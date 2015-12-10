Todd Haynes ‘Carol’ & ‘Big Short’ Take Most Golden Globe Nominations 2015
Todd Haynes films are far and few between, but when they come, they usually arrive with plenty of awards fanfare, and his latest “Carol” is no different. Haynes 1950s romance “Carol” landed a leading five nominations, including best dramatic picture, in nominations for the 73rd annual Golden Globes.
Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s nominations, announced Thursday in Beverly Hills, California, spread nods around to a widespread field. Surging was Adam McKay’s finance farce “The Big Short,” which earned four nominations, including best picture, comedy.
Also, with four nods is Alejandro Inarritu’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning “Birdman”: the frontier epic “The Revenant,” which was nominated for best picture, drama, and best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio. Tied with four is the Aaron Sorkin-scripted “Steve Jobs,” though it failed to join the best picture nominees. Along with “Carol” and “The Revenant,” they are: “Mad Max: Fury Road,” ”Room” and “Spotlight.”
In an awards season that has so far seen honors spread around, Tom McCarthy’s “Spotlight” came into the Globe nominations as the Oscar favorite. While it took three top Globe nominations Thursday, including best director for McCarthy and best screenplay, its ensemble cast is failing to stand out from the pack.
After the Screen Actors Guild passed over Michael Keaton and Mark Ruffalo, the Globes did, too. Ruffalo, however, was nominated for best actor in a comedy for his performance as a bipolar father in “Infinitely Polar Bear.”
Most of the expected contenders came away with something to show from the nominations, including the scientific space adventure “The Martian” (including nods for star Matt Damon and director Ridley Scott), David O. Russell’s matriarch portrait “Joy” (best picture, comedy, and best actress Jennifer Lawrence), the
Left largely on the outside were Steven Spielberg’s Cold War thriller “Bridge of Spies,” which was only nominated for Mark Rylance’s supporting performance; the Irish immigrant drama “Brooklyn,” nominated only for Saoirse Ronan’s leading performance; and “Straight Outta Compton,” the popular N.W.A biopic, which landed no awards.
Will Smith, whose upcoming “Concussion” has drawn headlines for its depiction of head trauma in football, joined the best actor, drama, nominees. Also nominated were Michael Fassbender (“Steve Jobs”), Eddie Redmayne (“The Danish Girl”), DiCaprio and Bryan Cranston (“Trumbo”).
A number of performers came away with multiple nods. Alicia Vikander will compete for both best actress, drama, for “The Danish Girl,” as well as her supporting role as an artificial intelligence in “Ex Machina.” Rylance added a second for his TV role on the costume drama “Wolf Hall.” Idris Elba also spanned both film and TV with nods for his West African rebel commander in “Beasts of No Nation,” as well as the British crime series “Luther.”
Ricky Gervais will return as host for the Globes on Jan. 10. His third time in the gig follows three straight years of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler as hosts. Last year’s NBC telecast dipped slightly from 2013’s 10-year high, drawing 19.3 million viewers. Best drama went to Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood,” while Wes Anderson’s “Grand Budapest Hotel” captured the comedy category.
Here’s the full list of 2015 Golden Globe nominations:
BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
Carol
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Revenant
Room
Spotlight
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
Cate Blanchett, Carol
Brie Larson, Room
Rooney Mara, Carol
Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn
Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
Bryan Cranston, Trumbo
Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant
Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs
Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl
Will Smith, Concussion
BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
The Big Short
Joy
The Martian
Spy
Trainwreck
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Jennifer Lawrence, Joy
Melissa McCarthy, Spy
Amy Schumer, Trainwreck
Maggie Smith, The Lady in the Van
Lily Tomlin, Grandma
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Christian Bale, The Big Short
Steve Carell, The Big Short
Matt Damon, The Martian
Al Pacino, Danny Collins
Mark Ruffalo, Infinity Polar Bear
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Anomalisa
The Good Dinosaur
Inside Out
Peanuts
Shaun the Sheep
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
The Brand New Testament
The Club
The Fencer
Mustang
Son of Saul
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Jane Fonda, Youth
Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight
Helen Mirren, Trumbo
Alicia Vikander, Ex Machina
Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Paul Dano, Love & Mercy
Idris Elba, Beasts of No Nation
Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies
Michael Shannon, 99 Homes
Sylvester Stallone, Creed
BEST DIRECTOR, MOTION PICTURE
Todd Haynes, Carol
Alejandro G. Innaritu, The Revenant
Tom McCarthy, Spotlight
George Miller, Mad Max: Fury Road
Ridley Scott, The Martian
BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE
Emma Donoghue, Room
Tom McCarthy and Josh Singer, Spotlight
Charles Randolph and Adam McKay, The Big Short
Aaron Sorkin, Steve Jobs
Quentin Tarantino, The Hateful Eight
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE, MOTION PICTURE
Carter Burwell, Carol
Alexander Desplat, The Danish Girl
Ennio Morricone, The Hateful Eight
Daniel Pemberton, Steve Jobs
Ryuchi Sakamoto and Alva Noto, The Revenant
BEST ORIGINAL SONG, MOTION PICTURE
“Love Me Like You Do,” Fifty Shades of Grey
“One Kind of Love,” Love & Mercy
“See You Again,” Furious 7
“Simple Song #3,” Youth
“Writing’s on the Wall,” Spectre
BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Empire
Game of Thrones
Mr. Robot
Narcos
Outlander
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Catriona Balfe, Outlander
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Eva Green, Penny Dreadful
Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Robin Wright, House of Cards
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Jon Hamm, Mad Men
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Wagner Moura, Narcos
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
BEST TV SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Casual
Mozart in the Jungle
Orange Is the New Black
Silicon Valley
Transparent
Veep
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Jamie Lee Curtis, Scream Queens
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Rob Lowe, The Grinder
Patrick Stewart, Blunt Talk
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
American Crime
American Horror Story: Hotel
Fargo
Flesh & Bone
Wolf Hall
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Kirsten Dunst, Fargo
Lady Gaga, American Horror Story: Hotel
Sarah Hay, Flesh & Bone
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Queen Latifah, Bessie
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Idris Elba, Luther
Oscar Isaac, Show Me a Hero
David Oyelowo, Nightingale
Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall
Patrick Wilson, Fargo
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Joanne Froggatt, Downton Abbey
Regina King, American Crime
Maura Tierney, The Affair
Judith Light, Transparent
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Alan Cumming, The Good Wife
Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
Tobias Menzies, Outlander
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
