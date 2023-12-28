The sixth episode of Season 3 isn’t one of my favorite episodes, but it has its moments. It’s not as bad as Kripke sometimes fears it is, as one of the maligned episodes that even Chuck disparages in canon, and it does have some great bits. It’s written and directed not by ‘regulars’, which is unusual for Supernatural – written by Laurence Andries and directed by Cliff Bole, who didn’t return to do more SPN. I wonder what their experience was, and what the cast and crew’s experience of them was too. Season 3 was a weird season, what can I say?

From my perspective as a VERY passionate fan at the time, we were constantly afraid the show would be cancelled (and so were the people making the show). The fandom was alot more unified than it is now, as I write this in December 2023, though there were rifts and arguments about being a “Sam girl or a Dean girl” even then. But the show itself constantly being in jeopardy brought us together to keep it on the air, and that was a good thing. By the time the sixth episode aired, the network was also trying to keep the show on the air, which for them meant trying to counteract the testosterone-heavy cast by bringing in more attractive young women as series regulars – Lauren Cohan as Bela and Katie Cassidy as Ruby. It’s true that most of the fandom wasn’t on board with having Ruby and Bela riding around in the backseat of the Impala, but most of the fandom could also tell the difference between real life and fiction and were welcoming of the two actresses who did a fabulous job portraying them. This is, imho, the best of the Bela episodes – Lauren does a fabulous job, and of course she would go on to more great roles too.

So, let’s dig into this episode, which with 15 years of hindsight, is actually pretty damn good! (And has Sam and Dean in tuxes, so what’s not to like?) In the ‘Then’ we get a reminder of who Bela Talbot is and that she shot Sam. And that Sam tried to make a deal with a Crossroads demon to save Dean, but it didn’t work. In other words, the Winchesters are in a bad place.

The episode opens with a woman running on the docks – she looks towards the ocean and sees a creepy old ghost ship, and then poof, it’s not there. Lightning flashes in the dark and she runs away – but of course she can’t escape whatever this is. As she showers later that night (a little Psycho homage which is ingrained in all of our psyches so it’s always extra scary), we see a shadowy figure moving outside her transparent shower door. Ahhhhhh! SPN early seasons can be so damn scary!

We see a hand on the glass, and she opens the door, but of course doesn’t see anything. But back in the shower, someone grabs her from behind. We see her head slamming against the frosted glass, and her hand scrapes down it as she falls.

Seriously, scary.

And…title card.

Supernatural

And then we get one of those great moments, the boys driving in the Impala at night, roaring over a hill. (Yes, CW, it’s testosterone heavy, but times like this we don’t really mind).

Dean is pissed, asking if Sam has something to tell him.

Sam plays dumb, making jokes that it’s not Dean’s birthday, maybe it’s Purim…

Dean finally asks right out why a bullet is missing from the Colt, and accuses Sam of going after the crossroads demon after he told him not to, obviously pissed.

Sam doesn’t deny it.

Dean: You could’ve gotten yourself killed!

Sam: I didn’t.

Dean: And you shot her!

Sam: She was a smartass!

Dean still trying to protect Sam, Sam desperate to save Dean. My Show.

Dean sounds heartbreakingly hopeful when he asks if that got him out of his deal, and Sam sadly and angrily says he probably would’ve mentioned that little fact. Dean can be so cold this season, single minded about not doing anything that might get Sam dead all over again, reminding Sam that they need to find out who holds the contract.

Dean (sarcastically): And the crossroads demon is our best shot at finding out, but oh wait…

He reiterates that Sam shouldn’t have done it, that it was a stupid freaking risk, but Sam has had enough.

Sam: I shouldn’t have done it?? You’re my brother, Dean – and no matter what you do, I’m gonna try and save you. And I’m sure as hell not gonna apologize for it, all right?!

Dean doesn’t answer.

Poor Sam, so frustrated and scared. And poor Dean, so determined. And scared.

Dean still doesn’t quite understand that Sam needs him as much as he needs Sam; that he too will go to almost any lengths to save his brother. We, the viewers, know it at this point, but Dean’s insecurity about their relationship keeps convincing him that Sam will be fine and dandy without him around. Maybe even better off. The guilt he’s been carrying about pulling Sam back into the life, back on the road with him, distorts his ability to see Sam’s loyalty clearly – something he’ll struggle with for much of the show’s run, but something we’ll see has changed by the time the series finale airs. (One of the reasons I love it)

I feel for them both, so much, in this season. If the show hadn’t hooked me in the first two (it did), it would definitely have hooked me now.

