The last two Supernatural conventions of 2024 came one right after the other, so I decided to embark on a whirlwind trip to do one con on the East coast, fly to the west coast to have some family time, and then fly to the next – on the East coast again. So, Orlando to San Fran to Nashville! Seemed like a good idea at the time…

Orlando is one of my favorite con hotels, and it was glorious to escape the wintery chill for a long weekend. I had lovely meals outside under the palm trees, in the evenings the fire pit was cozy, and I even brought a bathing suit to swim in the pool and enjoy the hot tub.

Con/vacation combo, which is a rare thing for me as a vendor who usually has to rush back to teach. But I was on sabbatical this past semester, so I got to do things differently – and I’m very grateful!

Here’s my table, with thanks to the friends from TheSPNVerse who helped me get it set up (and the talented Cris Griffin for the new table banner)!

I caught some of the Matt Cohen and Adam Fergus panel – I’d just had such a nice zoom chat with Matt a few days before, all about his new project Public Domain. (Check out that interview here if you missed it). Matt wore his Public Domain apron and gave us an update on the series and some of the Supernatural casting announcements.

Matt and Adam share their enthusiasm about being dads. Adam told us that his twins were actually born on different days – at 11:59 pm and 12:01 am!

We got to hear a bunch of dad jokes, thanks to a fan who pulled up a whole book of them on her phone and was brave enough to give it to Matt. (Well, it wasn’t Jared, so…)

Adam and Matt never worked together on Supernatural, but they are connected via acting. Adam’s wife had a kissing scene with Matt on General Hospital, in fact. Afterwards she said to Matt, “now you know how Adam tastes!”

And Matt announced at the con that Adam will play a character on Public Domain too!

He also announced a perk that sounds….intriguing? Streaking almost nude wearing a thong. (Adam added, a diamond studded thong). At a convention. If the campaign hits their $50,000 Indiegogo target, that is.

Matt jumped down off the stage to have me film that promise, and then my seat neighbor helpfully had the footage on her phone of the last time Matt did some streaking – in Kings of Con lol.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1860061955245150250

If you haven’t joined the campaign and picked an awesome perk, there’s still time – check it out here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/public-domain-an-animated-tv-series#/

Matt reminisced about directing Supernatural, saying that he had amazing support from the cast and from the crew.

Adam did too – he recalled being pranked and how much fun they all had.

Adam: That’s how the show ran for 15 seasons!

So true.

Friday night I took a break after a lovely dinner to watch Fire Country, guest starring our very own Jared Padalecki. The character of Camden Casey got even more interesting with that episode, with some hints of a tragic past and some vulnerability that make me want to know a lot more. Fingers crossed we get that spinoff!

On Saturday, I took a break from vendors to watch Misha Collins’ panel too. Since we were in Orlando, he told a story about getting lost in the park as a four year old. Oof.

He also had some more serious – and heartfelt – answers. A fan asked him, what is the strangest part of being part of the Supernatural phenomenon?

Misha: Creating an actual community sharing a common weirdness.

So true. In fact, Misha has a beautiful chapter in Family Don’t End With Blood in which he shares his feelings on the Supernatural fandom and how it’s inspired him, as well as helped each other. The book also benefits Misha’s Random Acts charity, which is currently helping hurricane victims – congoers in Orlando pitched in their support.

Misha: I’m not saying another word until Random Acts meets the goal!

Misha said that when he auditioned for Castiel, it was ostensibly for a demon – because they didn’t want it getting out that they were including angels in the show.

Misha: So then when Kripke said okay now do it as an angel, my brain fritzed and I just did a super low voice – and Cas was born.

Poor Misha.

He recently reunited with Kathryn Newton, who played Claire.

Misha: We took a photo with grumpy cat from Hot Topical.

As to what he wishes we’d gotten to see more of with Cas?

Misha: I wish we’d seen more of human Cas. Also, why didn’t we have Cas on acid? Wait, did that happen?

Misha also told an amusing story about Rob being on The Boys.

Misha: Rob was like, hey I got on The Boys. I said awesome, what are you doing? He was like “welllll…..” I said Eric, you really are putting out this God complex, aren’t you? He wrote God as the writer of Supernatural, he did that. And now he’s taking an actor from Supernatural, one that he presumably gave a career to – and he’s destroying it!

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1860391394151419985

West, Misha’s son, apparently loves The Boys.

Misha to Kripke: Now I have to be on it to be cool!

Misha has been talking a lot about accepting (as we all have to) getting older.

Misha: When I was Castiel in the laundromat, I waxed my chest. Ouch! Now I’m old, so I’m embracing the hair. As a man, sometimes you want the little bouquet hanging out.

