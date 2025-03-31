When it comes to survival, there are many situations where we have a little bit of advanced notice to prepare. For example, we can look for signs of an economic crash in our future.

We can watch the news to see if a viral pandemic is spiraling out of control. We can even keep tabs on foreign relations to see if there is potential for a war to break out. And even with the weather, we are notified a little bit in advance when something dangerous could occur.

However, some weather events aren't specific enough or do not give you ample time to order supplies the minute you find out it's going to happen. Therefore, you need to be prepared for weather situations long ahead of time and know how to use them quickly to prevent destruction or danger. With the recent cuts at NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), we may have even less notice.

There are many different types of weather events that you will need to prepare for. Some are in hot weather, some in cold. Some have to do with wind, while others have to do with rising water or snow.

You will have some idea based on your geographic location about what is more likely to occur. For example, Florida routinely deals with hurricanes, while Texas and Oklahoma are in the path of tornado weather.

However, sometimes things happen when you are least expecting it. When you think of snow storms that cause the electric grid to go down, you usually think of the northeast. No one would have expected this to happen to almost the entire state of Texas, but it did in 2021, catching most people way off guard.

Prepare Yourself Mentally for What Could Happen

Before you are put under the extreme duress of a weather survival situation, you need to know how to prepare yourself and your family from what can possibly happen. The first thing you need to do is eliminate as much fear as possible by taking the steps to prepare ahead of time.



For example, if the electric grid were to go down in a cold weather situation, you don’t want your family worrying about whether or not they will freeze to death. Likewise, if there is a tornado weather pattern heading your way, they should know that you have a place to go to that will potentially keep you safe from harm.



Preparation and information on how to use the tools, space, and strategies will go a long way in alleviating the anxiety your loved ones feel when the weatherman announces a potentially disastrous situation.

One of the main supplies you want that will keep you calm and informed is a weather radio. You can buy the solar powered or hand crank versions that do not rely on an electrical source or even batteries.

Being able to tune in and know exactly what is happening, where, and when benefits your mental state because you don’t have to guess or focus on the worst case scenario. Mentally, the best thing you can do is to not panic and cause your family to become frazzled.

You need to learn how various weather situations unfold so that you can know exactly how to navigate it. For example, you may feel like the danger has passed when the hurricane becomes calm, but that could mean you are now in the eye of the storm.



You also need to understand how to signal for help ahead of time and how to reach emergency services if the grid has gone down and your situation is dire. Keeping your phones charged and having a backup power bank is always a smart idea so that you can get help and avoid a panic situation. Basically, it’s just a powered up battery that has outlets and usb ports so you can charge up various items when you don’t have access to electricity.

Preparing for and Surviving Water-Related Disasters

One of the most dangerous weather related problems you can encounter is one where water is involved. Water, whether in liquid form or frozen, can cause massive destruction and even death.

Many people have to worry about flood zones where they live. While the weather channel can typically give ample warning to people about leaving an area before an event turns deadly, many people refuse to leave their home, pets, and belongings.

They feel that a little bit of water on the floor is not very threatening. The problem is when people try to drive through a flooded road, where they can’t see just how dangerous it is. Once water has risen above your tires, it’s very easy for your car to get swept along with the current, especially smaller ones.

If their car is taken downstream, they will have a difficult time escaping and surviving the situation. Sometimes the floods are not predictable, and a flash flood will occur in minutes or under an hour.



You never know how long the flood situation will last in a certain area. It may take days or even weeks for the water to subside, and in the meantime you may have lost electricity, your food and water supply will spoil, and you will be facing the threat of starvation and dehydration.



Another thing that causes a threat to individuals in flood zones is what can be found floating in the water. There are people who have died from electrical wires that were in the water.

There are also people who have stepped out onto their property in a foot or two of water, only to be attacked or killed by an alligator or poisonous snake. The best thing you can do is always evacuate an area before a flood occurs. Yes, this sounds like something out of a B-movie, but if you live in Florida or other southern areas, this is just a way of life.

A flash flood can have the power to wipe out an entire house, sending it downstream in an instant. If you are stuck in a situation where a flash flood occurs, look for the highest place you can get, whether that is on a roof, in a tree top, or simply higher ground.



