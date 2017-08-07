Click to read the full story: Taylor Swift grope action begins while Robert Pattinson has Katy Perry time

About a week ago, it became unclear whether or not former Twilight star Robert Pattison was still with his fiancée FKA Twigs. While doing a guest spot on The Howard Stern Show, the actor said that he was “kind of” engaged to the songstress.

Over the weekend, Robert was seen cozying up and dining with another female star, further fueling the rumors that he is no longer in a relationship with FKA Twigs. On Saturday, Robert was spotted having dinner with “Feels” singer Katy Perry. The two stars enjoyed a late meal at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, where eyewitnesses claim that the two were sitting very close to one another.

This isn’t the first time that Katy and Robert have found themselves the subject of romance rumors. In fact, when Robert first broke up with his longtime girlfriend Kristen Stewart, people speculated that he had rebounded with Katy. However, Katy later clarified to a media publication that she and Robert were merely friends and she was not looking to “disrespect” Kristen by going after her ex so soon after their break up. In addressing the romance rumors, the “Fireworks” singer previously noted, “I sent [Kristen] a text message saying: ‘I know you’ve seen all this stuff but you know I would never disrespect you. I’m not that person.’”

Nonetheless, it seems as though Katy and Robert keep finding their way back to one another. We will just have to wait and see if a romance actually finally blossoms between the two stars this time around…

With Taylor Swift looking on, potential jurors in her lawsuit against an ex-Denver radio host were asked Monday if they had ever been inappropriately touched or wrongly accused of groping someone – the issues at the center of the case.

A 15-page questionnaire released as jury selection began in the dueling lawsuits also asked candidates if they had seen any pictures related to the case – a possible reference to a photo that shows DJ David Mueller with his right hand behind the pop superstar, just below her waist, before a 2013 concert in Denver.

The photo was obtained by TMZ then sealed by a judge earlier in the case.

Swift claims Mueller grabbed her on the buttock during a meet-and-greet photo session at the show. Her lawyers have called the photo “damning” proof that Mueller groped her.

Mueller, who also attended jury selection, denies the allegation and says the photo only shows him trying to jump into the frame. Swift and Mueller are both smiling in the picture.

However, they weren’t even looking at each other in court on Monday.

Mueller, wearing a dark suit, sat at the plaintiff’s table with his back turned to Swift, who sat at a nearby table with her mother, Andrea Swift, and their attorneys.

Mueller often appeared to be reading documents while Swift watched the proceedings closely, occasionally conferring with her counsel.

In his lawsuit, Mueller claims he was fired from his job at a country music station after Taylor’s team wrongfully told his boss that Mueller had groped her. He is seeking at least $3 million in damages.

Swift’s countersuit against Mueller claims sexual assault.

Swift appeared in court in a white dress and black jacket, even though she and Mueller were not required to attend until the actual trial begins.

Potential jurors were asked whether they are fans of either Mueller or Swift, including if they had ever seen Swift in concert, downloaded or purchased her music, or attended the 2013 concert.

The jury questionnaire also said anyone who is uncomfortable with discussing any instances of inappropriate touching can speak to the judge in private.

The eight-member jury will be chosen from a pool of 60 candidates, court spokesman Jeff Colwell said. There will be no alternates.

The selection process could last through Tuesday, with opening statements to follow.

One juror was dismissed over his answer to the question, “In a lawsuit between David Mueller and Taylor Swift would you have bias for or against either Taylor Swift or David Mueller?” The potential juror answered, “She seems petty and spiteful.”

The case is being heard in federal court because Swift and Mueller live in different states – Swift in Nashville, Tennessee, Mueller in Colorado – and damages at stake exceed $75,000.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks. Court documents say it is unlikely that either side will settle.

Swift is seeking a verdict that awards her $1, while holding Mueller responsible and “serving as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts,” her lawsuit says.

Swift and Mueller are both expected to testify, along with Mueller’s former boss and members of Swift’s entourage.

Mueller, then 51, was a morning host at a country music station when he was assigned to attend Swift’s concert at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Mueller was backstage with his girlfriend when they met with Swift, then 23, in a curtained enclosure. They posed for a photo and left.

Later, Swift’s bodyguard confronted Mueller with the allegation that the DJ had reached under the singer’s dress and grabbed her.

Mueller denied the allegation and says he asked that they call the police. He and his girlfriend were escorted out of the arena and a member of Swift’s team called his boss.

Swift never went to the police. She tried to keep the situation “discreet and quiet and confidential” and was upset by Mueller’s claim that “for some reason she might have some incentive to actually fabricate this story,” her attorney, Douglas Baldridge, has argued in court.

Mueller’s attorney, Gabriel McFarland, argues that Mueller may have been misidentified after someone else touched Swift.

In addition to Swift, Mueller named her mother and a member of her team as defendants in the lawsuit.

In other celebrity romance news, actress Amber Heard and business mogul Elon Musk have reportedly split. The two have been dating for about a year, as they went public with their relationship just a few short months after Amber filed for divorce from her ex Johnny Depp.

Back in April of this year, Amber made her relationship with Elon Musk social media-official, as she took to her Instagram page to share a picture of her and Elon enjoying a romantic dinner date. In the flirty photo, Amber is seen wearing a bold dark lipstick, while Elon dons a noticeable kiss mark on his right cheek.

Amber Heard, Instagram post:

During the duration of their relationship, the duo spent a lot of time together overseas. In fact, on numerous occasions they were seen enjoying each other’s company down in Australia, where Amber has been busy on the set of Aquaman.

