To end off the week, reality TV starlet Kim Kardashian sat down with CNN’s Van Jones to talk, for the first time, about her meeting with President Donald Trump. As you may have heard, a few days ago, Kim went to the White House to request that President Trump pardon first-time, non-violent drug offender Alice Marie Johnson, as well as talk about prison reform.

When talking to Van about her meeting with the controversial President, Kim recounted, “I have met him before, before he was he president a few times so it was a hug and [I] sat down and he was like, ‘Okay. So, what’s going on? Why are we here?’ We started the meeting.” She went on to add, “I did take a second to say like wait a minute, we’re in the oval office.”

In a cheerful tone, Kim admitted that she did start her meeting with Trump in a joking manner, making a quip about her younger sister Khloe’s stint on the President’s former reality show Celebrity Apprentice. Kim said, “[Trump said], ‘Why are you here?’ I said, ‘Really I’m here because I want to know why you kicked Khloe off The Apprentice.’ It was a laugh and it was funny and then we got into business.”

When talking with the CNN interviewer, Kim revealed that she had previously gotten a phone call earlier in the week from Trump, who said that he had reviewed Alice’s case and had decided to commute her sentence. Kim explained, “He felt it, he was compassionate. He was sympathetic to her. He said, ‘This is a really long time that she’s been in there. This just isn’t fair.’ He knew that this was the thing to do. And he said that from the start…He knew it was the right thing to do and he said that and he was really honest with it and he wanted to make it happen.”

Since the meeting, Alice Marie Johnson has been released from prison and Kim is planning to finally meet her in person.

In surprising celebrity baby news, former Disney starlet and Younger star Hilary Duff just announced that she is expecting her second child with her current boyfriend, Matthew Koma. While fans were focused on Hilary’s sister Haylie’s recent birthing (Haylie just gave birth to a baby girl named Lulu Gray), it took many of them by surprise when Hilary took to her Instagram on Friday to share her exciting baby news.

Alongside a photo of her and Matthew, in which Hilary is sporting a visible baby bump, the actress posted, “Guess what guys! [Matthew Koma] and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!” Evidently, based on the caption, it appears that Hilary and Matthew already know that they will be having a little girl.

Currently, Hilary is already a mom, as she shares a six-year-old son named Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Congratulations to Hilary and Matthew!

Anthony Bourdain kept a brutal work schedule and was “absolutely exhausted” in the months leading up to his death, according to a report.

“ His travel schedule was grueling and he often seemed quite beat-up from it, as anyone would be,” a source who worked closely with Bourdain in the past year told People. “He’d put everything into the shoots and then go back to his room to isolate.”

The 61-year-old host of CNN’s “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” was found Friday in his hotel room in France, by fellow celebrity chef and close friend Eric Ripert. Bourdain’s mother, Gladys, said Ripert told her her son had been in “a dark mood these past couple of days.”

He used the belt from his bathrobe to hang himself, officials said Saturday.

Ripert was in France with his friend filming an upcoming episode of Bourdain’s award-winning show.

“It never struck me as peculiar, but it was as if he gave everything to his work and then had nothing, zero, left for himself afterwards,” the source told People. “He was always very, very tired. He pushed himself extremely hard. Most producers and crew don’t work on every single episode, it’s just too much especially if you have a family. But that wasn’t an option for Tony.”

Still, the person continued, there was never any hint that the star was depressed.

“We never had any sense of depression or mental illness. He was not especially cheerful or engaging, off camera, but it was never rude or ill-intentioned. The guy was absolutely exhausted.”

The former chef spent about 250 days per year on the road traveling to different cities seeking out indigenous cuisine and the locals who make it. He always went home between filming episodes to spend time with is 11-year-old daughter, Ariana, who lives with his ex-wife Ottavia Busia, a mixed-martial-arts fighter, in New York.

In an interview on the road with People last week, Bourdain said he had no plans to retire.

“I gave up on that. I’ve tried. I just think I’m just too nervous, neurotic, driven,” he said. “I would have had a different answer a few years ago. I might have deluded myself into thinking that I’d be happy in a hammock or gardening. But no, I’m quite sure I can’t.”

The son of actor Ryan O’Neal and the late Farrah Fawcett has been charged with attempted murder in an alleged crime spree last month that included randomly attacking five men and robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store.

Los Angeles police say Redmond O’Neal was charged Friday.