The boys in their fed suits visit a witness in the drowned-in-the-shower case, Mrs. Case (Ellen Geer), who has an instant appreciation for handsome Sam Winchester. She looks him up and down unashamedly, which – can you blame her?

Sam: So, Mrs. Case…

Gert (smiling at Sam): Please, Ms. Case.

Dean is like, oh boy…

Sam’s uncomfortable little smile and Dean’s surprise, always half envious competitive brother and half proud of his little brother and always way too invested.

Gert expresses doubt about how someone drowns in the shower and at first is doubtful about the boys’ credentials, but then comes up with a theory.

Gert: Wait a minute, you’re working with Alex, aren’t you?

Both boys, seeing a lifeline, immediately grab it. Because they’re smart like that!

Dean: Yep, absolutely. Alex and us, we’re like this.

Gert is reassured, since she already seems to trust this Alex person. She describes how her niece saw a boat and then it was gone, asking do you think it could be a ghost ship? Alex thinks it could be a ghost ship.

She looks at Sam lasciviously, and Sam is distracted by it, fumbling adorably.

Sam: Um, well, yeah, could be…

Gert tells them to let her know what else she can do, emphasis on the what else, then draws a finger slowly and deliberately along Sam’s finger like it’s definitely… something else, and Sam looks alarmed, trying to smile back.

Dean coughs into his hand, hiding a smirk (but not really).

Jensen Ackles, the master of facial expressions that say so much! And Jared Padalecki, perfectly inhabiting Sam’s awkward discomfort as he tries to hold their informant’s attention (and affection). We are so lucky these are the guys the show cast to play Sam and Dean, seriously.

The boys in their fed suits walk along the very recognizable Vancouver docks where I’ve been many times, Dean laughingly accusing Sam of sticking up for “your girlfriend, you cougar hound”.

Sam: Bite me.

Dean: Hey, not if she bites you first.

What does that even mean, boys? They are both having way too much fun with the teasing. As Robbie Thompson once famously wrote – brothers, man.

They wonder who Alex is, whether she’s another player in this case. Dean gets to ask the quintessentially Supernatural question, “What’s the lore” and Sam gets to answer. Seems every 37 years there are reports of a 3 mast clipper ship in the bay that disappears, accompanied by people drowning who weren’t even in the water. And that matches the lore of old wrecks that have been sighted and are death omens, like the Flying Dutchman.

Dean: Shouldn’t be hard to ID the boat, how many 3 mast clipper ships have wrecked off the coast?

Sam: Actually over 150.

Dean: Wow. Crap.

Things, it turns out, are actually even crappier than that. The boys come up the stairs to the parking meter and Dean looks around, confused.

Dean: This is where we parked, right? Where’s my car?

Sam: Did you feed the meter?

Dean: Yes I fed the meter!

Then he starts to hyperventilate, realizing someone stole Baby!

Sam runs back to his brother, patting his back reassuringly and trying to calm him down, saying the same thing that the brothers always say to each other to try to make it better.

Sam: Whoa, Dean, hey hey, take it easy.

It warms my heart, every single time. They squabble and complain and annoy each other, but when it comes down to it, they have each other’s backs. Every single time.

And then…. Bela walks up, asking oh the ’67 Impala, was that yours? I’m sorry, I had that car towed. It was in a tow-away zone.

Dean: No it wasn’t!

Bela: It was when I finished with it.

Me: How dare you mess with Baby???!!!

They realize she’s the Alex that Gert was referencing. Bela admits she sells lovely old women like Gert charms and does séances so they can talk to their dead cats, but the boys realize of course it’s all a con.

Sam: How do you sleep at night?

Bela: On silk sheets, rolling naked in money.

Dean, in spite of himself, gets a visual of that, but Sam is not so easily distracted, accusing her of shooting him.

Bela: I barely grazed you.

She turns to Dean, and nods at Sam.

Bela: Cute. Bit of a drama queen, yeah?

Dean doesn’t disagree, but he also realizes she knows the ghost ship thing is real. Bela warns them to stay out of it before Gert gets too suspicious (and Bela doesn’t get her payment).

Dean: Can I shoot her?

