Last year’s Creation Supernatural con in Austin was very memorable – for a few reasons. One was the Radio Company concert at Sagebrush, and the other was the fact that everyone there almost melted thanks to it being the most absurd temperature I’ve ever experienced.

Of course, I returned to Austin for yet another Supernatural con in the same month. Luckily it wasn’t quite as absurdly hot – and not so luckily, there was no Radio Company concert.

There was, however, a mini Radio Company “show” when Jensen Ackles and Steve Carlson and the Scott sisters joined Louden Swain at the Saturday Night Special, and a Radio Company panel with Steve and Jensen, so at least we got our Radio Company fix – without melting!

The flight there was uneventful but an entire box of books hadn’t made it to the con unfortunately. That meant I sold out of books by Saturday – my apologies to anyone who came by to purchase a copy of Family Don’t End With Blood or There’ll Be Peace When You Are Done and I didn’t have any left. Thanks to everyone who did come by – it was lovely to meet everyone!

I did a few more panels than I usually get to do since I wasn’t needed in the vendor room the entire time, so that was the silver lining. One of the best things about a con in Austin is that I love the city. My son used to live in Houston and we’d pop over to Austin for the day, and I fell in love with its weirdness – and its delicious food. Thursday I had tacos and queso with my friend Sadie, and some good conversation to go with it. Another night after dark when it cooled off, I joined a friend at the hotel’s rooftop pool (best part about the con hotel!) to lounge poolside and catch up (though the lounge chairs were out to get both of us by periodically collapsing…)

Friday I caught most of Chad Lindberg’s panel because I just love Chad. I’ve known him since way back in 2008, when he was starring in a film called “My Big Break”. He introduced me and Kathy (my Fangasm co-author) to the filmmakers, Tony and Elizabeth, and we became fast friends. When they took ‘My Big Break’ on the road, we came along for some of the screenings along with Chad – which is how we ended up on Bourbon Street in the middle of the night for Chad’s first trip to New Orleans, and several other memorable adventures.

I also adore his character of Ash on Supernatural. Chad wrote a chapter for There’ll Be Peace When You Are Done all about portraying Ash, with lots of priceless behind the scenes insights.

Chad on the paranormal: I love the paranormal questions – this is real Supernatural here! There are things that are trying to get our attention and communicate with us.

Chad tells the best ghost stories – this is the retelling of when he encountered a disembodied spirit voice lol

He got a surprising question about something he’s talked candidly about in the past – the relentless pressure of how you look in Hollywood and his decision a long time ago to have some plastic surgery. As always, he gave a thoughtful and empathic answer and emphasized the importance of being true to yourself.

Chad has had his own journey.

Chad: My dad was a mechanic and then a cop, and he got a son who wears nail polish. So I didn’t know anything about cars! (when he was cast in The Fast And The Furious).

(I adore Chad’s nail polish and his distinctive hats, this one a furry blue Cookie Monster classic)

Who would win in a race, the Jetta from The Fast and the Furious, or Baby?

Chad: Baby by a hair – because Dean is driving.

He was asked about ‘The Boys’ and said that he did audition for it, and wanted to push the envelope as far as it could go.

Audience: Talk to Rob Benedict…

Lol

He also told the very disturbing story of the time he got scratched by a demon – in his dreams! (And even brought the photo)

If you ever have a chance to do one of the ghost hunts that Chad often does at conventions, do it! (But be careful!)

Chad, like every single guest star ever on the show, has warm words for Supernatural.

Chad: You dream about being part of something that is meaningful to people.

Chad: This. This is family.

He said he remembered reading the sides for the Supernatural audition and being like, oh this one is mine!

On his Ash audition:

I whipped out my chest and started my lines with my shirt open. The room went wild, they started laughing, I got the call later that night.

And the rest is history.