KABC-TV reports that the 33-year-old O’Neal, who’s struggled with drug addiction, is charged with punching or stabbing five men over several days last month in the Venice Beach and Palms neighborhoods.

Police say two men were seriously injured, including one who was stabbed in the face.

O’Neal already pleaded not guilty to a May 8 robbery and other charges, including possessing methamphetamine and heroin.

He’s been jailed for a month.

An email seeking comment from his attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

The celebratory mood at the Moschino’s fashion show tinged with sadness over recent deaths of designer Kate Spade and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.

Actress-model Jaime King had met both but was more familiar with Spade, having started to work with the fashion icon when she was 14.

“She wanted to make beautiful handbags and beautiful clothes and bright colors and she was very whimsical and free. She made everybody feel welcome,” King said Friday night. “She just really paved the way for women in such a huge way that I don’t think a lot of people know about her.”

King also met Bourdain while filming “Kitchen Confidential,” a 2005 sitcom based on his best-selling memoir. She complimented him on his ability to cross “boundaries and races and circumstances.”

“He was about the communion. He was about going into people’s homes and meeting them at their level,” she said, adding that he also embraced the #MeToo movement. “He stood up for us.”

Moschino designer Jeremy Scott said that he briefly met Spade and they shared a laugh about having the same hometown. “I met her once and she ironically is from Kansas City, like I am,” he said. “She seemed like a very lovely person and my sympathies are with her family.”

Bourdain killed himself in France on Friday, while Spade killed herself in New York earlier in the week.

Prince Harry and his new wife, the former actress Meghan Markle, joined the pageantry of the annual Trooping the Color ceremony Saturday in London to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday.

The duke and duchess, who married three weeks ago, made the short trip from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade in a horse-drawn carriage as royal fans lining the Mall cheered and waved. The couple later joined other members of the royal family on the palace’s front balcony to watch the Royal Air Force fly by.

As the aerobatic display team, the Red Arrows, released plumes of red, white and blue smoke over the balcony of Buckingham Palace, the queen’s great-grandchildren waved wildly. She smiled — both at the jets and the children.

The 92-year-old queen, whose real birthday is April 21, seemed vigorous as she keenly observed the event. The monarch, who recently had a successful cataract operation, watched the ceremony from a dais and inspected the guardsmen in bearskin hats and scarlet tunics.

One guardsman stood out: Charanpreet Singh Lall, a 22-year-old Sikh from Leicester, who wore a black turban. It marked the first time a member of the Coldstream Guards took part wearing turban — and Lall hoped it wouldn’t be the last.

“I hope that people watching, that they will just acknowledge it and that they will look at it as a new change in history,” he said. “I hope that more people like me, not just Sikhs but from other religions and different backgrounds, that they will be encouraged to join the Army.”

Trooping the Color is a ceremony deeply rooted in the history of the United Kingdom. It originated from traditional preparations for battle when flags, or colors, were “trooped” so soldiers in the ranks would be able to recognize them.

Thousands of spectators flocked to London for the annual spectacle, hoping to catch a glimpse of the glittering house of Windsor, jamming the royal parks near the parade grounds.

The Duchess of Sussex, as Markle is now known, wore a Carolina Herrera dress and a hat by Philip Treacy. The Duchess of Cambridge, the former Kate Middleton who is married to Harry’s older brother Prince William, wore a dress by Alexander McQueen and a hat by Juliette Botterill.

Harry and William were in military dress uniforms.

The queen, who wore a sky blue coat and dress by Stuart Parvin and a hat by Angela Kelly, traveled alone in an Ascot Landau. The queen’s husband, 96-year-old Prince Philip, has retired from royal duties.

Some 7,500 guests joined the monarch at Horse Guards, with prime seats accorded to U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis and Britain’s Defense Secretary, Gavin Williamson.

The military precision of the parade unraveled slightly at the end of the day when the former chief of the defense staff, Charles Guthrie, 79, was thrown from his horse. He received medical attention.

British film stars Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley and Tom Hardy and Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro are among those receiving honors in the name of Britain’s monarch.

The list published late Friday by Britain’s Cabinet Office includes many receiving honors for merit, service and bravery. The awards will be given out by Queen Elizabeth II or a senior royal acting in her place during investitures at Buckingham Palace.

The list often includes prominent figures — like Thompson, the Oscar-winning actress who has been in the public eye for decades — as well as people who have labored behind the scenes or in academic or charity positions.