Sam: Not in public.

Both look pissed as hell, and I don’t blame them! (And also handsome as hell, just saying.)

Oh, and we got a little bit of Winsync in there, the boys in perfect symmetry.

Cut to a man in pajama bottoms brushing his teeth, as a shadowy figure crosses in front of the screen. Suddenly his bathtub starts to fill with sea water, right up to the top. He pulls plug but it won’t go down.

Uh oh.

Because Supernatural is like a little 42 minute horror movie, especially in the early Kripke seasons, the guy bends right over it, like a fool, to investigate (with all of us screaming what the hell is the matter with you, man???) Boom, a a hand comes up out of it and strangles him. Hasn’t he ever watched any horror movies??

The next day Sam and Dean find Bela already on the accident scene, and tell Bela to go, the man has been through enough. Their badges and suits put the cops on their side, and Bela reluctantly leaves.

Dean to the local cops: Sorry you had to deal with that, they’re like ROACHES!

Bela glares at them.

The man’s brother tells them that he saw an old Yankee clipper ship before he died – and he saw it too.

Uh oh.

Sam and Dean exchange a look.

Just then they see that Bela, undeterred, is trying to out them to the actual cops, pointing in their direction. She’s relentless. You have to hand it to her for her persistence and smarts though.

They leave hurriedly. The next day, Bela finds them when they’re loading their shotguns to put into the trunk. Nice angle on the boys, gotta say. And one that becomes iconic as the show goes on – the original “we got work to do” perspective. Eric Kripke uses it on his current show ‘The Boys’ too, both as a call back to Supernatural and because it invariably looks cool as hell.

Dean: You really wanna come near me with a loaded gun in my hand?

She tries to convince them the brother is “cannon fodder” anyway, they can’t save him, but of course they wouldn’t be Sam and Dean if they didn’t try – as they point out to Bela, they actually have souls. (Foreshadowing!)

Dean: Hey Bela, how’d you get like this, huh? What, did Daddy not give you enough hugs or something?

That oddly seems to hit home a little, and Bela retorts.

Bela: I don’t know, your daddy give you enough? Don’t you dare look down your nose at me – you do this out of vengeance and obsession, you’re a stone’s throw from being a serial killer!

It’s probably how a lot of outsiders would see the Winchesters, to be honest.

Dean looks at Sam, scoffing.

Dean: Bela, why don’t you just leave – we’ve got work to do.

Me: And there it is, the iconic partner to the open trunk angle!

The boys stake out the brother’s house that night, Sam finding out they didn’t have criminal records but inherited their father’s real estate fortune of over 100 million. Hmmm.

Suddenly the brother spots them and comes outside, accusing them of watching him and realizing they’re not cops.

Guy: Not dressed like that, and not in that crappy car!

Dean: Whoa, hey, no need to get nasty.

Poor Baby, she has a hard time in this episode.

Sam and Dean insist they’re undercover cops and that the guy is in danger, but he refuses to believe it and runs off, jumping into his car in a panic.

Dean: Hey you moron we’re trying to help you!

Honestly that sort of thing probably should have happened to Sam and Dean a lot more than it did – they often really do sound (and sometimes look) like they’re more dangerous than whatever strange danger they’re trying to warn about. And they must have wanted to shout that at so many people over the years!

The guy’s car suddenly shuts off.

Dean: That can’t be good…

Sam: No. Get the salt gun!

As they grab the salt gun and break the guy’s window, the ghost of an old seaman in a long coat appears in the back seat – which, scary! I love the shots in this episode, this one especially creepy.

When the guy turns around, he’s gone, but then suddenly he reappears in the front seat ahhhhh!

The ghost touches the guy and he immediately chokes and starts to spit up water, drowning in his own car.

Sam and Dean both see the ghost.

Dean aims the salt gun, yelling “Sam!” and Sam seamlessly ducks, another kind of Winsync that’s life saving for the brothers time and time again.

Sam jumps in when the ghost is gone to try to save the brother, but it’s too late. He sighs, shaking his head.

Dean punches the seat, frustrated. These boys really need a win right about now!

There’s a quiet little scene next that’s one of my favorites, the boys racing along in the Impala, the car radio talking about bad weather heading in. Dean tells Sam, pointedly, that you can’t save everyone. (Including himself).

Sam: Yeah right, so what, you feel better now?

