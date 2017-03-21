Click to read the full story: How Tomi Lahren’s ‘Choice’ turned on her

Sometimes in life, you do things because of the incentives attached. In the age in which we live today, everyone is trying to become the next big thing. Whether you have a catchy phrase that garners attention for no other reason than the fact that people are simple minded as hell or you’re a pawn in a very dangerous game of life and death; however fame can be gotten, people will get it. This has always been my belief about ultra-conservative (or so we thought) bobble head Tomi Lahren, and she recently proved my suspicions to be true. The right-wing leaning, puppet pundit has been suspended (for a week) because, surprise, she is pro-choice.

If you know anything about Republicans, then you know that believing that a woman has the right to decide what happens to her body is a big no, no in the conservative handbook on how to be a hypocrite. So imagine the chaos that took place and continues to take place at The Blaze (Lahren’s network) and other conservative outlets because their golden girl has clearly gone rogue. She said during her interview on The View last Friday,

“I am pro-choice and here’s why. I am a constitutional, you know, someone that loves the Constitution. I’m someone that’s for limited government. So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government, but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies. I can sit here and say that as a Republican and I can say, you know what, I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.”

There seems to be either a breakdown in communication or the 24-year-old is finally making her way from under the heavy hand of her handler Glenn Beck. Her admission that she believes a woman has a right to have an abortion is in direct contrast to past segments of her show, Tomi, in which she blatantly and unapologetically proclaimed that abortion is murder. Her exact words a few months back were,

“The pro-choicers are supposed to be about rare and safe abortions. That’s how they avoid sounding like straight-up baby killers. Then we have Lena freakin’ Dunham out there wishing she could have murdered a fetus… which doesn’t say much about the cause, her character or the pro-choice movement.”

If her derailing from the regularly scheduled garbage she regurgitates isn’t enough, she pretty much called anti-abortion folks hypocrites. They definitely are but not merely for the reason she unknowingly (or maybe knowingly) points out. That low-key shade, by no means I’m sure, sits well with the conservatives who support her and Beck.

Which is why Beck has been in the news trying to distance himself as much as possible from the situation. Lahren has been suspended, and I even dare say that she won’t be back after this debacle. I mean when you have your boss expressing his disbelief at your change of heart on a topic as touchy as abortion, in the eyes of the intelligent segment of the public, he is throwing you under the bus. We have to remember that like his conservative counterparts, Beck is a master manipulator, so he knows how to use words to say what he wants to say without actually saying what he wants to say. And from what I hear, it’s not looking too good for Tomi.

This is what this all comes down to for me- Lahren is a fraud who has been exposed. It was only a matter of time before something like this happened. I called it a few months ago after she did an interview with Trevor Noah in which he made her look like she was lost without her cue cards.

The other thing I want to point out as this situation continues to unfold is that the black men, like Charlamagne da God who told black women to get a platform like Lahren’s if we really want to change things, are either oblivious to the obvious (she is a pretty package for a screwed up message) or are just trying to stir the pot. There is no way in hell he or any other male personality should compare what women of color are or aren’t doing to Lahren because her whole persona is contrived. Take it from a former conservative; stances like being pro-choice and traditional conservative values cannot co-exist. So to those men, please go back to the drawing board with your assumptions that this woman has been acting of her own volition. Matter of a fact; just don’t speak on it at all because if you can’t see through the façade she has been hiding behind all this time, you don’t have the credibility to say one thing to any woman about what they need to do.

Tomi Lahren tweeted Monday, “I speak my truth. If you don’t like it, tough.” I hear you Tomi so here’s my question – If this, what you said about being pro-choice, is indeed your truth, then who’s truth have you been spewing this whole time?

By: The Curvy Girl Diva