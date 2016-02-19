Click to read the full story: Top 25 Most Interesting Facts about Justice Antonin Scalia

Most people don’t know that much about the Supreme Court members, but Justice Antonin Scalia was one that stood out and received quite a bit of media attention and scorn for his conservative firebrand ways. His death came as quite a shock to everyone, and now President Barack Obama will have yet another big battle on his hands to replace him.

The recent death of Justice Antonin Scalia, a historically conservative firebrand on the Supreme Court, sent shockwaves through the political world. In the middle of a hectic and noisy presidential primary, the Republican candidates shared a moment of silence during their ninth debate — and then dove into a conversation about whether President Barack Obama should nominate a successor.

Scalia left his mark on the judicial branch of the U.S. government over the course of his 33 years in the public eye. The many bipartisan tributes pouring in after his death at the age of 79 have praised his intellect, wit and dedication to public service.

Our friends at Inside Gov have dug deep into Scalia’s personal history and record on the court to find 25 essential facts and figures that defined his life and career. We’ve looked at it all, from his guest turn in an opera to that time he made a list of potential vice presidential candidates, ranking everything from the smallest to largest figure.

0 Breathing Documents

Scalia was a strict constitutionalist, articulating that the Constitution was “not a living document.” Instead, Scalia said the document is “dead, dead, dead” and must be read exactly as the Founding Fathers wrote it.