Dean admits not really, and Sam says me neither.

Dean tries again to make Sam feel better though, the two of them practically talking over each other – Supernatural is so real like that – but Sam cuts him off, saying that lately he feels like he can’t save anybody.

He looks out the window, dejected, shaking his head.

Ouch. Especially you, Dean. He can’t save YOU.

Later Sam is reading a book and Dean cleaning a gun when Bela knocks on the door, ridiculing them for squatting in the house. I love these quiet little moments when we get to see the Winchesters living on the road the way they do, always on a mission, always on the job, constantly having to find a place to stay or a way to make enough money or appropriate charge cards to rent a motel room. Dean cleaning their weapons, Sam checking the lore.

It’s both familiar to us as viewers and not, a way of life most of us can’t even imagine. It sets Sam and Dean apart, and pulls them closer together.

When Dean sees it’s Bela, neither brother particularly want to let her in. They glare at her, both skeptical and pissed when she insists she wants to work with them. She tells them she’s identified the ship, the Espirito Santo, which had a sailor accused of treason and hanged at the age of 37 – which explains the cycle. She shows them a picture and the boys recognize him as the spirit they saw the night before – except he was missing a hand.

Bela confirms that they cut off his hand before they cremated him to make a “hand of glory”.

Dean: Hand of glory? Think I got one at the end of my Thai massage last week…

Dean beams.

Bela beams.

Sam scoffs, reminding them that the right hand of a hanged man is a seriously powerful occult object.

Bela says she knows where it is, but needs their help finding it.

And that gives us the excuse to see the Winchester brothers all spiffied up in tuxes in order to attend the posh party at the place the hand currently is, looking so hot it’s got to be some kind of crime.

Bela complains that Dean is taking too long to get dressed for the fancy party they’re about to crash, waiting impatiently for him to come downstairs, noting that Sam and his “date” have already headed to the party.

Bela: What are you, a woman? Come down already.

Dean finally descends the stairs to James Bond-ish theme music and everyone watching probably has the same expression on their face as Bela.

Dean: All right, get it out, I look ridiculous.

Bela: Not exactly the word I’d use… You know, when this is over, we really should have angry sex.

Dean (in a masterful Jensen Ackles moment that inspired a thousand gifs): Don’t objectify me!

He smirks on the way out the door though, when she can’t see him.

Uhhhh, sorry Dean, too late…. for all of us…

They arrive at the Museum for the gala thing arm in arm, Bela admonishing Dean to try to fit in and to stop chewing gum (which Jared and Jensen were pretty much always chewing during filming so that’s an amusing little shout out…)

He sticks his gum under the champagne fountain and I can’t help but think about the story Jensen has told about being annoyed at Jared for always sticking his gum on Jensen’s counter in his trailer when they hung out. Hehe.

Also Bela’s face is priceless.

Meanwhile, Gert (with her hair down and all dressed up and honestly a very attractive woman – Soldier Boy would be beside himself…) links arms with Sam, hoping to get tongues wagging and calling him “my Adonis”.

Sam (awkwardly): Just remember we’re on business.

Gert: Oh but sometimes business can be pleasure, mm?

She runs a hand up his chest possessively, then a hand over his broad back as they walk across the room, Sam giving a nervous little chuckle. He makes a beeline over to Dean, asking how long he’s expected to entertain Gert.

Dean is highly amused, saying they needed Gert for this uncrashable party.

Sam (scoffing) We can crash anything, Dean.

Dean: Yeah I know, but this is easier – and a lot more entertaining.

When Sam says there are limits to what he’ll do, Dean is even more amused.

Dean (smirking): Aww, he’s playing hard to get, that’s cute. I want all the details in the morning!

Just continuing the long established tradition of Dean being way too invested in anything even remotely approaching Sam’s sex life…

Gert appears with champagne and Sam chugs it.

I’m not entirely amused by the way that SPN depicts “cougars” and always plays their admiration of Sam for laughs, suggesting that Sam (and the viewer) should be sort of vaguely disgusted by it. When I watched this episode live it didn’t strike me, but maybe that’s because I’m 15 years older too! Ageism is definitely a thing, and it grates a little how it’s depicted here – but then again, neither Sam nor Dean was ever intended to be depicted as perfect, and as young men in their twenties, they probably would have reacted just that way. And of course touching someone when they don’t want you to is never okay, age jokes aside.

