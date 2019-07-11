Click to read the full story: Whole30: Reset your body along with your lifestyle

The Whole30 diet (I prefer the word lifestyle) is a nutritional program, designed to work for 30 days. In that time, it changes the way you eat and feel. Bottom line is you have to get rid of the potential inflammatory foods and drinks in the diet and eat three “clean” meals a day. That would mean meat, veggies, fruit, eggs, and seafood.

Here are some great tips on how to do the Whole30 diet successfully

Don’t believe you can’t do it

Remember it’s not forever; it’s just for 30 days, and not that hard when you compare it to other things.

That means not setting yourself up for failure

There are strict rules and if the diet says 30 days, it means 30 days and not 29. It doesn’t mean being strict for 5 days, then going out and celebrating with a pizza before you “grunge” on to the next five days.

It’s easier with a friend

This can be really helpful and makes it easier, and more fun. And besides that, it makes you more accountable to someone so you stick to it.

Buy all the produce that is applicable to the diet

It is fun experimenting, especially if you know it is a mere 30 days. Buy all your produce beforehand, checking out your favorite type recipes.

Don’t forget to meal prep

Meal prepping is helpful and especially if you work through the week. Maybe prep on a Sunday afternoon for example, preparing all your meals for the following week and storing them in the refrigerator, ready to eat. You will be so glad you did; it helps to keep you focused.

Advantages of Whole30 Lifestyle

Try it for yourself, it takes just 30 days and you might find that the supposed benefits outweigh any challenges you might face. Those who have been on this diet report these changes:

Your skin becomes flawless

This diet is reported to make the skin glow, improving the tone, texture and overall appearance.

Clear eyes.

Stress takes its toll on the eyes and particularly when you get older, showing up as red and dull-looking. After a couple of days on the Whole30 diet, you will notice the whites of your eyes are aglow – shiny and bright.

Energy abounds

If you are a kind of sugar addict, you might find the beginning a bit tough. When you start detoxing from the sugar, you might even experience more of an energy slump in fact. But after that, your energy becomes boundless.

Doesn’t better sleep sound wonderful?

Many people even take sleep medication so that they can get a good night’s rest. And for some a real challenge is falling asleep. When you are on the Whole 3 diet, it is reported that one falls asleep naturally.

Gone with feeling bloated

Even though you might not jump onto the scale every day to see if the diet is making a difference, you won’t really need to, because just everything in your body will feel better. You will just notice that your stomach looks trimmed.

If you read up on the Whole30 Lifestyle, you will see for yourself that the diet helps you cut out inflammatory foods, foods that disrupt your gut and which are psychologically unhealthy. I’m not a big fan of the word ‘diet,’ as it’s always made me feel like I’m missing out on something. I like saying lifestyle change as it gives all the best connotations.

Some diseases that Whole30 is good for:

Allergies

Arthritis

Asthma

ADD, or attention deficit disorder

Celiac Disease

Crohn’s Disease

Diabetes

Depression

High blood pressure and cholesterol

Lupus

Inflammatory bowel disease, and others

Not meant for long-term

It is important to take note that the Whole30 diet is a pretty restrictive kind of diet and not meant to be long-term. When your 30 days are up, you need to transition back to a more healthful, balanced way of heating. You need to realize that it is not a permanent diet and is not a prescription for how to eat. That’s why it’s called the Whole30 diet. It’s just 30 days of eating whole foods whilst exploring a more mindful and purposeful approach to what goes into your mouth. And while you are at it, remember to check labels because so many prepackaged goods have sugar and additives added. When in doubt, concentrate only the whole foods that Whole30 comprises; veggies, fruits, meats, nuts, and seafood.

The end goal of the Whole30 diet is to reset your body, to start slowly adding back healthy nutritional foods, and checking out and eliminating the ones that cause adverse reactions. Here’s to success with your new lifestyle!