The 59-year-old Thompson will become Dame Emma, a high honor that is the female equivalent of becoming a knight. The citation calls her one of Britain’s “most versatile and celebrated actresses.”

Her long list of film roles includes favorites like “The Remains of the Day” — which was written by Ishiguro — “Love Actually” and “Nanny McPhee.” She received the Academy Award for Best Actress for “Howards End” and — as a writer — the Oscar for the best adapted screenplay for “Sense and Sensibility.”

The Queen’s Birthday List — Elizabeth’s official birthday is Saturday and will be marked with the Trooping the Color parade — bestows a knighthood on Mark Rowley for his service while heading the Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism squad during a series of lethal attacks last year. When he retired in March after more than three decades on the force, Prime Minister Theresa May praised Rowley’s dedication to protecting the public.

Ishiguro, who was born in Japan, received a knighthood for his services to literature. He said he was “deeply touched to receive this honor from the nation that welcomed me as a small foreign boy.”

Former Liverpool player and manager Kenny Dalglish, 67, was also knighted for his services to soccer, charity and the city of Liverpool.

The youngest winner was 20-year-old visually-impaired alpine skier Menna Fitzpatrick, who was Britain’s most successful competitor in the 2018 Winter Paralympics. The oldest winner was former World War II nurse Rosemary Powell, 103, who was honored for 97 years of charity work. Both received MBE awards, making them members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Rapper and singer Ms. Dynamite also received the same honor under her real name, Niomi McLean-Daley.

Knightley, known for “Pirates of the Caribbean,” ″Pride and Prejudice,” and other movies, received an OBE award, so she will become an “officer” of the British empire, a slightly higher ranking.

Hardy, star of “Inception” and other movies, received a CBE award, designating him a “commander” of the empire, a still higher designation.

The list also honors the queen’s eye surgeon, Jonathan Jagger, who was made a commander of the Royal Victorian Order. He is a specialist in cataract surgery, but officials have not said if he performed the cataract surgery the queen had done in May.

This week, singer Beyoncé and rapper Jay Z kicked off their tour, On the Run II. The couple is hitting the road once again, as they started their stadium tour in Cardiff. In contrast to the last time they toured together, Beyoncé and Jay Z now have a notably bigger family – which they weren’t afraid to show off during their epic first concert of the tour.

During the concert, fans flocked to social media to share some of the biggest moments from Beyoncé and Jay Z’s performance in Cardiff. One of the most notable moments that was shared showcased photos, one of Beyoncé and one of Jay Z, seemingly holding their newborn twins Rumi and Sir. Alongside the photos, the phrases “love never changes” and “love is universal” were sprawled across the stage screens.

While everyone was quick to assume that the twins that the couple were seen holding in the pictures were Rumi and Sir, Bey and Jay Z’s representative later told media outlet Buzzfeed that the shown twins were “not” Rumi and Sir.

However, towards the end of the concert, Bey and Jay Z shared precious, intimate videos from their family time. In one of the videos, the powerful couple was shown hanging out with their daughter Blue Ivy and twins, who are likely to actually be their newborns, Rumi and Sir. There were also videos shown that showcased Beyoncé during her latest pregnancy, as well as her holding her babies after giving birth.

It has been about a year since Rumi and Sir entered the world, as Beyoncé gave birth on June 13th of 2017.

A few days ago, photos surfaced showing model Kendall Jenner making out with her close friends Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother Anwar Hadid. The two young stars, who were attending the 2018 CFDA Awards, were photographed caressing one another as they passionately kissed while hanging out at an after-party.

While fans were curious how Gigi and Bella felt about their good friend making out with their brother, a source close to the stars recently told Entertainment Tonight Online that Kendall and Anwar’s flirtation is “nothing serious” and Kendall knows not to jeopardize her friendships with Bella and Gigi. The source explained, “Anwar and Kendall are just having fun for now…Both of them recently got out of relationships, and don’t want anything too serious.” The source went on to add, “Kendall is best friends with Anwar’s sisters, Gigi and Bella, and she respects them tremendously…Kendall would never want to do anything to put her relationship with Anwar’s sisters in jeopardy. Kendall and Anwar have known each other for years and have always been flirtatious and this is just another sign of that. The two enjoy one another’s company and things could change, but for now, it’s nothing serious.”

In addition to cozying up to Anwar Hadid, Kendall is also reportedly “casually dating” NBA star Ben Simmons. In fact, just days before she was making out with Anwar, Kendall was spotted going on a dinner date with Ben.

