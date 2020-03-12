Click to read the full story: ‘Supernatural’ Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles add to ‘There’ll Be Peace When You Are Done’ book

“Supernatural” will finally be returning on Monday, March 16 with the final new episodes leading up to the series finale on May 18. A large number of fans, myself included, have been having a tough time dealing with the show we love ending after fifteen years.

Through the course of the years since it was published, many people have told me that reading Family Don’t End With Blood, both the chapters written by the “Supernatural” actors and those written by other fans, has gotten them through tough times. The show’s ending is going to be another tough time, so hopefully, the new book we’ve put together will once again help fans get through and “always keep fighting”.

There’ll Be Peace When You Are Done: Actors and Fans Celebrate the Legacy of “Supernatural” brings together the cast of the show and the fandom once more to write about the impact that “Supernatural” has had. Some of the chapters explore the evolution of the show in terms of representation, with both actors and fans writing from diverse perspectives in terms of race, gender, sexuality and disability. Other chapters share very personal stories of transformation, inspiration and persistence – both the fans and the actors have been changed by their experience with “Supernatural”. One thing that everyone writing agrees on is that “Supernatural” leaves behind an important legacy. The show, the cast, and the fandom have all been “lightning in a bottle”, and I don’t know if we’ll ever see anything similar again. This book is an homage to the show and a way to remember how special it is, always.

Contributors

Eighteen fans and twenty “Supernatural” cast members contributed to the book, including Jensen Ackles (Dean Winchester) and Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester). Misha Collins (Castiel) contributed a short but heartfelt special message. Eric Kripke, the show’s creator, contributed a cover blurb about his love of the show and the fandom. In addition, actors Hugo Ateo (Cesar), Andrea Drepaul (Melanie the werewolf), Adam Fergus (Mick Davies), Carrie Genzel (Linda Berman “with sparkle on her face”), David Haydn-Jones (Arthur Ketch), Chad Lindberg (Ash), Lee Majdoub (Hannah), Julie McNiven (Anna Milton), Tahmoh Penikett (Gadreel), Lee Rumohr (Jesse), Richard Speight Jr. (Gabriel/Loki), Todd Stashwick (Dracula), Shoshannah Stern (Eileen Leahy), Gabriel Tigerman (Andy), Brendan Taylor (New Doug), Lauren Tom (Linda Tran) and Rick Worthy (Alpha Vamp), as well as writer Davy Perez, all contributed chapters.

The actors give some insight into how the characters they portrayed and the show itself have affected them, and what their relationship with the SPNFamily means to them. The fans write about how those characters have inspired them and what “Supernatural” has meant to them over the years.

Amazing Artwork & Photos

The book also features beautiful photographs of the “Supernatural” actors (in a full-color glossy center section as well as in their chapters) and amazing artwork by several fan artists. Christine Griffin (who also did the cover for Family Don’t End With Blood) created the cover art, with the Winchesters represented by two shadowy figures in Baby and Castiel by those majestic angel wings in the sky, looking down on them. The mile markers also represent this unprecedented fifteen year journey they’ve been on.

Source: Sherri Dahl

It never fails to make me emotional every time I look at it and think about the journey we’ve all been on for the past fifteen years.

Source: Sherri Dahl

We all hope that when you read There’ll Be Peace When You Are Done that it will be a permanent way of remembering just how special “Supernatural” is. Something beautiful and heartfelt to hang onto as we face the series finale, as well as a joyous celebration of the Little Show That Could.

Source: Kim Prior

Who Benefits

Every purchase benefits the important work of two charities that were created out of the show and the fandom: Random Acts, a partnership between Misha Collins and the SPNFamily, and SPNSurvivors, a non-profit organization started by fans of the show to bring to life and spread the “always keep fighting” message.

You can preorder now at the website peacewhenyouaredone.com and get free bonus content!

The post ‘Supernatural’ Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles add to ‘There’ll Be Peace When You Are Done’ book appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Lynn Zubernis