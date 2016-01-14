‘The Revenant’ & ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Top 2016 Academy Award Nominations
Intense films took the most 2016 Academy Award nominations this morning as “The Revenant” and George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” took the most Oscar slots. “Revenant” director Alejandro Inarritu is following up his 2015 Oscar win with another nomination, and George Miller’s long road to make his film has proven a worthy one.
One documentary that was a pleasure to see up for nomination was “What Happened, Miss Simone?” which easily deserves the win.
The brutal frontier saga “The Revenant” leads the 88th annual Academy Awards with 12 nominations, while the acting categories were again filled entirely by white performers.
The strong showing for “The Revenant,” including a best actor nod for Leonardo DiCaprio, follows its win at the Golden Globes. It sets director Alejandro Inarritu for a possible back-to-back win following his best-picture winning “Birdman.”
George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” followed with 10 nominations, including best picture. Ridley Scott’s sci-fi epic “The Martian” landed 7 nominations, including best picture, but no best director nod for Scott.
Best Picture
The Big Short
Bridge of Spies
Brooklyn
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
The Revenant
Room
Spotlight
Performance an actor in a leading role
Bryan Cranston in Trumbo
Matt Damon in The Martian
Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant
Michael Fassbender in Steve Jobs
Eddie Redmayne in The Danish Girl
Performance an actor in a supporting role
Christian Bale in The Big Short
Tom Hardy in The Revenant
Mark Ruffalo in Spotlight
Mark Rylance in Bridge of Spies
Sylvester Stallone in Creed
Performance an actress in a leading role
Cate Blanchett in Carol
Brie Larson in Room
Jennifer Lawrence in Joy
Charlotte Rampling in 45 Years
Saoirse Ronan in Brooklyn
Performance an actress in a supporting role
Jennifer Jason Leigh in The Hateful Eight
Rooney Mara in Carol
Rachel McAdams in Spotlight
Alicia Vikander in The Danish Girl
Kate Winslet in Steve Jobs
Adapted screenplay
The Big Short Charles Randolph and Adam McKay
Brooklyn Nick Hornby
Carol Phyllis Nagy
The Martian Drew Goddard
Room Emma Donoghue
Original screenplay
Bridge of Spies Matt Charman and Ethan Coen & Joel Coen
Ex Machina Alex Garland
Inside Out Screenplay Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve, Josh Cooley; Original story Pete Docter, Ronnie del Carmen
Spotlight Josh Singer & Tom McCarthy
Straight Outta Compton Screenplay Jonathan Herman and Andrea Berloff; Story S. Leigh Savidge & Alan Wenkus and Andrea Berloff
Best animated feature
Anomalisa Charlie Kaufman, Duke Johnson and Rosa Tran
Boy and the World Alê Abreu
Inside Out Pete Docter and Jonas Rivera
Shaun the Sheep Movie Mark Burton and Richard Starzak
When Marnie Was There Hiromasa Yonebayashi and Yoshiaki Nishimura
Achievement in cinematography
Carol Ed Lachman
The Hateful Eight Robert Richardson
Mad Max: Fury Road John Seale
The Revenant Emmanuel Lubezki
Sicario Roger Deakins
Achievement in costume design
Carol Sandy Powell
Cinderella Sandy Powell
The Danish Girl Paco Delgado
Mad Max: Fury Road Jenny Beavan
The Revenant Jacqueline West
Achievement in directing
The Big Short Adam McKay
Mad Max: Fury Road George Miller
The Revenant Alejandro G. Iñárritu
Room Lenny Abrahamson
Spotlight Tom McCarthy
Best documentary
Amy Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Rees
Cartel Land Matthew Heineman and Tom Yellin
The Look of Silence Joshua Oppenheimer and Signe rge Sørensen
What Happened, Miss Simone? Liz Garbus, Amy Hob and Justin Wilkes
Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom Evgeny Afineevsky and Den Tolmor
Best documentary short
Body Team 12 David Darg and Bryn Mooser
Chau, beyond the Lines Courtney Marsh and Jerry Franck
Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah Adam Benzine
A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy
Last Day of Freedom Dee Hibbert-Jones and Nomi Talisman
Achievement in film editing
The Big Short Hank Corwin
Mad Max: Fury Road Margaret Sixel
The Revenant Stephen Mirrione
Spotlight Tom McArdle
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Maryann Brandon and Mary Jo Markey
Best foreign language film
Embrace of the Serpent Colombia
Mustang France
Son of Saul Hungary
Theeb Jordan
A War Denmark
Achievement in makeup and hair
Mad Max: Fury Road Lesley Vanderwalt, Elka Wardega and Damian Martin
The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed out the Window and Disappeared Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
The Revenant Siân Grigg, Duncan Jarman and Robert Pandini
Best original score
Bridge of Spies Thomas Newman
Carol Carter Burwell
The Hateful Eight Ennio Morricone
Sicario Jóhann Jóhannsson
Star Wars: The Force Awakens John Williams
Best original song
Earned It from Fifty Shades of Grey
Music and Lyric Abel Tesfaye, Ahmad Balshe, Jason Daheala Quenneville and Stephan Moccio
Manta Ray from Racing Extinction Music J. Ralph and Lyric Antony Hegarty
Simple Song #3 from Youth Music and Lyric David Lang
Til It Happens To You from The Hunting Ground Music and Lyric Diane Warren and Lady Gaga
Writing’s On The Wall from Spectre Music and Lyric Jimmy Napes and Sam Smith
Achievement in production design
Bridge of Spies Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo and Bernhard Henrich
The Danish Girl Production Design: Eve Stewart; Set Decoration: Michael Standish
Mad Max: Fury Road Production Design: Colin Gibson; Set Decoration: Lisa Thompson
The Martian Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Celia Bobak
The Revenant Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Hamish Purdy
Best animated short
Bear Story Gabriel Osorio and Pato Escala
Prologue Richard Williams and Imogen Sutton
Sanjay’s Super Team Sanjay Patel and Nicole Grindle
We Can’t Live without Cosmos Konstantin Bronzit
World of Tomorrow Don Hertzfeldt
Best live action short
Ave Maria Basil Khalil and Eric Dupont
Day One Henry Hughes
Everything Will Be Okay (Alles Wird Gut) Patrick Vollrath
Shok Jamie Donoughue
Stutterer Benjamin Cleary and Serena Armitage
Sound editing
Mad Max: Fury Road Mark Mangini and David White
The Martian Oliver Tarney
The Revenant Martin Hernandez and Lon Bender
Sicario Alan Robert Murray
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Matthew Wood and David Acord
Sound mixing
Bridge of Spies Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom and Drew Kunin
Mad Max: Fury Road Chris Jenkins, Gregg Rudloff and Ben Osmo
The Martian Paul Massey, Mark Taylor and Mac Ruth
The Revenant Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Randy Thom and Chris Duesterdiek
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson
Visual effects
Ex Machina Andrew Whitehurst, Paul Norris, Mark Ardington and Sara Bennett
Mad Max: Fury Road Andrew Jackson, Tom Wood, Dan Oliver and Andy Williams
The Martian Richard Stammers, Anders Langlands, Chris Lawrence and Steven Warner
The Revenant Rich McBride, Matthew Shumway, Jason Smith and Cameron Waldbauer
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Roger Guyett, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould
