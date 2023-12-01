The long wait is finally over – the new book, ‘Supes Ain’t Always Heroes: Inside the Complex Characters and Twisted Psychology of The Boys’, is about to be released on Tuesday December 5 – which means you have three more days to preorder it and get some gorgeous free Soldier Boy and Kimiko artwork for preordering! We delayed the release in solidarity with the writers’ and actors’ strikes, but now the book is ready for reading just in time for the teaser trailer for The Boys Season 4 to drop. Who’s excited?????? (That would be us, and we’re already anticipating all the awesomeness that is sure to come in Season 5 too).

Supes Ain’t Always Heroes is the perfect way to catch up on everything that’s happened so far in the provocative universe of The Boys – there are chapters that are deep dives into all the complicated characters, ones that examine the show’s biting social commentary and how it fits into real world corporate America and Hollywood, a look at the issues the show tackles from racism to sexism, toxic masculinity to social media. And there are exclusive interviews with the show’s cast (including Jensen Ackles, Aya Cash, Nate Mitchell and Jim Beaver, plus co-creator Darick Robertson) that shed light on their experience bringing these complex characters to life and their own love of the show. Psychologists, sociologists, media experts, actors and journalists all contribute their perspectives – and give you plenty to think about as we await Season 4!

If you pre-order before the release on December 5, you’ll get some beautiful artwork for free – of Soldier Boy and Kimiko. I’ve seen them and they’re gorgeous! So if you’re a fan of The Boys universe, preorder now and enjoy the artwork. (Make sure to enter your preorder proof on the preorder site at smartpopbooks.com/theboys/ for the freebies – the page will only be up until Monday Dec 4)

We believe in changing the world just like ‘The Boys’ ultimately does, so every copy purchased benefits the Venice Family Clinic and their life saving work.

If you love ‘The Boys’, don’t be afraid to go deeper (Deeper?). Just be careful not to sneeze!

– Lynn and Matt, co-editors

Preorder here:

Preorder Supes Ain’t Always Heroes