He seems to be in a really good place right now, and I’m happy for him.

In a story that would work well for his one man show also, he told the hilarious story of the time he got stuck in his shirt during an audition, of all times.

As the entire cast does, Misha reminisced about good memories from Supernatural.

Misha: The ten years I was on the show, I lived in Washington state across the border, so an hour drive. Pulling up to work, you’d have hair and makeup trailer on one side, wardrobe trailer, Jared and Jensen’s enormous trailers and then my basic little closet on wheels. And always pulling into work, I just had like a warm feeling. It was like a nice feeling pulling up to work, not like oh God, another day at work. There was something nice about that, and I think that was true for a lot of us, both cast and crew. There were long hours and years and definitely rough stretches, but in general I think we all showed up and gave it our best. And used humor. We spent a lot of time on set laughing our way through the day, and that all aggregated to it just feeling like a good place to be.

He can’t resist the joking around, but it’s so striking that everyone who worked on that show describes that feeling – that it was such a warm place, so full of laughter, so unusual in the kind of set it was.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1860396370139455744

Misha: Jared and Jensen and I shared a lot, and became really good friends over the years.

They say it all the time, but it bears repeating!

In response to the question, what kind of dogs would J2M be?

Misha: I’d be a Golden Doodle, Jared a Great Dane mix, and Jensen obviously a Chihuahua.

There are some new things on the horizon for Misha – he just recorded a few more scenes for the Bridgewater podcast last week.

The panel ended with Misha, Richard and Rob all remembering the pizza man, which explains these adorable laughing faces.

Saturday night was of course the Saturday Night Special with Louden Swain, plus special guests including Kim Rhodes and Briana Buckmaster, who both looked – and sounded – awesome.

Jason Manns joined Rob for the beautiful harmonies of Hallelujah, with the audience singing the chorus as always. Jason stayed for a little Station Breaks music with Rob and Billy Moran too.

And we even got a Billy Moran song!

They were joined by a joyous Mark Sheppard on drums, which always puts a smile on my face.

Mike Borja was in the Disney spirit as evidenced by his T shirt.

They’ve been playing She Waits again at SNS after many years break, after the song became extra poignant for Rob. It’s a song about his dad and the pain of his leaving Rob and his younger sister; Rob’s dad died this past year, so the song is now even more emotional (and it was VERY emotional from the start).

It’s one of my all time favorites, and Rob is always really feeling a lot by the end – and grateful for the finger lights we’re all waving in support.

They’ve also started playing Medicated again, another of my favorites. Kazoo or makeshift finger kazoo, I love that both the fans and the actors join in.

And then it was Sunday – and a special gold panel. Instead of J2, we got J3!

That is, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles were joined by their Supernatural ‘dad’ (and real life good friend) Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Everyone was thrilled to have Jeff there, because his busy schedule makes it a rare treat for the fandom. Look how joyful Rich and Rob are about it.

Jared: I’m kinda pissed that Jeff is the one with the beanie…

JDM: promptly gives Jared the beanie off his head awwww

A fan asked, how do they pick what shows they decide to do?

Jared: I think for the other J’s as well, when you’re doing something you don’t know whether it’s gonna be seen by anybody or everybody, so you do your damnedest and I think quality stands up to the test of time. So like Gilmore Girls, or Supernatural, or whatever, during it, people are not aware seemingly and then afterwards are like oh shit I finally saw that and I love it, I’m gonna watch it again, and it’s like, okay cool!

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1860719970574864569

Jensen to JDM: You could probably speak to what is it about the project, whether it’s largely backed by a huge budget or an indie or something. Is it the people involved, is it the story, is it a combination?

JDM: It’s a combination of script and who’s involved. Unless it’s a job that’s a show that’s been on the air. Joining The Boys, kinda a no fucking brainer, joining The Walking Dead, same. Everything else is a crap shoot. Grey’s Anatomy, didn’t know.

Audience: You were fantastic!

JDM: I wasn’t looking for that, but I appreciate it!

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1860720154058899950

Jensen: And you don’t want to work with assholes.

Well said.

Jared: And those people who were assholes? They aren’t working right now.

Well said again.

At one point, Jared turned to Jensen and said “stop me if you don’t want me to tell this.”

Jensen: Choose your adventures with Jared!

JDM to Jensen: This is your life…

The three of them are so entertaining.

Jared had some truly heartwarming things to say to fans – he’s often more open and honest that you expect an actor to be, which is something I love about him (same with the chapter he wrote in Family Don’t End With Blood).

Jared: I’m not the most talented actor, but it helps that we have all of you behind us.

They’ve been friends a long time.

In fact, JDM said that the first thing he ever posted on social media was “us three”.

A fan told the three of them how much Supernatural had helped her get through some truly horrific life challenges. Jensen responded by noting the value of art – including all kinds of media – as a way of finding inspiration and strength. He gets it. They all do.

Jensen: It’s up to us to find what inspires us to help us navigate this crazy life. So congratulations on your strength, because a lot of people couldn’t deal with what you’ve dealt with and on finding something that inspires you.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1860723636673409501

JDM gave the fandom and Jared so much credit for the message Always Keep Fighting, which has inspired so many people to keep going even when it gets very very tough.

They also spent a lot of time just laughing, clearly delighted at all being together again.

Jared talked about how much he respects Jensen and Jeff.

Jared: I’m so proud to be around the men and women that I’ve seen in their professional and their personal lives, and how they conduct themselves and how they see other people.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1860725034186121239

I don’t know what the question was, but we got to hear the priceless Yellow Fever bts story, which I will ever ever get tired of hearing. And which Jared and Jensen will never ever get tired of telling us!

Jared: So the guy’s asking us questions as this giant fucking python whose head was the size of my whole fist and fingers…

Jensen: And you left!

Jared: Of course I left!

Jensen: He just gives up and leaves the scene. Meanwhile I can’t move, I’m just frozen in terror.

Jared: So they had to change the angle of the camera because I wasn’t gonna fucking be there.

Jensen: Also the snake wrangler was behind the couch and he was supposed to just feed the snake over the couch and onto my shoulder and it wouldn’t go. So he’s kicking and pushing this 200 pound snake. I’m like, does the snake ever get upset? He’s like no, it’s really docile unless you like hurt it. And I look over my shoulder and he’s like shoving it and kicking it and it gets onto my shoulder and I’m like I’m gonna die in front of all of my friends!

JDM: cracking up

They are the BEST story tellers, honestly.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1860726434790031525

Jensen also told the story of the time he had to film with a live pouncing (large) cougar on the film Devour. Which, if you haven’t seen it, is worth the watch – though very VERY weird.

Jensen: … I was young enough and too dumb to say no. At one point, there was a camera over my left shoulder and the cat is supposed to charge at me and as it leaps, I raise my rifle and shoot it.

Jared: Nope

Jensen: And the animal wrangler is next to me to my right with a little like baby toy, shaking this baby toy over my shoulder. And they call Action and here comes this 500 pound cat charging at me, at full steam. It was so close it brushed my shoulder because it was coming right at that toy and it’s up in the air and I’m supposed to raise my rifle and I just went, oof, nope! If there had been anyone from the studio on set that day, there’s no way they would’ve let the lead actor near that!

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1860893795945984154

Jared and JDM just stood their shaking their heads like Nope.

Later that afternoon, we got to have some time with Jeffrey Dean Morgan again for his solo panel.

JDM on The Boys: I mostly worked with Karl Urban, who’s very much like Jensen, Jared and me – in between takes, you’re a big idiot.

Also similar to Jared and Jensen, JDM is an emotional guy.

JDM: I just cried my way through “Wild Robot”. George was like, what’s wrong with you?

He said he’s been really lucky with the actors he’s worked with.

JDM: There’s not as many assholes left. Just me, I’m the last one.

He’s really not. He was concerned that many of us hadn’t found time to actually eat anything at the con.

JDM: Who’s on next? Oh, Jared and Jensen? Know what they’re doing now? Eating!

lol

What other role would he like to play?

JDM: I’d like to play a man of few words. Negan talks a lot!

Someone asked if Kessler might be back on The Boys somehow.

JDM didn’t answer, but can you imagine the internet implosion if Jared and JDM were both onscreen with Jensen in season 5???

He said while they were filming during pandemic restrictions, he and his family were actually living in Rick’s house.

JDM: There were bat marks on the walls and my kids would write “Dad was here” lol

JDM: If I had to pick a way for Negan to go, it’d be to be killed by Rick.

In real life, JDM and his wife have a farm with lots of rescued animals.

JDM: When you rescue abused and abandoned animals, they don’t ever trust people again. I’ve got an alpaca that spits on me every time I feed him.

(He loves that alpaca btw – I mean, they ARE the greenest animal…)

On a personal note, he said that he’s dyslexic so last minute script changes are hard.

JDM: The boys are really good at that.

I have an unreasonable love for the fact that everyone who worked on Supernatural will call Jared and Jensen “the boys” forever.

He had to weigh in on John Winchester’s (A plus) parenting of course. A fan said something positive about John.

