The Supernatural Creation convention in NJ is one of the few that I can drive to. With the constant cancellations and delays and pieces of planes falling off and near collisions recently, that made me very happy indeed. The drive wasn’t too bad in terms of traffic, and though I managed to get slightly lost when I was almost there (as has happened every single damn time at this venue), I made it not too horribly late. It’s not my favorite venue (bathroom line ten miles long, anyone?) so I’m glad next year’s NJ con is at a hotel, but it is one of my favorite cons anyway since some of my closest fandom friends are often able to come.

I mostly stayed at my vendor table (with very welcome food breaks from friends – thank you!) – but I didn’t miss Misha’s panel!

Misha Collins did his It Seemed Like A Good Idea one man show in the Big Apple the night before.

Billy Moran: It was good!

He got some questions about Castiel and Supernatural.

Misha: I think Castiel would do well in Star Wars because he has wings to teleport. But Sesame Street would also be great for him, he’d be learning right along with the kids.

Also Misha: But he’d probably have a rivalry with Big Bird, both are tall and feathered.

Lol

Misha was reminiscing about New Jersey being his very first convention fifteen years ago. You can actually read all about that con in ‘Fangasm Supernatural Fangirls’, since Kathy and I were there too, and tried to help a slightly overwhelmed Misha through it.

I don’t know what prompted this joke –

Misha: Sometimes I see a character onscreen and think, I can do it better… Like Soldier Boy… sorry, Jensen…

Some of the questions weren’t SPN related. Favorite poem?

Misha: It’s called Bologna. It’s about bologna sandwiches.

(Now I’m hungry – and wish I had a bologna sandwich…)

Fan: Do you wad your toilet paper?

Misha: WTF is wrong with you??

He takes off his jacket. A fan catcalls.

Misha: I was waiting for that!

He shared some news about what he’s working on, saying he’s in the early stages of developing a Bridgewater TV series with Jensen and Danneel.

Misha, like his former colleagues, appreciates the SPNFamily and the difference cast and fans have made.

Misha: Jared and I were just talking about all the good that the SPNFamily has done in the world.

Do different iterations of Cas stand out for him?

Misha: Yes, different iterations of Cas stand out, some because they were so bad! Like Nazi Cas. It was the most fun playing Lucifer Cas, but my favorite is just Cas.

Fan: Were you ever able to put a gag on Jared and Jensen?

Misha (smirking) Was I ever able to put a gag on Jared and Jensen. All the time….

In reminiscing about their days filming Supernatural, he shared an amusing tidbit. Apparently Warner Bros. barred J2M from playing Words With Friends because it took up too much time!

Of course there was also that time Jared beat him in Words with Friends by 160 points, and Misha paid it in coins dumped in Jared’s trailer…

Then Jared generously donated all the coins to Random Acts… by putting them in Misha’s car.

No wonder the studio was like okay, nope.

Boys.

How would Misha change Cas?

Misha: I wish Castiel could have kept all his powers. He got stripped of his powers gradually as the show went on. They were like oh he’s too powerful, so he can’t teleport, can’t time travel, can’t even do that thing (with his hand). So I would give him all those qualities. And I would give him like a very athletic physique and I would make him have not such a deep gravelly voice, just a normal voice. And I would also give him X ray vision so he could see through clothing. (He added that he’d also be extremely well endowed…)

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1923770401668079777

Misha confided that he’s not actually a fan of horror media.

Misha: I watched a few episodes of Supernatural and had nightmares.

What would be his Heaven?

Misha: My kids.

Awww, look at that little smile when he says it.

What WWF wrestler would Cas fight?

Misha: Hulk Hogan, because that’s the only one I know. Also, isn’t he at Trump rallies?

(RIP Hulk Hogan)

Favorite episode?

Misha: The French Mistake. We got to make fun of ourselves, and I added things like the Misha character pushing the makeup person aside.