Friday night I went to the world premiere of Matt Cohen’s new animated series ‘Public Domain’, which was hilarious! There was cake and celebration, which I’ll write about more in a separate article. Alex Calvert sat with us, much to the delighted shock of the people sitting on the other side of him. Congrats Matt on a timely and amusing new show!

Then I joined some good friends at karaoke, where we hung out at the back and sang our lungs out to the great music that was being played. Always a highlight of cons to get to reconnect with people I truly love – and don’t get to see nearly often enough.

Saturday I caught some of the Jim Beaver panel.

Jim: Yes, “idjits” was in the script. At the time, I thought it was silly!

He reminisced about his first convention, which I remember too.

Jim: My first convention, someone asked what body part I wanted stapled to a board. It’s been all downhill from there.

(That person asked that question to every single guest!)

Saturday is also Misha Collins day. Richard Speight Jr. immediately accused him of joke co-opting.

Rob told the story of Misha inviting Rob to go up in a drone with him. Rob declined.

Yesterday in Austin, Misha said, he and Jared and Jensen did an EW photo shoot at a local boot store.

Misha: Jensen’s idea, so he could buy some boots.

EW released a video of the three of them answering some questions for Supernatural’s 20th anniversary while they tried on boots.

And laughed. Alot.

Poor Misha ended up buying some jeans while there.

Misha: Someone had been helping me and then I felt guilty, this happens to me all the time, and so I said I accidentally didn’t pack any pants and you have blue jeans, so I got these blue jeans. I was like I think they fit and then I got up to the counter and then they were like that’ll be $350. Huh? What?? For a pair of fuckin blue jeans! How is that possible?

He decided to tuck in his shirt and show off his belt buckle…

Misha also auctioned a shirt to benefit Paws for Austin, signed by him, Jensen and Jared.

Misha: It comes with a full contact Jared photo op. Full penetration? Oh, no…

It did raise a lot of money though!

Misha said his favorite memory of Supernatural is the fandom.

Misha: A real community of people that have coalesced around this show. I think that’s more important than the show itself – though the show is really important – where people take care of each other and are kind to each other and are inclusive, and people feel safe and heard, and I kind of love that that has formed around this weird little show that we did and I’m happy to be a part of it. So in aggregate, that is a very fond memory that lasts and buoys me on.

Misha writes about his love of the fandom in his chapter in Family Don’t End With Blood (which benefits Random Acts as well as Attitudes in Reverse suicide prevention nonprofit).

What would Misha’s drag queen lip sync song be? Why Are There So Many Songs About Rainbows.

For some reason, he mentioned Castiel’s true form (being as big as the Chrysler Building)

Misha: And that’s just his genitalia!

He often talks about Castiel’s goodbye scene and why it was so emotional.

Misha: It happened to be the end of a long week of filming, the last scene we were filming of the week, and it was also my last scene I would ever film on Supernatural, so I was saying goodbye to this cast and crew I’d been working on for a dozen years. So I was feeling, a genuine goodbye. It was also one of the last scenes we filmed before the pandemic hit, and it was this very tender moment, and a lot of the crew members were crying because it was the beginning of the end of the show and it was also saying goodbye to me, and I’m their favorite…

Misha said that his character evolved over the twelve years he was on the show, organically, because of the experiences he had. Including that he was human for a while, and he fell in love with a human.

As pretty much everyone knows, Misha and Jared will be in a scene with Jensen on ‘The Boys’ in its final season. He re-enacted him opening his script with a lot of trepidation, to lots of laughs.

Misha: Inner monologue: Please don’t do to me what you did to Rob… Oh thank god!

Misha is known for not exactly answering questions.

Fan (perhaps not quite satisfied): So is that your answer?

Misha: That should probably be a tee shirt.

He said his favorite episode was The French Mistake, which was “so much fun”.

One scene Misha did not enjoy filming was Cas and Dean climbing out of Purgatory.