Bela and Dean try to figure out how they can go upstairs, Dean saying “I’m thinking” and Bela snarking back “Don’t strain yourself. Interesting how the legend is so much more than the man.”

I do enjoy Bela’s snark and Lauren Cohan really pulls it off. I didn’t want the character to stick around and be riding around in the back seat of the Impala, but I enjoyed her being frenemies with the boys.

Why so adorable, Dean??

Bela has an idea though, suddenly “fainting” and falling into Dean’s arms. He gets it right away, playing the role of a worried husband and asking if there was crab in the food.

(When the waiter says no, Dean happily takes one and eats it, proclaiming it excellent with his mouth still full. Ackles was in full on comedic mode at some points in this episode for sure! And my money is on an ad lib.)

He convinces a security guard to let them go upstairs, Dean groaning as he lifts her up just to bust her.

Dean to guard: You think she’s a pain in the ass now, try living with her!

Once they’re alone upstairs, Dean complains that she didn’t even give him a heads up.

Bela: I didn’t want you thinking. You’re not very good at that.

More of that great frenemy banter.

Dean mimics her when her back is turned, once again a classic bit of Ackles comedy that was probably an ad lib.

Downstairs, Sam and Gert dance, Gert saying that if “Alex” and Dean are entertaining themselves elsewhere, maybe the two of them should too. She slides a hand down Sam’s broad back and grabs his ass, saying he reminds her of her late husband, who was also shy – until they got “below deck”.

Sam: Aahhhh!

Gert: Oh you’re just firm all over…

Sam’s awkwardness is priceless and Padalecki’s comedic talents are also on display in this episode.

There’s more than one academic essay (some in our books, in fact) about how often Sam and Dean are manhandled without their consent, and this is one of those times. We’re meant to laugh because Gert is an older woman, but it’s one of many bodily violations that Sam Winchester has to endure in the fifteen seasons of the show. (And Dean has his share too).

Meanwhile, Dean goes to crack the safe to find the Hand of God.

Bela covers for Dean not being in the room to go find the hand of glory when a guard knocks, answering it disheveled and grinning, and asking for a few more minutes, adding a “stop it, that tickles” as the door closes.

The guard turns to go and runs into Dean, who thanks him for looking after his wife.

Guard (smirking): Oh she’s being looked after all right…

Everyone: Come on, who would cheat on someone who looks like that???

Bela tries to convince Dean to give her the hand, but he insists he’ll keep it, (wisely) not trusting her.

Downstairs, Gert sways against Sam, who laments that this is one long song…

She’s also helpful though, telling him that maybe all the victims had it coming in a “Biblical sort of way”.

Sam: What do you mean?

Gert: Come here, I’ll whisper it to you…

She tells him there’s a rumor the brothers killed their father while she nuzzles his ear and his neck and kisses his ear. And that her niece Sheila was in a car accident that killed her cousin.

Ah, the plot thickens.

Bela and Dean find them like that, Sam grimacing and Gert confiding to Bela that “he wants me”, much to Dean’s delight.

As soon as Bela and Gert leave, Dean confronts Sam.

Dean: You stink like sex.

(Was that an Ackles ad lib? It sure sounds like one but I don’t think I’ve ever asked him.)

Once they’re in the car, Sam turns to Dean.

Sam: You got it, right? Tell me I didn’t get groped all night by Mrs. Havisham for nothing. Let me see it.

Dean: Mrs. Who?

Dean goes to show Sam the hand, unwrapping it – and it’s not the hand! It’s a ship in a bottle that we’d seen Bela looking at earlier.

As Dean swears he’s gonna kill her, Bela is in her car counting her money.

She looks out the front window – and suddenly sees the ship herself!

Uh oh.

Back to the house Sam and Dean are squatting in, which conveniently (and beautifully) is lit by a few candle shaped sconces and some moonlight coming through the slatted blinds. Supernatural made things so beautiful, including the boys.

Dean swears, disbelieving that Bela got another one over on them.

Sam: You. I mean, she got one over…on you, not us.

Dean: Thank you, Sam, very helpful!

Brothers, man.

And then Bela knocks on the door.

They let her in, while Dean mimes shooting her in the head with his fingers.

She tells them she sold the hand to a buyer and it’s halfway across the ocean, so she can’t get it back in time.

