to fly, that it’s hard wearing and pretty resilient. As one reviewer states:

“This plane is beautiful to fly for beginners. The safe technology lets you enjoy learning your new hobby without stressing out about crashing your plane. Go out in a wide open field and get some altitude and switch to intermediate mode to practice what regular flying is like. If you lose control, the panic button saves the day. I love this plane, hobby zone has knocked it out of the park with this one. The sports cub also has reinforced wing and tail to survive the inevitable bumps you’ll have”

Another also speaks about reliability and flying ability, “First airplane purchased and loving it. Easy to fly at slow speeds but enough power to do consecutive loops. Keep it on beginner level until you feel ready to try some tricks then flip the switch for advanced controls. Great build quality, great plane.”

Sounds like the Horizon Hobby HobbyZone Sport Cub S RTF is a great purchase for flyers from beginners to those wanting more challenging flying! Check here for the best prices as they constantly change through the holiday season.

