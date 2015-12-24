Click to read the full story: Why Buy When You Can Adopt A Rescue Animal For the Best Holiday Gift Ever?

Now that we are well into December and people are scrambling to find the perfect gift for their family, friends, or even themselves, it seems like the perfect time to look at the process of getting a pet. During the cold winter season, many people consider opening their homes up to a cozy, loving pet. Unfortunately, many of these people are misinformed or uneducated when it comes to choosing where to get their new furry companions.

Over the past few months, we have been teaming up with North Shore Animal League America, the world’s largest no-kill animal shelter. Fortunately, through this partnership, we have been able to find homes for numerous deserving cats and dogs. However, we want to expand our efforts as the holiday season is here and there are so many pets that could use a great home.

Furthermore, to complement North Shore’s admirable mission, we also want to raise awareness for pet adoption. By exploring the different benefits of pet adoption and rescue, we hope that you choose or encourage others to do so when bringing a four-legged friend home.

So, while there are countless reasons why you should adopt instead of purchase, I have compiled a list of 5 crucial points that will surely persuade you to choose adoption and rescue when it comes to getting a pet.

Save the lives of helpless animals and give them a second chance

Unfortunately, a lot of shelters are not no-kill like North Shore. Shockingly, about 2.7 million animals are euthanized a year in the United States (that’s about one every 13 seconds!). Thus, by opting to adopt animals you are essentially saving their lives. Due to overcrowding, many animals face an untimely death, as they are not given the opportunity to share their love and affection.

Often pets are abandoned due to unforeseen circumstances of their previous owners. In fact, the most common reason that a pet is surrendered is due to a change in their previous family’s circumstance, such as moving, divorce, or because the family was simply not ready to commit to the pet. Therefore, many adoptable pets are well behaved, deserving animals that just need someone to give them a chance to bring joy to their family’s life.

When you adopt a rescue animal, you are actually saving two lives – the one that you adopt and the animal that can now be rescued and go into that vacated spot.

One of the biggest myths people have is that only unwanted, undesirable animals are available in shelters or adoption organizations. Joanne Yohannan, Senior Vice President of Operations, North Shore Animal League America has this to say about that:

“There are many beautiful animals available in a local shelters or rescue groups that are in need of loving homes. When an adopter is looking for a pet at a local shelter or rescue organization, often times the animals are perceived as broken or unwanted pets, but this is NOT the case. There are many circumstances in which an animal may end up at a shelter and typically they are relinquished to these organizations as a result of circumstances beyond their control.

“Sometimes, owners have to move, there could be a divorce, illness or someone passes away, that hinders their ability to properly care for the animal. Lives change and unfortunately provisions might not have been made for the animals and they end up in shelters. There are also animals that require behavior modifications, however many local shelters and rescue organizations work with the animal and provide the modification before they go up for adoption. Most animal shelters across the country will provide support and guidance for their adopters.”

Buying from pet stores is harmful to the wellbeing of many animals

By buying a kitten or puppy from your local pet store, you are essentially supporting puppy mills. Puppy mills are large-scale breeding facilities that focus solely on profits and not the wellbeing of animals. Here, female dogs are forced to produce unnatural numbers of litters. In addition, the puppies from these mills are locked up in inhumane cages and receive none of the love and affection that they need and deserve.

Ultimately, by saying no pet stores, you are saying no to the animal cruelty that puppy mills impose on countless animals. If everyone chooses to adopt, we can stop the cycle and end the existence of puppy mills.

Further enhance your own life

An increasing number of studies show that pets can be extremely beneficial for your health. From giving purpose to decreasing anxiety and stress, pets can improve their owners’ lives in numerous ways.

By choosing to adopt a pet, you can further capitalize on the benefits that are associated with owning a pet. You can gain a great sense of pride and increase your self-esteem by knowing you made such a difference in a beings life. There is no better feeling than cuddling up to your cat or dog and knowing that you quite possibly saved their life by adopting.

Save some money!

Typically, it costs more to do the right thing. Often, we are forced to pay a premium on things that are socially responsible, like fair trade coffee or recycled eco-friendly paper. However in the case of adopting, you will most likely save a notable amount of money and be doing the right thing.

Generally, you can rescue a cat or dog from a local shelter or rescue group for a reasonable fee, which will include vaccinations and spaying/neutering. In addition more and more of these shelters are providing owners with support services, such as training and medical care for their newly adopted animals.

Furthermore, by saying no to purchasing a pet from pet stores, you are decreasing the demand for animals that are brought up in cruel, inhumane settings (i.e. puppy mills). The only way we can stop these facilities is putting our foot down and ensuring they are no longer profitable.

Create a healthier future for pets

As I previously mentioned, breeders at facilities such as puppy mills are not concerned with the physical and mental health of animals. Their focus on profits drives them to operate with shocking and disturbing practices. At many of these facilities, animals with notable birth defects and conditions are kept amongst the other pets and often pass down their problems to future litters. Thus, pets from puppy mills are more prone to hereditary conditions, such as heart disease, hip dysplasia, eye problems and respiratory disorders than the typical shelter pet.