JDM: I appreciate that, it’s not often that I hear that take. I usually spend the hour arguing about John and how he raised his children. I found out much later than I should have that John had done some pretty fucking questionable things. The John that I knew, the one that I played and that I read when I was John, he loved his sons. He loved them so much he sacrificed his life for them. And now I find out all this horrible stuff that they filmed long after I was gone and I’m like, well I didn’t even know that! The first convention I did in Las Vegas a hundred years ago, finding this out for the first time because I was shocked that people didn’t like John – and now it’s been a ten year argument.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1860801996212601329

(I was there at that convention and still remember how bewildered and shocked he was when fans started filling him in on what had been written about John since he’d been on the show lol)

My friend Stacey had a photo op with Jensen and Jeff, which gave us a chance to tell him all about the book on The Boys, ‘Supes Ain’t Always Heroes’ (and to give him a copy). Jensen had kind words for the book, which he contributed to – and really enjoyed. In the meantime, we pointed out that in view of their characters, Kessler and Soldier Boy, they really do exemplify the book’s title!

Yep, supes ain’t always heroes, that’s for sure.

They look unrepentant, gotta say.

photo Chris Schmelke

If you’re a fan of The Boys and would like to read it too, check it out at:

And then it was time for the J2 panel – Jared and Jensen leapt onstage after some serious stretching, per usual.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1860802930670018581

Someone asked what would happen if the boys ended up back in the bunker and Sam’s son Dean (Dean Jr.) was living there – and hunting.

Jared: I think Sam would have some reservations, but I think his namesake, Sam’s brother Dean, would probably take him under his wing, and there would probably be some discussion about his cool uncle Dean with the bowlegs and the car and stuff. But I think they’d approach it kinda the same way they approached Jack.

Jensen: Would he take Sam’s room or Dean’s room?

Jared: His name is Dean!

Jensen: Yeah, he probably shouldn’t take either. Just a cot in the kitchen…

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1860805034943922413

Sometimes random questions still get great answers. What ice cream flavor would they pick for each other?

Jared: Vanilla. It’s always reliable, it never fails you. You can have shitty rocky road, crummy chocolate, cookie dough that’s all grisly and bristly, but vanilla never ever lets you down.

Jensen: I’m gonna go with orange sherbet.

Jared: I love orange sherbet!

Jensen: Because he’s a little lactose intolerant and it’s a bit kinder on your stomach but still very sweet.

Jared: I’ll take it!

Jensen: Didn’t see us going down that road…that rocky road…

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1860805863520244039

Everyone: melting

What’s next?

Jensen said he was excited to work with Derek Haas on Countdown because he’s a great storyteller. Countdown releases in June 2025!

Jared: What I wanted after Supernatural was to hop into friends’ projects and come play in those sandboxes. Like with Max on Fire Country, or with Kripke or Jensen.

Jensen said that he once again is working with some tall guys on Countdown.

Jensen: I’ve developed a small man complex – I’m quick to prove myself against these giant men. No, it’s never bothered me though. I don’t mind looking up to someone physically as long as I can look up to them emotionally. I’ve been lucky with that.

Awwww.

Jensen told a random hilarious story about a time he had too much laughing gas at the dentist and had some interesting hallucinations/dreams/whatever.

One of the “gasp” moments (at least in fun) came when someone asked if Jared will be in Season 5 of The Boys?

Jared: The answer to the first part is yes.

Jensen: GASP

Jared: The answer to the second part also is yes, he is awesome as Soldier Boy, and I hope that when I get to play in The Boys sandbox, my character will be able to see his character, it’d be fun to share the screen again, it’s been four years.

Jensen: If I know Eric Kripke – and I know Eric Kripke – I don’t think he would miss that opportunity, so we’ll see what he’s cooking up. So yeah, I would stay tuned.

Back to Supernatural – should they put the rebar in the Smithsonian?

Jensen: Ouch, my back…

Jared: (pats him)

(I know some fans still feel traumatized by the finale, but Jared and Jensen are not and can clearly joke about it).

They’re not over the real life losses though.

Jensen: It was hard to see the bunker torn down. It was home.

(For us too, Jensen…)

They were asked about real life ghost experiences. Jared related talking to a possible ghost late at night when he and Gen were in Scotland.

Jared: Hey, can we talk tomorrow?

Jensen related some stories about how Danneel also talks to ghosts, and once took a video as she encouraged a ghost to keep slamming a door.

Jared: I’ve seen the video!

I love that they still have to show each other things like that.

