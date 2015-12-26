Click to read the full story: Wayne Rooney: Manchester United working hard & fighting for Louis van Gaal

Manchester United are on a downward spiral and Louis van Gaal’s days at the club are reportedly numbered. But the Dutch manager will be glad to have the support of his team and captain in these troubled times.

Wayne Rooney spoke to Sky Sports and claimed that the Manchester United players are still behind the manager and the media reports contain very less truth.

He told Sky Sports News: “You have a lot of people talking about things that they believe are happening. But, in reality, the people who are writing that stuff don’t really know anything.

“We are working hard and fighting for the manager to try to get results and turn the season around.”

The Manchester United and England skipper admitted that the results at the club are not up to the standards. He also cited that the players have lost self-confidence after a bad run of form.

“The last few weeks the results haven’t been great for us, and it’s frustrating and as a player, it’s hard to deal with. We have to be strong and get through it and get the results we need,” he added.

“It’s normal that confidence is a bit lower, and we need to try to lift it as we’ve got some tough games coming up and we need to be at our best.

“As a group of players we know can do better and we regularly have meetings with the players, myself and the other senior players in the squad, and the manager as well. We are all working together to find the best solution to try to win football matches.”

Rooney’s form this season has taken a major hit and the former Everton striker could be on his way out in the next summer transfer window. The 30-year-old is rumored to make a return to Goodison Park or leave to the MLS in the United States. Wayne Rooney has had an illustrious career so far, but if he doesn’t find his form soon, Roy Hodgson might not include him in the squad for the European Championship in France next year.

Louis van Gaal is still putting his faith in Manchester United’s number 10 and is giving ample opportunities to find his scoring boots again. It is a big possibility that Rooney, who seems well past his heydays, might lose soon his place in the starting line-up at Old Trafford.

Manchester United face Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium on Saturday, before their big clash against Guus Hiddink’s Chelsea at Old Trafford on December 28.

