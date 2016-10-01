Click to read the full story: Top 15 best ‘Supernatural’ quotes

Supernatural has gained the honor of being one of the longest-running sci-fi fantasy shows on TV. It wouldn’t reach 11 seasons if not for its dedicated actors, creativity and great writing resulting in memorable quotes some of which have been immortalized as memes. These quotes range from funny to dramatic which many people can relate to. Here are some of the best.

“Driver picks the music, shotgun shuts his cakehole,”

— Dean Winchester, Pilot episode

This is a funny one. It actually sets the tone of music and fun in the series. This quote is up there with Bon Jovi Rocks, occasionally.” from season 3.

“I’m gonna kill this thing. I want it dead, you hear me?”

— Dean Winchester, Something Wicked, Season 1, Episode 18

For me, this is one very emotional statement from Dean who is so wracked with guilt for screwing up in the past that a terrible monster (Strigga) who kills kids remained loose and continues to kill more kids in their current case. What’s worse, that was the time he let his father down.

“I’ve been following you around my entire life. I mean, I’ve been looking up to you since I was four, Dean. Studying you, trying to be just like my big brother. So yeah, I know you. Better than anyone else in the entire world. And this is exactly how you act when you’re terrified. And, I mean, I can’t blame you. It’s just… I wish you would drop the show and be my brother again. ‘Cause… just ‘cause,”

— Sam Winchester, Fresh Blood Season 3, Episode 7

Sam confronts Dean about his reckless behavior since Dean feels like there’s no hope getting out of the deal. Sam tries to bring Dean back to his senses by reminding him he still has a little brother that looks up to him the way little brothers do.

“You can take your peace, and shove it up your lily-white ass. ‘Cause I’ll take the pain, and the guilt, I’ll even take Sam as is. It’s a lot better than bein’ some Stepford Bitch in paradise! This is simple, Cas!”

— Dean Winchester, Lucifer Rising, Season 4 Episode 22

One of Dean’s emotional moments how his love for his brother and the world even trumps the prospect of peace in heaven, as he tries to convince Castiel to help him find Sam before he kills Lilith and releases Lucifer.

“You stupid, stupid son of a bitch! Well, boo hoo! I am so sorry your feelings are hurt, princess! Are you under the impression that family’s supposed to make you feel good, make you an apple pie, maybe? They’re supposed to make you miserable! That’s why they’re family!”

— Bobby Singer, Lucifer Rising, Season 4 Episode 22

No one ever said it’s all blue skies and picket fences when it comes to family. They’ll love you, they’ll annoy you and sometimes they can hurt you. But when they come to their senses, they’ll still be there for you because they’re family.

“Us, right. And that, Sam, that is exactly why our lives suck. I mean come on, we hunt monsters. What the hell? I mean, normal people, they see a monster and they run, but not us. No, no, no we-we search out things that want to kill us, yeah, huh, or eat us. You know who does that? Crazy people. We are insane. You know, and then there’s the-the-the bad diner food. And-and the-the skeevy motel rooms. And then the truck stop waitress with the bizarre rash. I mean who wants this life Sam? Huh? Seriously? I mean do you actually like being stuck in a car with me eight hours a day, every single day? I don’t think so. I mean, I drive too fast, and I listen to the same five albums over and over and over again and-and-and I sing along, I’m annoying, I know that. And you, you’re gassy. You eat half a burrito and you get toxic. I mean, you know what?”

— Dean Winchester, Yellow Fever, Season 4, Episode 6

Dean, in a bout of fear ironically describes how crazy, bizarre and crappy the life of a hunter is, but heroically owns it in the best of circumstances. Not sure that hilarious scream of his in this episode counts as a quote so this will do.

“You. The little, hairless apes. And then he asked all of us to bow down before *you*. To love *you*, more than Him! And I said, Father, I can’t. I said these human beings, were flawed, murderous. And for that, God had Michael cast me into Hell! Now tell me, does the punishment fit the crime? Especially when I was right. Look what six billion of you have done to this thing. And how many of you blame me for it.”

— Lucifer, The End, Season 5, Episode 4

The devil does have a sweet tongue. This statement sounds reasonable and logical that he really drives the point home. But he’s still the devil.

“…Well, call it personal experience. Nobody gets that angry unless they’re talking about their own family.”

— Dean Winchester, Changing Channels, Season 5 Episode 8

The concept of family in Supernatural doesn’t exclude heaven. Lucifer has daddy issues; Gabriel has sibling issues. The Winchesters found out the Trickster’s true nature after he easily dismissed Castiel and gathered much from his anger at the mention of Lucifer.