Jensen to ghosts: I’ve got 15 years of experience…

They reminisced about having Linda Blair on the show, and how they had to teach her how to realistically shoot a gun. As always, they love to re-enact Supernatural memories, and I love seeing that.

They remain so proud of what they did on the show and on the set. Jensen talked about how proud he was of Jared’s leadership on set and related an example.

Jensen: We prided ourselves on taking care of our house. Jared had this one.

The incident was with a guest actor and new director.

Jensen: And so, the director was just really over-shooting our coverage of just listening to this person speak. And we weren’t going to get the other side of it, this person’s performance. So they finally turned around and they gave maybe one or two takes and the director was like okay I’m good. And Jared was like, I’m not. And he looked at the actor and was like, you wanna go again? And the actor was like I mean, I don’t wanna… And he was like no, we’re going again. We’re going again because this person has sat here and done this and done this. You overshot, that’s on you, this person is getting their shot, let’s go again.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1860816091573838239

I love how they have each other’s backs, always, and how they always tried to make the set such a good experience for everyone who was a guest in their house.

They also have always appreciated the unbelievably talented Supernatural crew, most of which stayed with the show for the entire run. Jerry Wanek, the set dec wizard who created such memorable sets, was at this con. Jared and Jensen pointed him out and gave him props.

Jared: If they found out that Sam’s son was at the bunker, they’d be like, where’s Delilah? I was so proud of that. (Jensen and audience groan). I love your question for a special reason. We have a friend who we haven’t seen in a little bit, who designed the bunker and who came down from Jupiter, Florida, with his much better half, Nan. Our friend is named Jerry Wanek, and he is responsible for every single set you ever saw on Supernatural.

Jensen: That’s right, every motel room, that was his bread and butter. And just such a phenomenal talent.

Jared: He was always so excited to show us them.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1860878257006010544

I adore Jerry Wanek, and am so grateful for his huge contribution to making Supernatural so special. He was absolutely lovely to me and Kathy when we visited the set, showing us around and giving us some special mementos too. I’m in awe of his talent, but he’s also just a super nice guy.

Back to being the “short guy” on set…

Fan: Jensen, what’s it like to be the short guy?

Jared: She means height…

Jensen: (smirk) That’s the only thing she could mean….

I love it when they’re naughty. Look at those smirks, so pleased with themselves.

Sometimes these two have entire conversations entirely silent too, even after all these years. (In this case, with Jared ending up cracking up).

All too soon, it was time for the last question.

Jared and Jensen thanked the fans, and each other, with their traditional pats and hands over hearts.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1860886935641723311

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1860887151694541194

I’m always struck by their gratitude at the end of a con. Yes, it’s a job and a lucrative one at that, but they also understand that it’s because of the long-standing passion of their fans that they’ve had that “second job” for almost two decades. And they don’t take that for granted.

I had another lovely dinner under the palm trees with friends, and a latte because everyone who knows me at all knows that there’s nothing like a decaf latte to put me in a good mood.

Especially under a palm tree.

Then got a little sleep – since the next day I headed to Disney World with a few friends. Tower of Terror is my favorite thing in the whole park, so we managed to do that one multiple times, along with some other fun rides (and enjoyed some pretty damn good burgers too).

I was totally caught off guard by someone coming over to say hello as we strolled along, because that someone was Jensen Ackles, who I hadn’t even seen before he was suddenly right there saying hey are you having fun, where in the park are you headed next? (I did manage to have a conversation in spite of having no clue he was also at the park that afternoon so being a bit startled by his sudden appearance – very sweet of him to take the initiative to come over, but very him).

After our chat with Jensen, we went on our way, when a few minutes later I was surprised again – by Danneel Ackles running back to say hello too! I have such a soft spot for Danneel, going all the way back to our very first meeting when she made me laugh so many times and also insisted on treating for Starbucks, so our hug was a crushing one. We had a lovely chat and she also asked if we were going to the attraction they were headed to, but we were headed a different direction so went on our way. So nice to see them both, and so glad they and the kids were having a blast.

A perfect way to end a lovely Supernatural weekend – and we managed to go on Tower of Terror four times, so a big success!

As we were leaving, a big invitation-only holiday party was about to take place in the park, so everyone else had to leave, but the Disney folks were kind enough to let us stay a while and experience some of its magic – that included making it actually SNOW in the park as well as an amazing light show. The magic of Disney, I guess!

The next day I flew to the west coast for some family time, making good use of my sabbatical for a lot of travel, as I’d promised myself I would. A week there, and then it was time to fly BACK across the country for the next convention – in Nashville!

Stay tuned for more from that con, the last con of 2024…

-Lynn