Misha: We’re climbing up the gravelly sandy hill and getting sand blasted by pebbles and dust. We had to do multiple takes and both of us had tears streaming down our faces. Days later we’d blow our noses and black would come out. We had grit caught in our teeth… I didn’t enjoy it. Thanks for asking, fond memories…

Misha is an emotional person – he said he cries at the emotional triumphant moments in movies, when people come together and help each other.

(Me too, Misha)

Fan to Misha: Why are you so stinking cute?

Misha:

We also had an Alex Calvert panel on Saturday. I adore Alex – his panels are always so entertaining, so if you catch him at a con, don’t miss it! He talked about his very first episode on Supernatural.

Alex: I was thrown to the wolves! It was like, okay, now take your clothes off… The hair and makeup team not only had to trim my leg hair – by the way, not a fun experience to have with strangers – they also, I got very sunburnt the day before, so they had to airbrush a strip of my skin to match my burn.

Would his character Jack be able to beat Soldier Boy?

Alex: Soldier Boy could beat God?? Yeah sure, Soldier Boy’s got this…

What advice did he have for Jack?

Alex: Try to enjoy the good times, because there’s a lot of blood and violence with the Winchesters.

Valid.

He also gave a shout out to reading (I think?)

Alex: Here’s a tip for the Chromebook – get rid of the Chrome!

Alex said he thinks Jack and Scooby would get along.

Alex: Jack might try to ride him like a horse though. I’d do it for free for Scooby snacks!

Like just about everyone who’s ever worked on Supernatural, Alex said he loved it.

Alex: I was extremely lucky and thankful to have that. Anywhere you can show up every day and feel like you’re contributing and helping and you’re part of a team is like my favorite time in the world. I know you guys love my sarcastic answers, but this one I truly mean. I feel so so lucky that we got to have this experience together.

Saturday was a fun day both at panels and in the vendor room. Chad Lindberg and his lovely girlfriend came by to hang out and catch up before they headed over to get a tattoo from the tattoo artists set up in the vendor room. Alex Calvert came by to chat too. How did we get so lucky to have a cast that is just genuinely NICE? I feel so lucky that Supernatural is the show I fell for.

Saturday was also the Radio Company panel and barbecue. I joined another group of friends for a pretty decent barbecue meal and then we all happily listened to Jensen and Steve answer some questions and play some Radio Company songs – and some Miles Davis. Cannot think of a better way to spend an evening.

Unless it was going to the Saturday Night Special concert – which was even more awesome than it always is!

Louden Swain was amazing, as always, with Rob and Billy and Norton and Borja all in top form – as they consistently are for so many years at so many cons.

We got guest appearances by Kim Rhodes and Briana Buckmaster and Gil McKinney (love his Baby shirt!)

And we got Mark Sheppard on drums, which I also love.

And also got some Dick Junior and the Volunteers music from Richard Speight, Jr.

And then we got some Jensen Ackles and Steve Carlson – and some Radio Company!

Jensen and Steve were in a great mood, and thoroughly enjoyed themselves – which just made their set even more entertaining.

The very talented Scott sisters joined them singing backup – they are not only talented, but seem like such nice human beings. Clearly Jensen and Steve feel lucky to have them – and so did we.

These are the video clips I took during the show – like I said, you can really tell that they’re having a blast!

Radio Company also surprised us with something new – their version of Three Dog Night’s iconic “Never Been To Spain”

Gotta say, I loved watching Jensen and Mark rock out together.

And Ackles shake those hips.

Look how happy he is to get the chance to perform like this.

Louden Swain did one of my old favorites, Mama’s Jam – it will always make me want to get out of my seat and dance.

Then Rob took the stage alone to sing Fare Thee Well, another favorite – this time because it reminds me of my beloved little show that I miss so much (he sang it on Supernatural).

The band then sang ‘Amazing’, with the Scott sisters joining in – it sounded absolutely amazing!

Everyone joined in for ‘Medicated’, complete with kazoos for the chorus.

I apologize for taking so many photos, but it’s been 687 years since I’ve seen Jensen Ackles’ actual face and I was….distracted.