In addition, the lack of compassion and care shown to these animals also affect their behaviors. Many of these pets develop rightful fears of humans and have trouble integrating with other pets later on, as they lack socialization from an early age. Since the first few months are critical in the development of a pet’s interaction with others, puppy mills greatly hinders their ability to establish a trusting, affection demeanor. Frequently, young puppies are taken away from their mothers far too early and this has detrimental effects on the dogs later on.

So let’s get adopting!

There are so many reasons why people should be adopting pets, rather than buying. Unfortunately, many people lack the knowledge about what really goes on behind-the-scenes of the pet store industry. They don’t see the inhumanity behind the cute faces of the animals put up for sale. Therefore, together we must raise awareness and stand up for animals by adopting and breaking the cycle that has harmed the lives of too many animals for far too long.

Below are a few great pets just waiting for a wonderful home this holiday season. We’ve listed exactly where you can get them, and even if you don’t live in New York, you can still contact North Shore Animal League America (who we are proudly teamed up with), and they will direct you to exactly where you can go for a rescue animal.

Photo: Ellen Dunn

Meet Java, North Shore Animal League America’s latest furry friend that is looking for a new home.

Not too long ago Java, along with over 80 other puppies and dogs, was saved from a puppy mill. For those of you who are unfamiliar with puppy mill facilities, they are establishments that use intensive and often inhumane means to breed dogs that will eventually be sold off to pet stores. Dogs raised and living in these mills are subjected to cruel treatment that can often negatively affect the development of their personalities and even physical stature. Fortunately, North Shore was able to step in and save these dogs – including Java – from the disturbing environment they had been living in.

Java is a Poodle mix, simply looking for a home that can offer the love and care that he never received while living in the mill.

Poodle mixes are one of the most prevalent mixed breeds – largely due to their infectiously joyful personalities and intelligence. Nowadays Poodles are often associated with luxury, however this shouldn’t overshadow the fact that they are diligent, and hard-working dogs when needed. The name “Poodle” comes from the German “Pudel,” which means “splash in the water”. In France, these dogs are referred to as “Caniche,” which is a shortened phrase for “duck dog.” Thus, it is not surprising that Poodles were originally bred to be water retrievers, which meant they were used to fetch birds like duck and geese for hunters.

While they are generally no longer hunters, Poodles today are still known for their ability to be trained and responsive to their owner’s commands. They often excel at numerous aspects of dog training, including obedience and agility.

Another unique aspect of Poodles is that they are often considered hypoallergenic. They do not shed in the traditional sense, thus they are good for people who are sensitive to animal fur. However, although they do not shed much fur, their hair can get matted. Therefore, it is important to keep on top of the dog’s fur coat by brushing and trimming it regularly.

Now…more about little Java!

Java has a very calm demeanor and gentle personality. Therefore, he would most likely thrive in a home that reflects these traits. At first Java may be shy, but he will undoubtedly warm up very quickly and create an everlasting bond with his new family members. The staff at North Shore note that Java may be best suited for a home with older children and ideally a family who has had prior experience with a shy dog.

Ronald Martorelli, the Quality Care Expert at North Shore Animal League American notes, “Time and time again I am astounded by the resilience of puppy mill rescues. Despite their unfortunate upbringing like Java’s, they are able to recognize affection and return it.”

Help us make 2016 the beginning of a much happier chapter in Java’s life, by giving him a welcoming home where he can receive the love that he is just waiting to share.

Adoption #: PM5644

If you are the one to give Java a much better life than she previously knew, please contact Kristie Delekta at KristieD@animalleague.org for more information.

North Shore Animal League America

25 Davis Avenue

Port Washington, NY 11050

Phone: 516-883-7575

Email: adoptions@nsalamerica.org

Adoption Center Hours:

Sunday-Thursday 10am-9pm

Friday-Saturday 10am-10pm

Still Hoping For A Great Home:

Credit: Ellen Dunn

Meet Billie Holiday, an adorable black and white kitty with a big heart to share.

Unfortunately, Billie had to be rescued by North Shore, as she was previously situated in a hoarding situation in the New York area. Due to her recent traumatic experience, she has taken some time to warm up to her new setting and life at the North Shore Animal League America adoption center. However, the staff notes that she has adapted remarkably well considering the circumstances.

While she may have come from a troubling situation, Billie has an admirable spirit that will put a smile on anyone’s face. She loves attention and is up to being brushed and talked to whenever someone is willing.

With her calm, affectionate personality, Billie is an ideal friend for people of all ages. She can help children learn responsibility, value for life, socialization and help build their self-esteem. Meanwhile, she can also provide ample companionship to adults and seniors and improve their feelings of self-worth. Taking care of her can also help provide a sense of purpose for her owners. It has been said that pet owners smile more, laugh more and form special friendships with other animal owners and lovers. Undoubtedly, Billie will bring these improvements to her new owners’ lives and ultimately help them lead a more joyful life.

Cats are extremely versatile and adaptable animals, making them the perfect pet option for almost every household. As mainly independent animals, cats are often low maintenance and are perfect for those who live an active and busy lifestyle who may not be able to take on the responsibility that is associated with owning a dog.