(The bad acting scene, my beloved lol)

Misha also talked about having chemistry with other actors that can happen on set when you’re filming.

Misha: Something just really clicks with that actor and you don’t even know why. I think Dean and Cas for some reason, because there was some kind of chemistry with those characters. I felt the same with Rob Benedict and with Ruth Connell and with Shoshannah Stern. I also felt that chemistry with Danneel, Jensen’s wife. I still have chemistry with her. Maybe don’t tell Jensen that, or the Soldier Boy joke…

I caught a little of the ladies panel with Kim Rhodes, Alaina Huffman, Julie McNiven, Emily Swallow and Samantha Smith. I love how they’ve all become (and stayed) friends because of the show, even though many of them never worked together on it!

Then it was dinner down the block with some of my closest fandom friends. The best thing about this venue is that we can walk to some great restaurants, some of which have lovely outdoor seating – and that I have such wonderful friends that I get to see in person instead of on zoom!

Saturday night was of course Louden Swain concert time.

Kim Rhodes joined the band for a number, and so did Julie McNiven to sing a moving rendition of “Shallow” with Rob. I had forgotten how well she can sing!

I’m so happy to have Gil McKinney back on the tour this year – his beautiful voice is always a highlight of the SNS.

Jason Manns joined Rob for some beautiful harmonies on ‘Hallelujah’, with the audience singing the chorus as is the tradition.

We are getting really spoiled by having Mark Sheppard back as drummer for a few numbers every concert too – his joy in playing is infectious.

Richard Speight Jr. also joined in the fun.

It never fails to make me emotional when Rob sings Fare Thee Well. I love that it’s from the actual show, and it makes my heart ache for how much I still miss Supernatural. But I am so grateful to have this connection to my little Show, and the company of so many others who also still love it!

Thanks for a great show, guys!

Sunday kicked off with the Jared and Jensen gold panel, Jensen immediately going into big brother mode and fixing Jared’s mic. Awwww.

Apparently last night Jensen was so proud of his great night’s sleep that he had to text Jared about it.

People keep asking, are they still close? Obviously!

Someone asked about their favorite memes, and Jared said he loves the Loreal meme about himself lol.

Jensen likes the Dean oh no no no meme.

I find it totally amusing that they love sending memes of themselves to their friends – because they can!

Interesting question: Would Cordell Walker and Beau Arlen be friends?

Jensen: Yeah, they probably would’ve known each other because Beau was a sheriff in Houston.

Jared: I’d watch that show.

Jensen: I’d watch that show too. Basically Supernatural with cowboy boots.

Jared: You’re too busy making every other TV show on the planet!

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1924122772902404294

One of their old favorite stories to tell is the time they snuck in to a movie theater to watch “My Blood Valentine” starring Jensen. What if Sam and Dean went up against Tom Hanniger?

Jared: We weren’t gonna disturb anything. The movie starts and the lights go down and we sneak in, and I was joking to them afterwards, people behind us must have been like omg these 3D glasses are awesome, it’s like they’re right there!

Jensen: I don’t think Tom possessed the skill set that the Winchesters have, so he wouldn’t have fared well. Unless he lured them into the coal mine.

Jared: Because Sam couldn’t even stand up in there…

Jensen: Yeah, he’d be hunched over and I don’t think Dean would like that scenario. Bats, there’s probably bats in there, there’d be a touch of Yellow Fever I think

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1924123419127283853

I am so grateful they never get tired of talking about Sam and Dean and Supernatural – please let that always be true lol!

Jared talked about the Words With Friends fiasco with him and Misha – he actually told Misha that he didn’t have to pay him for his giant Words With Friends win, but Misha decided to pay him – in coins piled in his trailer.

Jensen and Jared had planned a prank on Misha to pretend that his car got wrecked, but they didn’t get to do it. (Probably a good thing…)

Jensen talked a little about playing Russell on Tracker.