Smaller floods are not the only kind of water related disaster you may face in a survival situation. Depending on where you are in the world, you may be under the threat of a tsunami.

This is a flood situation that can wipe out an entire city or town. You need to recognize the signs of a tsunami, such as the water being sucked out into the ocean temporarily. Many tourists mistakenly head to the beach to see the phenomenon, only to be overcome by an enormous wave that they can’t out run.

Most locations that are in a tsunami zone will give warnings whenever an earthquake has occurred that has the potential to create a tsunami, so you want to pay attention to those alerts and get to higher ground or evacuate from the area.



Sometimes, the water is frozen and can create a disaster situation. Even a hail storm can cause more destruction than you may imagine. If you are out in the storm, being pummeled by grapefruit sized hail, you can end up with severe bodily damage.

If the weather forecaster says you are expecting possible hail, you want to protect your car, windows, and your roof as well as possible. Also make sure that you have up-to-date insurance that can replace any damaged areas.

Many insurance companies put it in their fine print that you must have gotten $5,000 or more in damage for them to cover so check that out. My in-laws in North Carolina had a crazy storm tear through their yard and destroy all the kids trampolines and pergolas, but since it was only $500 worth of damage, the insurance company wouldn’t cover it.

You also want to make sure that all pets are accounted for and in a safe place during a hail storm. Blizzards are another frozen water disaster that can occur, and it may not be in the typical areas that you’re used to.

When a blizzard hits, the grid often goes down, so you need a source of heat to keep everyone warm. If you are caught without a generator, then you want to make sure you have plenty of blankets and layers of clothes.

Insulate your windows and doors to keep the cold out and whatever heat you have left inside. Because you won’t be able to cook using an electric oven or stove if the grid is down, you’ll want to have an alternate way to warm up things like canned soup. This is where those gas stoves can be a big lifesaver.

You can also invest in some MREs (meals ready to eat) that have heat sources built into them. Keep in mind that the electricity may not be turned on for days or even weeks, and that may affect your ability to have running water in the home.

Don’t try to drive during a blizzard situation. Simply stay put and use whatever preparations and supplies you have on hand. Make sure anyone in your house (including a teen driver) knows to stay put and not risk it.

Get Ready for High Wind Situations

High wind situations can be every bit as dangerous as water. Depending on where you live, you may have to deal with things like tornadoes and hurricanes. For example, there are some states and cities in America that are located directly in what is known as Tornado Alley.



This means that during tornado season, typically spring time, there is a higher chance of an outbreak of minor or deadly tornadoes that can range from an F1 to an F5. You usually will have a little bit of notice that bad weather is on the way that day.

You can even pinpoint the approximate time of day that it will occur. However, you may not know until minutes before it hits or right when it is overhead, and the weather reporter notices a pattern that means there is a good chance of a tornado.

In fact, you may not even be notified until someone actually spots one on the ground. The places that are most at risk for tornadoes include those without mountains or tall buildings.

However, they have been known to cause massive destruction in downtown areas, such as the one that hit downtown Fort Worth and rained glass from broken windows down on those below during rush hour traffic.

If you are living in a home that is not structurally sound, such as a mobile home, then you will want to take precautions early on in the day to go somewhere that is safer. If possible, you can build an underground or in-house tornado shelter that you and your loved ones (as well as pets) can hide in as soon as you hear the sirens and discover the threat of a tornado.

You want to make sure that you have a little bit of food and water, along with a weather radio that you can listen to if the storm is expected to go on for hours. Before a tornado is even a threat, make sure that you and your loved ones all know the safest place to get to when this type of weather occurs.

For example, you want everyone to go into a room without windows if possible or get inside a tub and put a mattress or pillows over their head. Hurricane winds are another type of high wind destruction that can occur, and it is often paired with a water related event as are tornadoes.

But it’s not necessarily the rain in these two situations that causes the most damage but the wind in many cases. Eastern and southern coastal states and cities are most at risk from hurricane events.

The good news about hurricane survival situations is that you are told well in advance that one is coming. It may be difficult, but you can get yourself and your pets, along with any valuables, into a car and head inland so that you avoid the worst of the storm.

Don’t wait until the last minute to try to head out, because you don’t want to get stuck on the highway in a car during the hurricane. If you are forced to hunker down in a hurricane situation, make sure you have food that does not require you to cook, along with plenty of water to keep you hydrated.