Sorry?

Louden Swain take a bow after an amazing show.

And then it was Sunday.

Louden Swain did a vendor jam in the vendor room, which is a tradition that never gets old.

Jared and Jensen had their joint meet and greet, which there are usually no photos of, since that’s not allowed.

But Jared and Jensen’s good friend ‘the Tankeroo’ was at this con as their guest, and he snapped a few behind the scenes photos throughout the con, including one at the meet and greet.

Sunday’s gold panel with Jared and Jensen was so happy making – it hadn’t been that long since the two had been onstage together, but it seemed like it. Nothing warms my heart more than their friendship and the fun they have onstage together.

I don’t know if they coordinated on purpose as they often do, but I love the way their outfits complemented each other’s. And they just plain looked amazing!

They both had some sweet things to say about their relationships with their wives.

Jared made everyone go aww when he confided that he and Gen text each other every time they fly – even when they’re on the same flight!

Jensen: Danneel has to take the trash out when I’m not there, and I don’t like that.

Awwww.

Someone at one point said “it’s the little things”.

Jared: Not for me…

Then he and Jensen immediately went into whispering secrets mode – you just KNOW it got even dirtier!

They had some serious and inspiring things to say too though.

Jared: Rear view mirrors are made for glancing, not staring.

Good advice not to get stuck on the what if’s of the past and miss the present (or the future).

Jensen agreed.

Jensen: The joy of life is in the journey.

Honestly, that’s one of the things that Supernatural taught me. Allowing myself to just enjoy it, to take a break from responsibilities and worries and just love something, to take the time to experience the journey instead of just ‘getting through it’.

There were of course just-for-fun questions. What were the brothers’ favorite movies?

Jensen: Dean’s favorite movie is Predator.

Jared: Sam’s is Fried Green Tomatoes.

Seems legit.

Jensen said, for him, he’d do Tropic Thunder any day – and proceeded to recite his favorite quote, to Jared’s and everyone else’s delight.

Jared then answered more seriously: The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent just brings me joy. Not saying it’s the best movie on the planet, but I can watch it at any point in time and laugh. I will also add that there are certain movies I will not watch right now, like Terminator, Ex Machina, Minority Report, AI, anything that’s like, oh god this is where this ends. I’m avoiding those for my own mental health.

It brings ME joy when they reminisce fondly about their time on the Supernatural set.

They talked about playing video games together.

Jared: During our 2 week covid pandemic quarantine, I had my Nintendo. And it was 2 weeks that we weren’t allowed to leave and I tried to see if I could beat 15 minutes on Contra without dying, and I did.

Jensen: What did we do it in?

Jared: We did it in like 13 minutes.

Jensen: Yeah, he and I together.

Jared: But I did it alone in like 14.24.

Jensen: Show off…

Jared: But also that was like 3 days of my 14 day quarantine. I was really proud of myself. You get spread shot and rapid fire…

Jensen: Oh, and you’re good to go

Jared: Remember, we’d also try to kill each other on Level 3, like by jumping?

(Both laugh, because brothers).

What monster would they be?

Jensen: I’m gonna go with the classic. A vampire. Because I think there’s the most sense of normalcy with vampires.

Jared: But they’re like 1000 years old! They drink blood, Jensen!

Jensen: That’s fine… we drink milk! It’s not that different. There’s ways to survive, they’re family oriented, you can get super strength

Jared: Your skin glows… Kristen Stewart loves you…

Jensen: People wanna interview you… You probably don’t get that reference… it’s a good movie, you should watch it, it’s called Interview With the Vampire…

Jared: You can also have several diaries…

Jensen: Okay, we’re done…

Jared on conveying a character’s vulnerability:

Jared: It’s a great way to show vulnerability in characters that choose to go on in spite of their pain. We can all be like, I could feel better today, I could feel more well rested, like I ate more than four times in the last month, and her shoulder’s broken. It’s a great way to invite the audience into hey, I know you’re not feeling so good, I’m not feeling so good either.