Jensen: I’m comfortable with Justin like I was with this guy.

Jared: Because he’s as tall as me!

Jensen: And he’s my little brother!

If all goes well, he said, Russell will be back on Tracker next season. Fingers crossed! (ETA: He will be!!)

Someone asked when Jared and Jensen knew they were going to be friends forever.

Jensen: When did Jared and I know we were stuck together for life?

He said that first, it was when they got jumped by some guys and fought them off together. And then the way they ended up being cast on Supernatural and how it just changed everything bonded them too.

Jensen: We pressed pause on our lives, we moved to Vancouver and we never got to un-pause everything. So he kinda had this revelation in Season 3 like what’s happening, the life that I knew is gone. It’s a lot to take on. I had been through something similar a few years prior working on another series, so I sat with him in his trailer and we hashed it out as two brothers would – or two sisters would – and I think it was moments like that through the show and through our relationship that kinda strengthened the bond that now is unbroken.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1924128817737507196

They told the story of when Jensen wanted to have an Impala from the show, and the network flew out there to tell him.

Jensen: I was like, you flew all the way here to bad news me? And he was like, you can both have one.

Jared: I have one right out there.

Jensen: That didn’t take my life, but it was a small victory for me and you.

Jensen: I love it, they didn’t want to set the precedent of giving a vehicle away to the actors, and we were like, that’s okay, we don’t have to set the precedent of going fifteen seasons.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1924128928907644931

That was a great gold panel – Jensen gave Jared a big brother shoulder hug as they left the stage. Lots of awww, which is a good panel in my opinion!

Their afternoon main panel was also awesome. Jared and Jensen leapt onstage with Rob, as is the tradition.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1924211756496212277

Jared and Jensen: We’re still here, still loving it after twenty years.

That made me all teary. And made Jared fall to his knees thinking about how long it’s been!

At some point in the panel, a fan neglected to mention Jensen – and protective Jared mode was activated.

I wouldn’t go against that!

Fan: Who would your Zanna be?

Jared (very quickly): Jensen will answer this question first…

Jensen’s face hahaha – Jared was so pleased with himself.

Jensen: I don’t have an imaginary friend.

Jared: I’ll be your imaginary friend.

Jensen: You are…

Everyone: Awwwww

No clue what the context for this was, but…

Jensen: The Impala would say I love you too, to Dean.

Jared: fans self

Jensen: The Impala would be angry that Dean hit the trunk…. I’m gonna stop there…

Jared: —

They are so naughty. I do not mind.

On a more serious note, Jared talked about how cool it is to be a part of this SPNFamily.

They were teasing each other about age, and Jared pointed out: You’re older than I am!

Jensen: Doesn’t show.

He then reached over and grabbed Jared’s bicep, grinning.

Jensen: Oh wait, yes it does!

I love that they are not competitive about things like that, instead genuinely appreciating each other for all kinds of things, including successful workouts, the acting roles they get and anything else they put their mind to.

There were a lot of shenanigans at this con – and a lot of fun had by these two!

Jensen once again reassured fans that there would likely be more of him on Tracker.

Jensen: I don’t think you’ve seen the last of Russell Shaw.

What Marvel characters would Sam and Dean be?

Jensen: Captain America.

Fans started yelling out suggestions.

Jared: The Weiner?

Jensen: That’s The Boys…

Lol

We also found out this con that Odette Padalecki loves Chappell Roan. And so does her dad. (Me too!)

Jensen: JJ loves Sabrina Carpenter.

Jared: I don’t know who that is.

Jensen: That’s why I love you.

The two love to tease each other, and I am so here for it.

Jensen: Jared sleeps with a whole box fan!

Jared: I also sleep with a message that Jensen sent me of him humming.

Jensen: Don’t believe anything we say!

Everyone: Um, where can we get that humming message??

I always spend much of the J2 panel with a big grin on my face – how can you not when you’re watching these two laugh and have so much fun?

