2015 Hottest Holiday Drones: DBPOWER Hawkeye-II FPV Wifi G-sensor Control Quadcopter Review

Besides being a fun high-powered toy for kids of all ages, the DBPOWER Hawkeye-II FPV Wi-Fi G-sensor Control Quadcopter is an excellent and fun way to fly and take photographs! It has so many flight movements which include 360 degree flips which you can start from a hand throwing fly.

It is unbelievably easy to fly with a 4 motor drive and 6 axis gyro which allows for precise positioning and stable flying. The 2.4G transmitter makes it easy to control. The DBPOWER Hawkeye-II FPV Wifi G-sensor Control Quadcopter is also very durable with protective guards protecting your helicopter should you crash!

You can also connect your device to your phone and take photographs from the sky through the excellent 0.3 MP camera. You can also monitor real-time video and view as you fly through your phone. Its First Person View (FPV) camera captures 640 x 480 resolution video and still photographs which will be stored on your mobile device.

Whether it’s during the day or night you can use the DBPOWER Hawkeye-II FPV Wi-Fi G-sensor Control Quadcopter as it has four bright, versatile LED lights. It moves in all directions so you can capture great panoramic shots and amazing videos.

When charged it offers a run time of 5 to 8 minutes with a recharge time of 90 minutes.

Also included is a user manual and access to teaching video’s to get you into the sky!

FEATURES

What’s in the package:

Quadcopter with camera

1 Transmitter

1 3.7V 700mAh battery

1 USB charging cable

4 Spare propellers

1 Wi-Fi receiver

1 Screwdriver

Recommended age: 14 years+

Allows you to see what the drone sees, monitor real-time video with your Phone directly;

Flies in the dark with 4 LED night lights

2 Control Modes: A. Controlled by transmitter, view by phone; B. Controlled and view by phone directly for IOS Android

SPECIFICATIONS

Function: Forward, Backward, Up, Down, Left, Right, Sideward Flight, Hovering, 360°Rotation, Throw to Fly

Remote Type: Radio Control and WIFI Control

Product dimensions: 6.1 x 6.1 x 2”

Download APP for Phone: Enter”APP STORE” and search”CX-WiFiUFO”

Remote Control Range: 30M

WIFI Image Transmission Distance: 20M

Flying Time: 5-8min

Charging Time: 90min

Aircraft Battery: 1 x Rechargeable 3.7V 700mAh Li-Po (included)

Transmitter Battery: 4 x AA Battery (not included)

Suitable Age: 14 years and above

Shipping weight: 1.3 pounds

PROS

High and low modes for indoor/outdoor use

Can use phone to see through camera live

Fun

Integrated camera with FPV mode

Good battery life overall

Extra blades and tools included

Accurate controls

CONS

As with all products like this you need to make sure that you are flying safely in a designated area and you need to act responsibly when taking photographs and shooting videos.

Younger children should have adult supervision, however, that means that this is a great way of getting the family working together! Also it’s a great way of getting out from behind those games consoles and bonding together!

REVIEWS

The reviews of the DBPOWER Hawkeye-II FPV Wi-Fi G-sensor Control Quadcopter show the versatility and amazing fun you can have.

One reviewer states, “Both my husband and I have had a ton of fun taking turns flying this too. It took us a few charges worth of time to start getting the hang of it. I had a bad habit of hitting walls, ceilings, my glass cabinet, my husband, and the ground outside. I accidentally chopped up some paper towels a few times too. Everything survived my bad flying, well except for the shredded paper. There isn’t even a scratch on my Drone though. My first flying attempt I was actually really nervous, my first impression didn’t say this product would hold up. It’s proved me wrong time and time again in the last two weeks”

Flying the DBPOWER Hawkeye-II FPV Wi-Fi G-sensor Control Quadcopter is also great for beginners or experts to flying as one reviewer says, “This is an excellent product. It is absolutely perfect for entry level/beginner flyers. It’s extremely easy to use and has 3 different modes for different experience levels. With the tap of a button, you can make it fly slowly and gingerly while you figure out the controls and get used to flying it, or you can put it on a super-fast and agile mode. The instruction manual is very clear and very detailed. The camera is surprising pretty good. For its small size, I was actually very impressed. I have even included a video that I filmed with it outside so you can see what it will look like”

So the DBPOWER Hawkeye-II FPV Wi-Fi G-sensor Control Quadcopter appears to pass all the tests! For flying and being able to take still photographs and view as you fly with a durable and great responsive controls choose the DBPOWER Hawkeye-II FPV Wi-Fi G-sensor Control Quadcopter! Check here for the best deals as these pricey drones can come down considerably during the holidays.

