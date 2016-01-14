Click to read the full story: ‘The Revenant’ & ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Top 2016 Academy Award Nominations

Intense films took the most 2016 Academy Award nominations this morning as “The Revenant” and George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” took the most Oscar slots. “Revenant” director Alejandro Inarritu is following up his 2015 Oscar win with another nomination, and George Miller’s long road to make his film has proven a worthy one.

One documentary that was a pleasure to see up for nomination was “What Happened, Miss Simone?” which easily deserves the win.

The brutal frontier saga “The Revenant” leads the 88th annual Academy Awards with 12 nominations, while the acting categories were again filled entirely by white performers.

The strong showing for “The Revenant,” including a best actor nod for Leonardo DiCaprio, follows its win at the Golden Globes. It sets director Alejandro Inarritu for a possible back-to-back win following his best-picture winning “Birdman.”

George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” followed with 10 nominations, including best picture. Ridley Scott’s sci-fi epic “The Martian” landed 7 nominations, including best picture, but no best director nod for Scott.

Best Picture

The Big Short

Bridge of Spies

Brooklyn

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

The Revenant

Room

Spotlight

Performance an actor in a leading role

Bryan Cranston in Trumbo

Matt Damon in The Martian

Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant

Michael Fassbender in Steve Jobs

Eddie Redmayne in The Danish Girl

Performance an actor in a supporting role

Christian Bale in The Big Short

Tom Hardy in The Revenant

Mark Ruffalo in Spotlight

Mark Rylance in Bridge of Spies

Sylvester Stallone in Creed

Performance an actress in a leading role

Cate Blanchett in Carol

Brie Larson in Room

Jennifer Lawrence in Joy

Charlotte Rampling in 45 Years

Saoirse Ronan in Brooklyn

Performance an actress in a supporting role

Jennifer Jason Leigh in The Hateful Eight

Rooney Mara in Carol

Rachel McAdams in Spotlight

Alicia Vikander in The Danish Girl

Kate Winslet in Steve Jobs

Adapted screenplay

The Big Short Charles Randolph and Adam McKay

Brooklyn Nick Hornby

Carol Phyllis Nagy

The Martian Drew Goddard

Room Emma Donoghue

Original screenplay

Bridge of Spies Matt Charman and Ethan Coen & Joel Coen

Ex Machina Alex Garland

Inside Out Screenplay Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve, Josh Cooley; Original story Pete Docter, Ronnie del Carmen

Spotlight Josh Singer & Tom McCarthy

Straight Outta Compton Screenplay Jonathan Herman and Andrea Berloff; Story S. Leigh Savidge & Alan Wenkus and Andrea Berloff

Best animated feature

Anomalisa Charlie Kaufman, Duke Johnson and Rosa Tran

Boy and the World Alê Abreu

Inside Out Pete Docter and Jonas Rivera

Shaun the Sheep Movie Mark Burton and Richard Starzak

When Marnie Was There Hiromasa Yonebayashi and Yoshiaki Nishimura

Achievement in cinematography

Carol Ed Lachman

The Hateful Eight Robert Richardson

Mad Max: Fury Road John Seale

The Revenant Emmanuel Lubezki

Sicario Roger Deakins

Achievement in costume design

Carol Sandy Powell

Cinderella Sandy Powell

The Danish Girl Paco Delgado

Mad Max: Fury Road Jenny Beavan

The Revenant Jacqueline West

Achievement in directing

The Big Short Adam McKay

Mad Max: Fury Road George Miller

The Revenant Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Room Lenny Abrahamson

Spotlight Tom McCarthy

Best documentary

Amy Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Rees

Cartel Land Matthew Heineman and Tom Yellin

The Look of Silence Joshua Oppenheimer and Signe rge Sørensen

What Happened, Miss Simone? Liz Garbus, Amy Hob and Justin Wilkes

Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom Evgeny Afineevsky and Den Tolmor

Best documentary short

Body Team 12 David Darg and Bryn Mooser

Chau, beyond the Lines Courtney Marsh and Jerry Franck

Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah Adam Benzine

A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Last Day of Freedom Dee Hibbert-Jones and Nomi Talisman

Achievement in film editing

The Big Short Hank Corwin

Mad Max: Fury Road Margaret Sixel

The Revenant Stephen Mirrione

Spotlight Tom McArdle

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Maryann Brandon and Mary Jo Markey

Best foreign language film

Embrace of the Serpent Colombia

Mustang France

Son of Saul Hungary

Theeb Jordan

A War Denmark

Achievement in makeup and hair

Mad Max: Fury Road Lesley Vanderwalt, Elka Wardega and Damian Martin

The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed out the Window and Disappeared Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

The Revenant Siân Grigg, Duncan Jarman and Robert Pandini

Best original score

Bridge of Spies Thomas Newman

Carol Carter Burwell

The Hateful Eight Ennio Morricone

Sicario Jóhann Jóhannsson

Star Wars: The Force Awakens John Williams

Best original song

Earned It from Fifty Shades of Grey

Music and Lyric Abel Tesfaye, Ahmad Balshe, Jason Daheala Quenneville and Stephan Moccio

Manta Ray from Racing Extinction Music J. Ralph and Lyric Antony Hegarty

Simple Song #3 from Youth Music and Lyric David Lang

Til It Happens To You from The Hunting Ground Music and Lyric Diane Warren and Lady Gaga

Writing’s On The Wall from Spectre Music and Lyric Jimmy Napes and Sam Smith

Achievement in production design

Bridge of Spies Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo and Bernhard Henrich

The Danish Girl Production Design: Eve Stewart; Set Decoration: Michael Standish

Mad Max: Fury Road Production Design: Colin Gibson; Set Decoration: Lisa Thompson

The Martian Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Celia Bobak

The Revenant Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Hamish Purdy

Best animated short

Bear Story Gabriel Osorio and Pato Escala

Prologue Richard Williams and Imogen Sutton

Sanjay’s Super Team Sanjay Patel and Nicole Grindle

We Can’t Live without Cosmos Konstantin Bronzit

World of Tomorrow Don Hertzfeldt

Best live action short

Ave Maria Basil Khalil and Eric Dupont

Day One Henry Hughes

Everything Will Be Okay (Alles Wird Gut) Patrick Vollrath

Shok Jamie Donoughue

Stutterer Benjamin Cleary and Serena Armitage

Sound editing

Mad Max: Fury Road Mark Mangini and David White

The Martian Oliver Tarney

The Revenant Martin Hernandez and Lon Bender

Sicario Alan Robert Murray

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Matthew Wood and David Acord

Sound mixing

Bridge of Spies Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom and Drew Kunin

Mad Max: Fury Road Chris Jenkins, Gregg Rudloff and Ben Osmo

The Martian Paul Massey, Mark Taylor and Mac Ruth

The Revenant Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Randy Thom and Chris Duesterdiek

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson

Visual effects

Ex Machina Andrew Whitehurst, Paul Norris, Mark Ardington and Sara Bennett

Mad Max: Fury Road Andrew Jackson, Tom Wood, Dan Oliver and Andy Williams

The Martian Richard Stammers, Anders Langlands, Chris Lawrence and Steven Warner

The Revenant Rich McBride, Matthew Shumway, Jason Smith and Cameron Waldbauer

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Roger Guyett, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould

