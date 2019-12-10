Click to read the full story: Top 5 hottest budget gift ideas for 2019 holiday season

Sometimes we all feel pressured to get people Christmas gifts because of the social stigmas, but you might also be a bit short on money. While I’m not a big believer in automatically buying gifts for people who I assume will be buying me gifts, guilt is a big thing for many, so there’s no need to break your budget reciprocating This can be a stressful time because you’re trying to figure out how to afford all of these gifts while also affording things like necessary bills.

You don’t have to show up empty-handed or suffer embarrassment from not being able to afford a decent gift for someone. There are many options for gift giving on even the tightest budget.

Cookies

If you have a favorite recipe for desserts, you might want to create a wonderful homemade gift that your recipient will love. There are tons of great recipes out there and you can present it in a cute, holiday container that won’t cost more than a few dollars.

You might things like fudge or cookies – something they can share with their friends and family. No matter what you make, they’ll be sure to appreciate the time and effort you put into it, and it’s also very cost-effective. Luckily, you can find great deals if you don’t have time for baking right here. There are some great holiday cookie baskets for less than $25 that will make a great gift.

Affordable Prints

For a simple and cheap version of décor, you can get someone a simple print or poster and put it in a nice-looking frame that’s budget-friendly. Prints are almost always far less expensive than the original artwork, and you can get them for next to nothing.

This will always make for a great addition to a household. Just make sure you know their personal preferences for decorating and then try to find similar designs or prints in that same style. You can find amazing art pieces that will bring so much life to someone’s wall without spending a fortune or even a small fortune. Prints are something that many people don’t think about giving during the holidays, so your gift will truly stand out while finding amazing deals right here.

Candles

If you’re buying for someone who always seems to have a scented candle lit, then a little aromatic diffuser can bring down the cost for them quite a bit by allowing them to get many different scents without spending a lot on a constant supply of candles.

Edens Garden has a great array of candles to fit everyone’s smell taste, and luckily, they’ve got some amazing holiday deals going on right here. While it may seem simple, but we all have those days where the right scented candle can bring your mood right up.

While some essential oil diffusers can be pricey, we’ve found a great set that has great deals for under $20 and some even under $10 with the oils included.

Jewelry

Jewelry makes for a great gift, but it’s pretty pricey when you get down to it. With readily available kits online, you can make your own jewelry for a fraction of the cost, and you’ll be adding a personal flair to it. We found some amazing deals that can get you creating for the holidays right here.

Books & eBooks

Finally, nothing can replace a fine book. It doesn’t have to be a rare copy or a first edition print, but a nice looking hardback of a classic can become a great addition to their bookshelf and give them a nice read that can entertain them for hours on end, all at an affordable price right here.

For friends that really love reading, you might consider a Kindle Unlimited membership that gives them a wide array of choices to always have at hand in their own personal library.

Giving gifts when you’re on a budget doesn’t have to be stressful for you. First, consider the interests of the person you’re buying for. Then think of all of the accessories and items they use on a regular basis. Look for budget-friendly options that align with that and they’ll be grateful for the gift, regardless of the expense. You can check out all of our Holiday Gift Guides here for every person on your list.