(Jared sure showed that brilliantly in ‘Red Meat’ – and Jensen recently in ‘Countdown’!)

Jensen: You use personal experience and then maybe do some research on how a certain condition affects, so like with Mark’s brain tumor I did some reading on it and tried to get an idea of how it affects someone. But everyone is affected differently and everyone has a different pain tolerance. So I thought, how high is this guy’s pain tolerance? I assume it’s pretty high, he’s a tough guy, he’s dealt with pain most of his life, he comes from a rough childhood, he’s probably had to…

Jared: Shoulder a lot.

Jensen: Yeah, shoulder a lot. Adding all that together and putting it into a pot and mixing it up, and that’s what I’ll play. Then I’ll add other things, playing wise. So when you play a bad headache, and I’m sure we’ve all had a bad headache, and this hurts – but then something I thought, well if the pain is targeted here, where else is the pain? Like, why is my elbow hurting?

One thing I love about Jared and Jensen’s panels, they are constantly listening to what the other one is saying, and are always ready to protectively jump in if the other hesitates or can’t find a word or anything like that.

It’s instant, and it’s clearly just something they do all the time, but it’s endearing.

They listen intently when the other is talking – and they also listen intently to fans’ questions.

Another thing I love is how much they amuse each other – which never fails to amuse me too!

The gold panel is always over far too soon, but later that day we got a Mark Sheppard panel, which is invariably both amusing and heartwarming (but don’t tell him I said that!)

It’s a good panel when he says my favorite Mark thing: Write your own fan fiction!

He was originally only cast for one episode as Crowley – but the rest is history. I truly cannot imagine the show – or the conventions – without him. When he was off the circuit for a little while, I literally missed him at every con. Mark reminisced about the early seasons.

Mark: It was a lot of fun, we never knew if the next season of Supernatural would happen.

A fan asked what he would change about the show if he could.

Mark: I liked the demon Dean era. Some of season 11 and 12 don’t make sense to me, but I literally wouldn’t change anything.

The fact that most of the cast wouldn’t change anything is really telling about the show and how loyal they are to it. Mark is often hilariously snarky in his panels, but when he gets serious, he’s one of the most sincere.

Mark: You come to a place like this and whether you like it or not, you make friends. Whether you like it or not, if you keep showing up, people will keep showing up with you. And if you need something, believe it or not, people will show up FOR you too, which is the most beautiful thing about this. I’m sober a really long time, 35 years – seriously don’t applaud me not pissing myself on a daily basis – but genuinely that is what kept me going. I have to have AA, I have to have a place to go to see like minded souls who were trying not to do what I was trying not to do one day at a time. I’ve seen in AA this massive spiritual experiment that has changed the world in many ways. Then I come to a convention and I see similar behavior. The antidote for this lack of civility and anger and aggression that is going on everywhere is this, this is the opposite of that. This is the kindest, safest room you can be in, I think.

His chapter in Family Don’t End With Blood is also about this fandom, and fandom itself, and why it can be such a positive force in this challenging world.

We also got some Jake Abel, whose panels are always fun. Jake said that it was his idea to have his character answer Castiel’s “do you remember me?” with “yeah, you called me assbutt!”

Good call, Jake!

A fan asked who they would all be as dogs.

Jake: I think Jensen would be a golden retriever. Oops, I think I just crossed over into online fan art territory… me biting Jensen’s tail…

See why I enjoy Jake’s panels?

Jake: I told Jensen before I came onstage, I’m gonna warm them up for you!

He’s played a lot of bad guys (and played them well).

Jake: If my character starts out good, he’s gonna turn bad. Hey, it’s called range!

He said that one of his rewarding experiences was working with Actors for Autism – also adding that they were some of the most fearless performers.

And then we had the main panel – Jared and Jensen leapt onstage as is their tradition, as always to the screams and cheers of the audience. Honestly, that moment never ever gets old!