I feel like both we – and they – are so lucky that after all this time, they still make each other laugh like this!

Jared talked about how much he also is a fan and loves conventions. He writes about his own fanboy passion and how he feels about the SPN Family in his emotional chapter in Family Don’t End With Blood – if you haven’t read it, it’s both candid and inspiring.

Jared: I’ve been there in the auditorium looking up at a stage and I remember thinking how much of a stretch it was for me at the time to go and get an autograph or a picture and buy a movie poster…The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker… anyways, I think even though I enjoyed them (conventions when the show was filming) so much, I enjoyed seeing Billy and Mike and Norton wherever the hell he is and Rob and Rich and Misha, I still felt like okay I have a job to do, like don’t get too cozy. Whereas for the last four years, I’ve been able to enjoy this little show called Supernatural that I’m a fan of as well, so my brain and my heart are out there with y’all. It’s the confidence because I don’t feel any longer that I have a job to do, I feel like hey, we’re all here to talk about something we enjoy, not to give each other further responsibilities.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1924553844421181441

Memorable moments?

Jensen: A moment I won’t ever forget and I think about it, and it was when he and I walked out together for the last time at San Diego Comic Con, so more professional but a personal professional. Seeing that crowd and soaking that up the way that we got to do in that moment, that was something that I’ll never forget. And it’s something that I think is one of the reasons why we keep coming to do these things, because you guys give us a little piece of that in every one of these things, and it’s a moment that we still continue to cherish.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1924553863459164565

One of their favorite things to do is reminisce about – and re-enact – their favorite memories from Supernatural. We got the “bowl of blood fiasco” story in this panel, one of my favorites. Jensen helpfully acted it out because he delights in imitating Jared leaping away from the blood with a scream lol.

Jensen: It was closer than arm’s reach, it was right there. And it started to tip and it was a bowl of movie blood. Tip tip tip tip, and all he had to do was this (holds out his hand), that’s it to save it from going all over the couch and onto the floor and making us have a half hour reset. But instead of just doing that, he did this: (leaps with an AHHHH!)

Jared: laughing his head off

Jensen: And then immediately looked at me and I just go ??? And he goes, I always hoped I wouldn’t react like that. So now any time someone as spilled something or there’s a bug or whatever it is, I do that now.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1924553898552893703

All too soon it was time for the last question. Which meant the Last Question song with Jensen and Rob, of course.

What do Jared and Jensen like to do together?

Jared: We skip together…

Jensen: We go to the museums, we get ice cream, cotton candy…

Rich: I like that going to the museum is a joke…

Jared: We read… we eat, we like to eat…

Jensen: We definitely do restaurants. More often than not it’s a steak restaurant. We do steak, barbecue…

Jared: Barbequed steak… or watch, often when we were in Vancouver doing Supernatural…

Jensen: Sports bars…

Jared: Or watching sports at someone’s house. It’s mostly sports or steak based. What do you like to do when you’re with Jensen?

Everyone and Jared: chin hands

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1924553864507789326

Jared and Jensen signed off with a thank you to the fans, and Jared’s half heart hand which has also become a bit of a tradition.

Damian Holbrook, who has long covered Supernatural and The Boys, was at this con doing interviews and taking photos and chatting with fans for a special article in TV Insider, which I was honored to contribute to from my research on the Supernatural fandom and why it – we – are so special. Don’t miss it if you haven’t picked up a copy yet!

All too soon, NJ Supernatural con came to an end.

I packed up my car, said goodbye to my friends, and hit the road. Not too much traffic again, so I count myself lucky!

Stay tuned for more from Supernatural 2025 cons coming up!

– Lynn

You can read Jared, Jensen, Misha and many

more Supernatural actors’ chapters about the show,

the fans and their characters in Family Don’t End

With Blood and There’ll Be Peace When You Are

Done. Info on the home page or at: