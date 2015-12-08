Click to read the full story: 2015 Best RC Toys: M1A2 Abrams USA Remote Control Battle Tank Review

Who can resist remote control battle tanks? While looking at all of the cool RC vehicles currently on the market, I stumbled across battle tanks. Further research took me to the M1A2 Abrams USA Battle Tank, and I liked it so much that I decided it would be worth reviewing. So, today, I am going to report my findings on the M1A2 Abrams USA Battle Tank.

Don’t forget to check out our Cool Stuff reviews for the inside scoop and reviews of everything everyone in your life will want this holiday season and beyond. Also, keep checking here for daily Goldbox Deals and more that can really keep your holiday budget in check.

What’s in the Box

In the box, you will receive:

A Controller

The M1A2 tank

Instructions

Accessories (commander figure and 30 and 50 cal. Turret mounted MG’s, along with a pair of antennae.)

The M1A2 Abrams have been a part of the VS Tank product line-up since back in 2004. Since then, this battle tank has been re-issues various times, each time, incorporating improvements. In this case, the latest Abrams (the M1A2) comes with a recoiling barrel, which is now a standard feature on IR Combat versions of VS battle tanks.

Specifications:

Shooting 6mm BB bullet (it can load up to 50 bullets)

Replica of the M1A2 Abrams USA Main Battle Tank

Simulative Engine Control and Cannon Sound

300 Degree Rotating Turret

Movements: Forward, Backward and Spin

Multiple-Speed Control

Maximum climbing gradient around 30-degree

Maximum vertical turning angle of gun, around 20-degree

Equipped with High Gripping Caterpillar

Max Firing Range is 9 Feet (some claim 17 feet)

Control Range is 30 feet.

Ready to Run

Dimension: 16”L x 6”W x 5”H

Suitable for ages 14 and above

Scale: 1/24

Playing time is around 20 minutes at each charge

Quality and Construction

I have reviewed a large amount of RC vehicles, including various battle tanks and my expectations for quality paintwork and construction were high. With this product, I must say, from everything I have read, as far as quality and construction goes, I was not disappointed.

40 Shot Limit

With this battle tank, there is a 40-shot limit. After you have reached your 40-shot limit, you will be required to reset it to continue firing the main gun. Once the 40-shot limit is reached, you will not be able to use the main machine gun weapon to inflict damage on your enemy tanks, but don’t surrender when you run out of the main gun ammo!

How Does the BB’s Load in the Tank?

If you’re not familiar with battle tanks, like this one, you may wonder how the BB’s load in the tank. Loading BB’s is easy – all you have to do is put them in the latch that is on top of the tank, and there you go – it’s loaded and ready to fire.

What Others Are Saying about the M1A2 Abrams USA Battle Tank

At the time of writing this review, there was a total of 34 reviews posted on Amazon, giving this product 4.1 stars out of a possible 5.0 stars.

Take a look at what this reviewer had to say:

“My husband loves his tank! It works great! Shoots good, tracks stay on but will slip if grass gets in them. He said its easy to slip back into place.

I was completely in shock when it arrived! It was in another language; I didn’t know if it was the correct one! Or if it did all the things that I bought it for! I had no choice but to give it to him as the next day was Valentine’s day! Everything turned out great!” (this reviewer left 4 stars on the product)

This reviewer also had something nice to say about the product:

“This tank is AMAZING!!! If I could give more than 5 stars, I would!!! The detail is awesome!!! Works like a charm and will run over almost anything you put In its path. And yes it shoots much more than 9 feet. I would say more like 30… just a guess. If you’re looking for a tank for a cheap price, BUY THIS NOW!!! It even has front and back lights which makes it look awesome in the dark.”

Looking at the other reviewers on Amazon, they all appear to be pretty satisfied with the product and recommend it.

Cons

Of course, as always, where there are pros, there’s going to be at least one con. In this case, the downfall to the M1AS Abrams USA Battle Tank isn’t all that big. The volume control is the downfall … it simply does not incorporate an adjustable volume control – it is only full volume. Perhaps in the future, they will improve this by allowing the user to adjust the volume?

In conclusion, would I recommend this battle tank to a friend? Of course I would – I might even buy it for myself! Everything about the M1A2 Abrams USA Battle Tank has captured my attention and I wouldn’t see why anyone would hate it. Check here for the best prices as they will change throughout the holiday season.

The post 2015 Best RC Toys: M1A2 Abrams USA Remote Control Battle Tank Review appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: George Cando