One source close to the former celebrity couple spoke to media publication US Weekly about Amber and Elon’s unexpected split. They explained, “The timing wasn’t good for them. He’s super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming [Aquaman] in Australia until October. She’s in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting.”

When you are a star like Beyoncé, even your casual nights out with friends and family make the media and tabloid headlines. This is precisely what happened on Friday night, when the Lemonade artist joined her husband and a group of friends for a fun night at World On Wheels – which is a retro roller skating rink in Los Angeles.

Once Beyoncé unexpectedly popped up at the venue, fellow roller rink-goers went into a full frenzy, as many could not believe that the singer would just show up at such a public venue. Many witnesses took videos and pictures of the beauty, subsequently posting them to their various social media platforms.

An insider, who was also at World on Wheels on Friday gushed to, “[Beyoncé] was laughing and enjoying herself. [She and her friends] came really casual. If you didn’t know who they were they could’ve just fit in the crowd.”



According to media outlet TMZ, Beyoncé and her crew arrived to the venue just before midnight. It did not take long for fellow roller skaters to take notice of the celebrities (Jay Z and Beyoncé), which inevitably led to the venue being shut down by 12:30 so that Beyoncé and her crew could have some private skating time.

Before the latest US Presidential Election was held, reality star Caitlyn Jenner repeatedly offered her support to Republican candidate Donald Trump over fellow Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton. While most Americans within the transgender community agreed that Hilary would be much better for them and their efforts, Caitlyn insisted that Donald would be a great President for the transgender people, if elected (which he inevitably was).

Since coming into office, Donald has turned his back on the transgender community in many regards. In fact, just recently he announced that transgender men and women would no longer be able to serve in the US military. Caitlyn, as well as many other transgender activists and supporters, spoke out against this decision and reprimanded Trump for his disappointing actions.

Despite recently speaking out against the current US President, Caitlyn was spotted wearing one of his infamous “Make America Great Again” hats last weekend. Inevitably, this raised a lot of eyebrows, as many could not understand how she would continue to support Trump through all of his destructive antics.

After realizing that people were criticizing her choice in headwear, Caitlyn made an official statement to TMZ in attempt to save face. The former I Am Cait star told the outlet, “I apologize to all of the trans community. I made a mistake [wearing the “Make America Great Again”] hat. I will never do it again and I’m getting rid of the hat.”

According to TMZ, the star claims that she completely forgot that she had the infamous hat in her hand and therefore, did not think twice when she put it on her head. Sources close to Caitlyn report that the former Olympian is thinking about autographing the controversial hat and auctioning it off to raise money for a transgender cause.

Padma Lakshmi, the host of the “Top Chef” reality TV show, testified Monday that she was “petrified” when a Teamster confronted her while union members were picketing outside a Boston-area restaurant where the series filmed in 2014.

Lakshmi, who is also an author and model, said she was a passenger in a vehicle outside the Steel & Rye restaurant in Milton, just south of Boston, where a group of men had formed a line so vehicles could not move forward. She said one man leaned his arm on her door and said: ” ‘Oh, lookie here, what a pretty face’ or ‘What a shame about that pretty face.’ “

“I felt he was bullying me,” Lakshmi said. “I felt he was saying, ‘I might hit you.’ “

Lakshmi’s testimony came during the federal trial of four members of Teamsters Local 25. The men have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to extort, and aiding and abetting.

Prosecutors allege they threatened and harassed the crew of the Bravo show’s non-union production company. They claim the Teamsters were trying to shut down the filming of “Top Chef” if the show did not hire Teamsters to drive production vehicles. The show had already hired its own drivers.

Lakshmi said the man who spoke to her also shouted something “derogatory” to her driver.

“I could hear a lot of yelling, exchanges,” she said. “They all seemed heated up.”

Lakshmi said she does not have any role in hiring for the production company.

Gail Simmons, a judge on “Top Chef,” also testified Monday, saying she was “incredibly afraid” as she arrived at the restaurant and saw the men block the vehicle’s path.

“One of the men put his head into the van and started yelling at us,” Simmons said.

Lawyers for the teamsters have said the men were merely exercising their right to picket for driving jobs. They’ve said “Top Chef” crew members escalated the incident in Milton.

The estate of Michael Jackson says a 3-D version of the late singer’s iconic “Thriller” video is set to debut at the Venice Film Festival more than 30 years after its original premiere.

The estate says the “latest available technology” was used to convert the 14-minute short film from an original 35mm negative to 3-D.

Although the film wasn’t reedited or recut in any way, director John Landis says he was able to “use the 3-D creatively” and promises “a rather shocking surprise.”

“Michael Jackson’s Thriller” debuted in theaters and on television in 1983. An hour-long documentary detailing the making of the video will also screen at the Venice festival, which runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9.

Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50.

Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, the Weeknd and host Katy Perry will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards later this month.

MTV announced Monday that Lorde, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony and Thirty Seconds to Mars will also hit the stage Aug. 27 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

More performers will be announced at a later date.

Kendrick Lamar is the top VMA contender with eight nominations. His hit, “Humble,” will compete for video of the year with Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic,” DJ Khaled and Rihanna’s “Wild Thoughts,” the Weeknd’s “Reminder” and Alessia Cara’s “Scars to Your Beautiful.”

Sheeran is nominated for artist of the year along with Lamar, Mars, Ariana Grande, Lorde and the Weeknd.