“I killed two angels this week. My brothers. I´m hunted. I rebelled, and I did it – all of it – for you. And you failed. You and your brother destroyed the world. And I lost everything for nothing. So keep your opinions to yourself.”

— Castiel, Good God Y’All!, Season 5 Episode 2

Castiel at his most emotional, bringing some sense into Dean with some ‘tough love’.

“Once a wise man told me. ‘Family don’t end in blood.’ But it doesn’t start there either. Family cares about you. Not what you can do for them. Family is there for the good, bad, all of it. They got your back. Even when it hurts. That’s family.

— Dean Winchester, The Inside Man, Season 10 Episode 17

Supernatural is about family, about the hardships and sacrifices we make for its members. The show reminds us of that every once in a while. Supernatural also shows us that family can include dear friends who support us. Often we treat our besties as the brother or sister we never had or even adoptive father or mother figures that support us.

“You betrayed me? No one in the history of torture’s been tortured with torture like the torture you’ll be tortured with.”

— Crowley, King of the Damned Season 9 Episode 21

One sentence with many tenses of the word torture. Not meaningful but terribly funny. Say it very fast. Crowley was meeting with his ‘loyal’ lieutenants in order to deal with Abaddon, but she already got to them.

“Your brother, bless his soul, is summoning me as I speak. Make a deal, bring you back. It’s exactly about what I was talking about, isn’t it? It’s all become so… expected. You have to believe me. When I suggested you can take on the mark of Cain, I didn’t know this was going to happen. Not really. I mean, I might not have told you the entire truth. But I never lied. I never lied, Dean. That’s important. It’s fundamental. But… there is one story about Cain that I might have… forgotten to tell you. Apparently, he, too, was willing to accept death, rather than becoming the killer the mark wanted him to be. So he took his own with the blade. He died. Except, as rumor has it, the mark never quite let go. You can understand why I never spoke of this. Why set hearts aflutter of mere speculation? It wasn’t until you summoned me… no, it wasn’t truly until you left that cheeseburger uneaten… that I began to let myself believe. Maybe miracles do come true. Listen to me, Dean Winchester. What you’re feeling right now – it’s not death. It’s life – a new kind of life. Open your eyes, Dean. See what I see. Feel what I feel. And let’s go take a howl at that moon.”

— Crowley, Do You Believe in Miracles, Season 9, Episode 23

One of the most intense moments in Supernatural was Dean’s seeming death at the hands of Metatron. Crowley visits makes a little speech but near the end it suddenly becomes ominous. Very ominous, ending in a very emotional cliffhanger for all Supernatural fans.

“I hate you, because when I look at you, I see the woman I used to be. Before magic, before the coven, when I was nothing but Rowena, a pale, scared little girl who smelled of filth. I hate you because when you were born, your father said he loved me then he went back to his grand wife and his grand house while I was lying pathetic on a straw mat, my thigh slick with blood… I hate you because if I didn’t, I’d love you. But love, love is weakness, and I’ll never be weak again.”

— Rowena, The Devil In The Details Season 11, Episode 21

This one is one of SPN’s very emotional moments. Rowena was considered a weak character at first, but here, she’s at her strongest. You’d feel very sorry for her for hating her own son. It’s also seemed foreboding since it’s near the season finale. The episode ended with her ‘death’ when Lucifer was released. I theorize that she was brought back to life after becoming ‘a beloved character’ after this—and her lovely accent.

‘”Seriously?” Me, “Seriously?” We just shared a foxhole, you and I. We beat back the Tet Offensive, outrun the- the Rape of Nanking, together! And still, you’re going to do me like this?…”Band of Brothers”? “The Pacific”? None of this means anything to you? All those motels, you never once watched HBO? Not once? “Girls”! You’re my Marnie, Moose. A-and Hannah, she just- she *needs* to be loved. She deserves it. Don’t we all? You, me? We deserve to be loved. I deserve to be loved! I just want to be loved.’

— Crowley, Sacrifice, Season 8 Episode 23

Another intense quote from demon king Crowley as he slowly unravels into humanity. The possible root to his pre-demon personality.

“No, it’s exactly what you meant. Do you wanna know what I confessed in there? What my greatest sin was? Was how many times I let you down. I can’t do that again… What happens when you’ve decided I can’t be trusted? Again? I mean, who are you gonna turn to next time instead of me? Another angel? Another… another vampire? Do you have any idea what it feels like to watch your *brother*…”

— Sam Winchester, Sacrifice, Season 8 Episode 23

Sam wants to earn Dean’s trust since he thinks he let Dean down by not attempting to free him from Purgatory. Earning that trust means success in the Trials.