Over the past few years, researchers have found that owners can benefit in numerous ways from their relationship with their cat. First, cats are perfect companions. While they often get stereotyped as unsocial and distant, cats are often friendly and love spending time with their family members. Billie is the perfect example of this, as she loves to cuddle and show her love to her human friends.

While Billie is not one to enjoy trips in a cage, she is at home when lounging in a safe place where she can capture the attention of those around her. North Shore’s Billie Holiday may not be singing the blues, but she certainly loves to voice her thunderous purr throughout the day.

Dorit Shani, the resident Feline Behaviorist at North Shore Animal League America, notes, “Billie Holiday is amazing! She would make the perfect companion for anyone looking to have someone to nuzzle and cuddle with.”

And on that note, Billie would make the perfect addition to any family as her infectious and caring personality will spread enough love and gratitude to last a lifetime.

To inquire about adopting Billie Holiday

Adoption #: DA16

Contact Christinat@animalleague.org at North Shore Animal League America’s Adoption Center, which features about 350 adoptable cats, dogs, puppies and kittens every day.

MEET CHASE:

Chase is an adorable, shorthaired domestic cat. She has a raincloud-like gray coat that has a glossy effect due to the hints of silver within her fur. Although she is a mature 11-year-old cat, she has plenty of years of love and joy to give to her new family. She has striking green-yellow eyes that sit right above her round, pronounced cheeks – which you will fall in love with.

Her affectionate personality is further demonstrated in her loyalty to the North Shore staff and her constant desire to snuggle up on your lap. She can often be found in North Shore Animal League America’s back offices, where she is hanging out with her two-legged friends. She loves to walk around from office to office, giving each staff member their own greeting and finding the perfect place for herself to settle down and take a nap. Thus, Chase is the perfect warm and loving addition to your family as we enter the cold, dark winter season.

The Shelter director of North Shore Animal League America, Christina Travalja, notes, “Chase is such a sweet girl with a lot of personality. When you pet her, she lets out the cutest, high pitched meow and she loves giving head butts.”

With her mix of infectious, loving personality, Chase is an ideal friend for people of all ages. She can help children learn responsibility, value for life, socialization and help build their self-esteem. Meanwhile, she can also provide ample companionship to adults and seniors and improve their feelings of self-worth. Taking care of her can also help provide a sense of purpose for her owners.

It has been said that pet owners smile more, laugh more and form special friendships with other animal owners and lovers. Undoubtedly, Chase will bring these improvements to her new owners’ lives and help them lead a more joyful life.

Cats are extremely versatile and adaptable animals, making them the perfect pet option for almost every household. As mainly independent animals, cats are often low maintenance and are perfect for those who live an active and busy lifestyle who may not be able to take on the responsibility that is associated with owning a dog.

Being an adult cat, Chase is well behaved and is just looking for a family to find comfort with. She is the ideal pet for an adopter looking for a warm, furry companion to snuggle on their lap. Although she is relatively low-maintenance, Chase is currently on a strict diet to even out her weight.

Chase, like many of their cats available for adoption, is a perfect addition to a variety of households and family dynamics. She is ready to find her new home and share her endless amounts of affection with her new family.

To inquire about adopting Chase

Adoption #: MA2914

Contact Christinat@animalleague.org at North Shore Animal League America’s Adoption Center, which features about 350 adoptable cats, dogs, puppies and kittens every day.

We are pleased to present Cuervo, the latest dog that is looking for a new home.

Cuervo is a large and goofy Lab mix. He is a mature, ten years young dog, who still loves to have fun, play with his favorite toys and go on regular outings. He is in need of a new owner who can be a strong leader in his life, and can benefit from some loving companionship.

Labrador Retrievers, also known as Labs, were initially bred to be both friendly and useful work dogs. Historically, they were employed as fisherman’s helpers, as they were notably intelligent, fast learning and obedient. Nowadays, Labs are often seen as companions to hunters, aid dogs for those with a disability and search and rescue dogs.

Additionally, due to their sweet nature and warmth, Labs are frequently utilized as therapy dogs. They can be seen visiting homes for the elderly and hospitals. Thus, it is not surprising that many owners liken their Labs to that of an angel. Their warmth and friendship have allowed Labs to become the most registered breed with the American Kennel Club.

The staff at North Shore Animal League America notes that Cuervo gets along well with some dogs, but on occasion he can be picky. Thus, they recommend that you set up a meet and greet with Cuervo and your current furry pals if you are hoping to add him to your pack.

Jessica Perez, the Groomer and Cuervo’s buddy at North Shore explains, “Cuervo is one of the most loyal dogs I’ve met in my life. Once he gets to know you, he just wants to be by your side at all times.”

Furthermore, Cuervo is a handsome, loveable dog that is looking for his forever home. Cuervo deserves a family that he can provide his remarkable companionship to and share his infectious joy and warmth.

To inquire about adopting Cuervo

Adoption #: R159024

Contact Christinat@animalleague.org at North Shore Animal League America’s Adoption Center, which features about 350 adoptable cats, dogs, puppies and kittens every day.

