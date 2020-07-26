Click to read the full story: Whole food healthy chocolate treat recipes you can’t resist

Just a mention of the word chocolate drives some people absolutely crazy! Their mouths begin to salivate, they can smell the thick, dark, sweet aroma of their favorite chocolate food even if it isn’t present, and their need for a chocolate-rich treat, sweet or drink renders them virtually powerless to do anything else but immediately find, possess and consume chocolate. They are chocoholics.

In the whole foods world, traditional processed foods with chocolate, such as chocolate milk, candy bars, and chocolate fudge sundaes, are definitely off-limits. Fear not, chocolate lover. That doesn’t mean a whole food practitioner can’t have chocolate. Try the following three recipes if eating chocolate and following a whole food diet plan are equally important to you.

Healthy Chocolate Banana Smoothie:

Ingredients

2 teaspoons cacao powder or unprocessed, organic dark chocolate powder

1/2 banana

5 ice cubes (add more ice for a thicker smoothie)

1/4 teaspoon Chia seeds

1 1/4 cup filtered water

2 tablespoons molasses

Directions

Blend all ingredients until you get a smooth consistency.

Use fewer or more ice cubes and molasses until you reach the thickness and sweetness you are looking for.

If you are using solid chocolate, place it in the freezer for 15 minutes before blending.



Raspberry Chocolate Balls:

Ingredients

2 tablespoons water

1/3 cup melted organic coconut oil

6 Medjool dates

1/3 cup raspberries

3 tablespoons organic cocoa powder or dark chocolate

Directions

Blend raspberries, dates, and water until well mixed, or run in a food processor for 30 to 45 seconds.

Simmer this raspberry mixture over medium to medium-low heat for 5 minutes, to thicken it. Stir constantly.

Add melted coconut oil and mix well.

Add three tablespoons of cocoa powder or melted dark chocolate and mix completely.

Refrigerate the resulting mixture for 1 hour. Scoop out with a small ice cream scoop or teaspoon, and shape into small balls.

You can roll these raspberry chocolate balls in crushed nuts, seeds, or additional cocoa powder. Store in refrigerator and eat whenever the chocolate bug hits.

Chocolate Zucchini Mini Muffin Bites:

Ingredients

1 1/4 cup coconut or almond flour

1/2 teaspoon ground Chia seeds

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup cocoa powder or dark chocolate

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/3 cup applesauce or 1 mashed banana, ripe

1 cup grated zucchini

1 egg

Directions

Stir all the wet ingredients until mixed well. Stir dry ingredients in a separate container.

Slowly stir the dry ingredients into the wet mixture, lastly folding in the zucchini with a spatula.

Grease a mini muffin pan or mini loaf pans, and spoon in the muffin mix. If making mini muffins, cook for 20 to 25 minutes in a preheated 350° oven. Bake miniature loaves for 45 minutes