There may be a boil water notice in the area after a hurricane event because the water sources are contaminated. If you stock up on canned goods, make sure you have a manual can opener and don’t have to rely on an electric one.



Make sure that your family knows how to signal for help and alert rescuers in the event that you become trapped in a flood situation due to hurricane forces. You want to have something that is bright orange or loud, such as a whistle that can signal for help when they go searching for survivors.

Sun and Heat Dangers You Can Be Ready for

While winter weather can be devastating and fierce, you also need to watch out for the heat and sun. There are three different ways that this can affect you. The first thing that can happen is when a state decides to conduct rolling blackouts of the electric grid to conserve energy.

This is usually when people have their air conditioners cranked up to ward off the extreme heat they are facing. If you are elderly, pregnant, suffering from health issues, or otherwise not capable of adequately handling hot weather, then you need to be prepared to face this situation head-on.

Even if you are able to withstand high temperatures, if you want comfort and convenience, you will need to prepare early. The first thing you can do is get a generator that can keep your house cool during the daytime hours when the heat is at its highest.

You could also have solar power installed at your house if you can afford it. Make sure you have plenty of water on hand to cool off with and help you stay hydrated during extreme heat.



You can have handheld fans and keep food on hand that doesn’t require cooking so that you can keep the heat at bay. Keep in mind that everyone in your family will need at least a gallon of water per day during a heatwave, and that you must provide adequate cooling measures for pets as well.

Make sure they have shade and ample water to survive and watch for signs of heat stroke and dehydration in everyone on your property. Another weather situation you may encounter that has to do with the heat and sun is a drought.

There are times when water becomes scarce, and you are unable to take care of your property and may have to watch for wildfires. When the surrounding area is extremely dry, and the vegetations is brittle, any little spark can cause a wildfire to spiral out of control and destroy your property – quickly if wind conditions are strong. The devastation in southern California in 2024 is a reminder of how quickly things can go awry and now they are dealing with landslides from the rain in the same areas.

There are many people who have gotten caught trying to escape a wildfire situation, so you want to know all of your routes to leave and pay attention to alerts about fire situations so that you can leave early and take your pets and valuables with you.



If you are notified about a wildfire nearby, don’t wait for it to spread until it’s at your back door. You want to escape to a safe place immediately, letting your homestead burn if it means protecting your life.

Make sure you have a bug out bag for the situation that includes goggles and face masks to help you see and breathe as you leave the smoky area. When there is a drought in the area, not only does it pose immediate fire danger and discomfort, but it will also result in certain foods being hard to find on store shelves.

For example, a drought can wipe out some crops. If there are certain things you know you will want, make sure that you gather them early and can them for times like this. Another situation that can occur due to the sun is a solar flare.

These happen frequently but usually do not affect us to any noticeable degree. What you have to be aware of is that a major solar flare can take down an entire electrical grid.

If the grid is ever knocked out by an intense solar flare, then you may lose the ability to have fresh, consumable water or electricity for all of your other needs. We don’t yet know how long it would take them to restore the grid to a working order.

Just learning more about your neighborhood and all the side roads that can help you avoid traffic during these issues can be a lifesaver.

What to Do Before and After a Weather Event Occurs

Before you’re ever faced with one of these situations, learn what your area is most prone to face and prepare for those issues first. Get supplies early – before there’s a rush to get them and you find they’re sold out everywhere.

Educate yourself, and then teach your family about what to do, including younger children. Knowledge is power, so it shouldn’t scare them, but make them feel capable of surviving it.

Depending on your budget, you may want to fortify your homestead to withstand high winds, floods, and other weather events. Tornado shelters can be added to your home for just a couple thousand dollars in some instances.

When stocking supplies for weather events, make sure you have nonperishable foods, a first aid kit, hand-crank radio and solar powered battery banks so that you can communicate with others on your smart phone.

If you do endure a major weather survival situation, try to asses the mental state of everyone you’re with to help reduce shock and panic. It’s natural to be a bit scared and upset, but staying calm is vital to your survival.

Assess your surroundings, too. Look for anything that may be compromised or dangerous and alert your loved ones about it. Make sure you contact the proper resources to help you get through the event afterwards and rebuild or recover from what was lost.

