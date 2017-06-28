Click to read the full story: Xbox One X Is Coming After the PS4 Pro With Style

Microsoft has made a huge footprint in the gaming world, and they continue to keep a tight grasp as one of the top three companies out there. In particular, the main competitors of Microsoft are Sony with the PS4 and Nintendo with their latest Switch console. Having two strong companies always nipping at your heels will keep you striving for better innovations, which benefits all of us gamers out there.

Microsoft’s latest ground-breaking innovation is called Project Scorpio, and up to now, not much information has been revealed about it. Questions abound like: When will it be available to the public? What specs will it have? Will it be able to surpass the PS4 Pro?

All those questions that have been tormenting the minds of gamers around the world in the last few months will finally get some answers. Microsoft was hoping to take some of Sony’s thunder away at the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo, aka E3, and here’s what we found out firsthand.

Right off the bat, the Microsoft gaming representative we talked to said that the main idea behind Project Scorpio was to build an Xbox on steroids. Xbox has surpassed the PlayStation with loading speed in the past, but when the PS4 hit, that ended their reign. Now they have to go up against the even faster PS4 Pro, which is not such an easy task.

So, rather than just build a faster box, Microsoft went back to basics to build a better box all around. This meant giving the users a better gaming experience, enhancing the quality of the games, and basically, taking the gaming world to a whole new level it’s not seen before. No small task, but from the specs we were given, Project Scorpio will be able to outdo the PS4 Pro, but there are pros and cons to consider before putting out all that money. And it will cost more than the PS4 Pro at just under $500. This will be for just one controller so expect to add a few hundred dollars more to the final total with another controller and all the other game accessories you’ll need. Not to mention the games!

The official name of the console will be the Xbox One X, and it will be available November 7, 2017. Not surprising as every new gaming console always hits in time for the holidays, so start saving.

The most noticeable thing with the Xbox One X is that with the faster processing speeds, you can expect much smoother gameplay. Having an eight-core custom AMD CPU clocking in at 2.3 GHz makes a difference. The PS4 Pro clocks in at 2.1 GHz, and it might not seem much less, but in the gaming world, it’s a lot when it comes to having more enhanced AI, real-world detail along with smoother interactions.

Microsoft knows that size matters, and they are going bigger with everything including graphic memory. Where the PS4 Pro has 8GB GDDR5, the Xbox One X amps it up to 12GB GDDR5 at 326 GB/s, which will enable bigger worlds, much further horizons, and again, much faster load times. Load time is important for anyone who’s had to endure the PlayStation circle whipping around while you anxiously wait to get to the next world.

Normally when you increase the power by over 40 percent, you expect the console size to double, but Microsoft is boasting to have the smallest console with the Xbox One X. The CPU is using a liquid cooling system so you can say goodbye to that whirring sound that came from the Xbox One. We can assume that the additional ‘X’ for this model means X-tra small, X-tra quiet, and X-tra fantastic.

The PS4 Pro was the first console to bring in 4K gaming, but Microsoft is determined to make the Xbox One X the console to go to for the ultimate 4K gaming. With a 6 teraflop GPU, 4K worlds and characters will become even more realistic than they already are. If you’ve seen those gaming commercials on television, you know how real the characters already look. Microsoft is determined to make it even harder to distinguish between what’s real and what isn’t. It will come with a 1 TB hard drive which is the only thing they couldn’t get bigger than the PS4 Pro.

Microsoft is also locking down the 4K gaming market with exclusives like Forza Motorsport 7, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Super Lucky’s Tale, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Star Wars Battlefront 2, and Sea of Thieves.

Even if you are only a little bit into gaming, it will not take much for you to recognize the importance of these new features. When the PS4 finally came with a 1 TB hard drive, it felt like Santa came to your house twice on the same night. Gone were the frustrations of having to delete games just to make room for new ones.

Be prepared for the marketing onslaught coming soon, and from what we’ve seen, it’s not just hyperbole.

Trying to top the PS4 Pro was a tall order, but it looks like Microsoft might have done just that in some very important areas that every gamer will appreciate. We know what we’re putting on Santa’s list this holiday season.