They talked a little about the great music on Supernatural – Jared said he enjoyed being pleasantly surprised by how good it was.

Jensen shared some bts about filming the Night Moves scene in ‘Baby’.

Jensen: Our poor sound mixer, Don, had to hide in the trunk of the car because I was actually driving and there was a speaker in the back seat that was playing the song for us to sing along to, and he had to get into the trunk of the Impala and ride with us. This is the kind of stuff that crew did to make this show. And I will say this, I don’t know a lot of crew people that would get into the trunk with an actor driving a car! I’ve known Don, he did Dark Angel too, for many many years and he was like oh it’s Jensen okay, I trust him. That was one of the many beautiful things about working on a show so long, the trust that was built between cast and crew. I was like, oh man, I hope I don’t hit a bump, because Don’s gonna go flying out of the back.

Jared: Thunk!

Jared and Jensen did their faux grumpy bantering that I love so much.

Jared talked about liking EDM.

Jensen: This is why we shouldn’t be separated…

Jared talked about the bts of them filming Sam having to leap into a car very quickly in the season premiere of Season 3, with a little help from Jensen.

Jared: [Jeannie}, who was head of hair, comes to fix my hair between takes. She puts her hands through my hair and she looks up and goes heh heh. I thought, my hair must look hilarious or something, and I’m like what, am I fine? And she pulls her hand back and she’s got a piece of my scalp in her hand. I scalped myself! She thought I was playing a prank on her or something, because she put her hand through my hair and my scalp came off. I had to get a tetanus shot later. Not a word of a lie. And then…

Jensen: But the fact is, you scalped yourself and you didn’t even know it!

Jared: Look at my forehead, I’m Polish!

Jensen: I think they call it a fivehead.

Jared: Yeah, Genevieve has a three head, so our kids (who are here)…

Jensen: They’ll even out.

Jared: Yeah, they’ll even out.

That story never fails to be hilarious, but they added this time that they saved the bit of scalp and later used it in the crossroads scene!

Now that’s a) dedication and b) resourcefulness.

We got alot of playful bickering at this con, which I always enjoy.

Lol

Jared and Jensen sometimes get serious and sincere too. Jared’s parents were at the con in the audience, and Jensen had a heartfelt message for them.

Jensen to the Padaleckis: You raised a good man. And we were lucky enough to find each other when we were very young men, and we became men together. But it was that foundation that was built from where we came from that gave us that commonality. We’ve continued to build on that as much as we can, but it all started from mom and dad.

Melt me, why don’t you, Jensen Ackles?

(I adore Jared’s parents too).

Jared was not to be outdone in the sentimental sincerity category, talking about his friendship with Jensen.

Jared: He’s a nice dude. We have a lot of similar things in common, we’ll go out for steak if we get off early enough, we’ll watch some sports. In the 20 years since we met, 20 ½ years now, I’m 100% certain that none of it was bullshit and he’s even deeper than I thought he was in the first place. It’s pretty cool to see. So yeah, it’s been a fun ride.

They may as well be Sam and Dean for how studiously they avoid looking at each other while they say such sincere things. It’s endearing.

Honestly, the fact that this cast all genuinely cares about each other is a big part of why these conventions are still happening and the show’s fandom is thriving (and growing!)

There is almost always a question about the finale, or the final three episodes.

Jensen: The barn scene was me and Jared saying goodbye, just like Castiel’s goodbye scene was Misha saying goodbye.

I think that emotionality really comes through in both scenes – it was the emotion of the actors saying goodbye for real to something they were so invested in, and to each other, as well as their characters’ emotions.

Someone also brought up the old Sam wig which is a popular fandom meme, and Jared and Jensen explained.

Jared: We were also shooting that scene almost exactly five years ago, like September 5 2020, and a lot of the world was still shut down. A lot of productions weren’t going, but we had the green light to finish Supernatural because we only had an episode and a half left to wrap up this 15 season show but there were things – our key hair and makeup are outstandingly talented, and usually when you do a wig you have fittings leading up to it. We couldn’t do that.

