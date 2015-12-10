Click to read the full story: Todd Haynes ‘Carol’ & ‘Big Short’ Take Most Golden Globe Nominations 2015

Todd Haynes films are far and few between, but when they come, they usually arrive with plenty of awards fanfare, and his latest “Carol” is no different. Haynes 1950s romance “Carol” landed a leading five nominations, including best dramatic picture, in nominations for the 73rd annual Golden Globes.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s nominations, announced Thursday in Beverly Hills, California, spread nods around to a widespread field. Surging was Adam McKay’s finance farce “The Big Short,” which earned four nominations, including best picture, comedy.

Also, with four nods is Alejandro Inarritu’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning “Birdman”: the frontier epic “The Revenant,” which was nominated for best picture, drama, and best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio. Tied with four is the Aaron Sorkin-scripted “Steve Jobs,” though it failed to join the best picture nominees. Along with “Carol” and “The Revenant,” they are: “Mad Max: Fury Road,” ”Room” and “Spotlight.”

In an awards season that has so far seen honors spread around, Tom McCarthy’s “Spotlight” came into the Globe nominations as the Oscar favorite. While it took three top Globe nominations Thursday, including best director for McCarthy and best screenplay, its ensemble cast is failing to stand out from the pack.

After the Screen Actors Guild passed over Michael Keaton and Mark Ruffalo, the Globes did, too. Ruffalo, however, was nominated for best actor in a comedy for his performance as a bipolar father in “Infinitely Polar Bear.”

Most of the expected contenders came away with something to show from the nominations, including the scientific space adventure “The Martian” (including nods for star Matt Damon and director Ridley Scott), David O. Russell’s matriarch portrait “Joy” (best picture, comedy, and best actress Jennifer Lawrence), the

Left largely on the outside were Steven Spielberg’s Cold War thriller “Bridge of Spies,” which was only nominated for Mark Rylance’s supporting performance; the Irish immigrant drama “Brooklyn,” nominated only for Saoirse Ronan’s leading performance; and “Straight Outta Compton,” the popular N.W.A biopic, which landed no awards.

Will Smith, whose upcoming “Concussion” has drawn headlines for its depiction of head trauma in football, joined the best actor, drama, nominees. Also nominated were Michael Fassbender (“Steve Jobs”), Eddie Redmayne (“The Danish Girl”), DiCaprio and Bryan Cranston (“Trumbo”).

A number of performers came away with multiple nods. Alicia Vikander will compete for both best actress, drama, for “The Danish Girl,” as well as her supporting role as an artificial intelligence in “Ex Machina.” Rylance added a second for his TV role on the costume drama “Wolf Hall.” Idris Elba also spanned both film and TV with nods for his West African rebel commander in “Beasts of No Nation,” as well as the British crime series “Luther.”

Ricky Gervais will return as host for the Globes on Jan. 10. His third time in the gig follows three straight years of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler as hosts. Last year’s NBC telecast dipped slightly from 2013’s 10-year high, drawing 19.3 million viewers. Best drama went to Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood,” while Wes Anderson’s “Grand Budapest Hotel” captured the comedy category.

Here’s the full list of 2015 Golden Globe nominations:

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Carol

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Revenant

Room

Spotlight

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Cate Blanchett, Carol

Brie Larson, Room

Rooney Mara, Carol

Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn

Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Bryan Cranston, Trumbo

Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant

Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs

Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl

Will Smith, Concussion

BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

The Big Short

Joy

The Martian

Spy

Trainwreck

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Jennifer Lawrence, Joy

Melissa McCarthy, Spy

Amy Schumer, Trainwreck

Maggie Smith, The Lady in the Van

Lily Tomlin, Grandma

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Christian Bale, The Big Short

Steve Carell, The Big Short

Matt Damon, The Martian

Al Pacino, Danny Collins

Mark Ruffalo, Infinity Polar Bear

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Anomalisa

The Good Dinosaur

Inside Out

Peanuts

Shaun the Sheep



BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

The Brand New Testament

The Club

The Fencer

Mustang

Son of Saul

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Jane Fonda, Youth

Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight

Helen Mirren, Trumbo

Alicia Vikander, Ex Machina

Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Paul Dano, Love & Mercy

Idris Elba, Beasts of No Nation

Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies

Michael Shannon, 99 Homes

Sylvester Stallone, Creed

BEST DIRECTOR, MOTION PICTURE

Todd Haynes, Carol

Alejandro G. Innaritu, The Revenant

Tom McCarthy, Spotlight

George Miller, Mad Max: Fury Road

Ridley Scott, The Martian

BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE

Emma Donoghue, Room

Tom McCarthy and Josh Singer, Spotlight

Charles Randolph and Adam McKay, The Big Short

Aaron Sorkin, Steve Jobs

Quentin Tarantino, The Hateful Eight

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE, MOTION PICTURE

Carter Burwell, Carol

Alexander Desplat, The Danish Girl

Ennio Morricone, The Hateful Eight

Daniel Pemberton, Steve Jobs

Ryuchi Sakamoto and Alva Noto, The Revenant

BEST ORIGINAL SONG, MOTION PICTURE

“Love Me Like You Do,” Fifty Shades of Grey

“One Kind of Love,” Love & Mercy

“See You Again,” Furious 7

“Simple Song #3,” Youth

“Writing’s on the Wall,” Spectre

BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Empire

Game of Thrones

Mr. Robot

Narcos

Outlander

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Catriona Balfe, Outlander

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Eva Green, Penny Dreadful

Taraji P. Henson, Empire

Robin Wright, House of Cards

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Jon Hamm, Mad Men

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Wagner Moura, Narcos

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

BEST TV SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Casual

Mozart in the Jungle

Orange Is the New Black

Silicon Valley

Transparent

Veep



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Jamie Lee Curtis, Scream Queens

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Rob Lowe, The Grinder

Patrick Stewart, Blunt Talk

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

American Crime

American Horror Story: Hotel

Fargo

Flesh & Bone

Wolf Hall

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kirsten Dunst, Fargo

Lady Gaga, American Horror Story: Hotel

Sarah Hay, Flesh & Bone

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Queen Latifah, Bessie

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Idris Elba, Luther

Oscar Isaac, Show Me a Hero

David Oyelowo, Nightingale

Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall

Patrick Wilson, Fargo

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Joanne Froggatt, Downton Abbey

Regina King, American Crime

Maura Tierney, The Affair

Judith Light, Transparent



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Alan Cumming, The Good Wife

Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

Tobias Menzies, Outlander

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

The post Todd Haynes 'Carol' & 'Big Short' Take Most Golden Globe Nominations 2015 appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Jackie Warner