Dean: In time for what?

Bela admits she saw the ship, and Dean is even angrier. Sam explains they figured out the spirit’s motive, that the captain of the ship who hung the ghost was his brother, so now the spirit goes after people who’ve spilled their own family’s blood. There’s nothing worse that you can imagine for the Winchesters, which is why Dean is so angry.

Dean: So who was it, Bela? Who’d you kill? Was it Daddy? Your little sister…

He wants to leave, but Bela begs them not to leave her there. Dean has had it with her, but Sam, always empathic, is ambivalent.

Dean says it’s too bad she sold the only thing that could save her life.

Sam: Well, maybe not the only thing…

Sam Winchester, always with the empathy. And even though both brothers have good reason to be angry with Bela, nevertheless they’re going to try to help her – and finish the job they came here to do.

They go to a graveyard at night, Sam setting up a ritual circle, pouring liquid into a cup, adding herbs, setting up candles and a pentagram. Just your typical night for a couple of Winchesters.

Thunder crashes in the distance and the wind whips up as it starts to rain, clouds blowing across the full moon, both boys getting wet (which we don’t see all that often on the show – poor Jared and Jensen but, like virtually everything, it’s a good look on Sam and Dean).

Sam reads in Latin as the spirit arrives and tosses Dean right into a gravestone. Ouch!

The ghost grabs Bela’s face, and she starts to spit up water like the others did.

In spite of his feelings about her, Dean goes to her to try to help, yelling “Sammy, read faster!”

Sam keeps reading, and suddenly the rain eases and Bela is able to breathe, as the ghost sees his brother. Furious and anguished, the ghost accuses his brother of hanging him, his own brother!

The captain (his brother) apologizes as the ghost charges him and the two of them crash together and dissolve. This was a long time ago, but the special effects are pretty awesome.

Dean blinks, drops clinging to his long lashes.

Sam and Dean share a loaded look.

Mission accomplished.

So many episodes of Supernatural are really about the brothers, and this one is no exception. There’s nothing worse, for them, than betraying your own brother. Did the captain’s long overdue apology to his brother help end the curse? And yet betrayal of each other is something they’ll struggle against for the next twelve seasons.

The next day Bela comes to visit as Sam and Dean are packing up to leave.

She grudgingly admits that Sam giving the spirit what he really wanted – his own brother – was pretty clever.

She throws a wad of cash at each of them.

Dean questions whether that’s easier for her than a simple thank you.

Dean: You’re so damaged.

Bela: Takes one to know one. Bye, lads.

She’s not really wrong.

Dean cocks an eyebrow.

Sam: She’s got style, you gotta give her that.

Dean wants to go to Atlantic City to bet with the money.

Sam points out it’s not exactly untainted.

Once they’re on the road again, Dean tries to open up to Sam with some empathy for the horrible position he’s in thanks to Dean’s deal, but he’s vastly underestimated just how devastated Sam will be when he goes to hell.

Dean: Hey listen, I’ve been doing some thinking. I um, I want you to know, I understand why you did it, why you went after the crossroads demon. Situation was reversed, I guess I’d have done the same thing.

Dean: I mean I’m not blind, I see what you’re going through with this whole deal, me going away and all that. But you’re gonna be okay.

Sam sighs, then glares at him.

Sam: (flatly) You think so.

Dean: You’ll keep hunting, live your life. You’re stronger than me, you are. You are, you’ll get over it. But I want you to know I’m sorry for putting you through all this.

Sam grits his teeth, furious.

Sam: You know what, Dean? Go screw yourself! I don’t want an apology from you! And by the way, I’m a big boy now, I can take care of myself. So would you please stop worrying about me? That’s the whole problem, I don’t want you to worry about me, Dean, I want you to worry about you! I want you to give a crap that you’re dying!

Dean fake smiles, silent.

They are both stuck in their own agony, refusing to give an inch.

Dean: So that’s it? Nothing else to say? I think maybe I’ll play craps…

Sam scoffs, fed up, shaking his head, exasperated.

Dean just drives.

What a sad ending for the episode. You can understand where both of them are coming from, and what an impossible situation they find themselves in, but it’s so painful seeing them so very much not on the same page.

Things will change soon enough, though, as they always do…

Stay tuned for more Supernatural rewatch coming soon!

Pretty pretty caps by raloria/spndeangirl!

– Lynn