Jensen: Plus there are also wig makers, really talented wig makers and you’d go and get fitted, it’s a whole process, but that wasn’t available, we couldn’t do that.

Jared has a great sense of humor about it. He did say that Sam’s death scene, he thought was well done and looked excellent, which I agree with.

Jared: I think with episodic and especially network television the way it used to be, you have to pick and choose your battles. It was like, you don’t know, if you shoot seven different vignettes, they might use seven, they might use six, they might use one, so it’s okay let’s get through this because my old dying man makeup was gonna take the longest. They put wax on your face and they crumple your skin, it was pretty time intensive…

Jensen: So they just took all your makeup off…

Norton: rim shot

Jensen: Takes a victory lap

Jared: What happens on set stays on set, Jensen Ackles! So it stayed but it was a pretty heavy episode so hopefully we all got a little laugh before it got sad again. It’s infamous now.

I give them a lot of credit for doing the best they could with what they had. I’m so grateful they DID get to finish the show!

They aren’t always adept at remembering specific episodes – which, with 327, how could they be?

Jared and Jensen when they have no clue what episode the question is about:

Jared playfully teased Jensen about being “the busiest guy in Hollywood”.

Jared: This morning he called me Jensen!

Lol

They reminisced about some of the early seasons, saying that when they filmed Mystery Spot, they didn’t know if they’d be back.

Jared: It took several takes, I think some made it to the gag reel. Even the passing the tabasco sauce, it was fun to shoot. It was also very weird, because that was the last episode we shot before the writer’s strike of 2008, season 3 episode 12. But at that point in time, over 15 years we went through a lot of strikes but at that point, we didn’t know if Supernatural would continue after that episode. The writers were on strike, we could carry on some filming because they were already written a few episodes we were able to finish without breaking the strike rules. But it was like after we’ll go on holiday and hopefully we’ll all come back and keep on shooting this TV show…

Jared’s kids were not entirely enthralled with the panel, especially Odette, who announced that she was mad at her dad, and then when Jensen tried to chime in that he was on her side, she announced that she was mad at him too!

(Which he loved every minute of)

All too soon it was time for the last question.

Jensen: The best part of this con was getting to see Jared’s family. Odette wants to punch me in the face, and even that makes me proud.

Jared: I know you mean that, and that’s so awesome. That’s how I felt in Orlando.

These two. Now there’s something in my eye.

The heartfelt way they thank fans and each other at the end of a Sunday panel day always makes me even more emotional.

Jared’s parents, who are two of the loveliest people I’ve ever met, stopped by to visit me as I was packing up the vendor table. They never fail to come find me and want to know all about what I’m working on and how I’m doing and I am always so happy to be hugged by both of them and have a chance to hear how they’re doing too. No wonder Jared is such a genuinely good guy, considering who his parents are.

I closed out the con with two friends at Terry Black’s BBQ, which was delicious (and enough food for about twelve people). The most amusing part of the night was that our Uber was a Waymo. First time for all of us and we spent the trip yelling at our nonexistent driver to “be careful!” “watch out!” “omg are you going to turn??” and probably looked like insane people.

We did, however, survive. And the same Waymo (who we named Wally) came back to pick us up after, so I guess we didn’t insult him too badly.

It was a fitting end to a fun con.

I had to work on Monday – the start of the new semester no less – so I took an absurdly early flight. That didn’t end up being absurdly early because it got delayed by 2 hours. Then 4 hours. Then NINE hours! I rebooked, only to be luckily standing there when American suddenly announced they’d found a new plane for our original flight and it would leave in half an hour! I re-re-booked in a panic and made it on the half empty plane, feeling extremely fortunate. Hopped in an Uber at the airport, grabbed my backpack and ran out the door to drive to the university – and made it with five minutes to spare!

Not too stressful…

But yes, it was worth it.

-Lynn

