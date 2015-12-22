Click to read the full story: ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Knocks Out ‘Jurassic World’

More often than not, project box office numbers usually fall a little short when Monday’s comes and the real numbers hit, but “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” actually undershot its opening weekend predictions. The actual numbers are more than $10 million and have bumped Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic World” out of the opening weekend records. “Star Wars” bested “Jurassic World” by $4 million for this record.

The dinosaurs of “Jurassic World” may still rule 2015 overall, but their opening weekend records have been annihilated by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which debuted to an astronomical $248 million this weekend — about $10 million more than initial estimates.

Not only does that squash the $208.8 million opening weekend of “Jurassic World,” but the extra $10 million helped push “Star Wars” to a global sum of $529 million — beating the $525 million worldwide debut of “Jurassic World.” This is without the help of China, too, where “The Force Awakens” will debut Jan. 9.

But the seventh installment in the nearly 40-year-old space saga wasn’t alone in theaters this weekend. In second and third place, the animated “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip” brought in $14.3 million, and the Tina Fey/Amy Poehler R-rated comedy “Sisters” earned $13.9 million — both slightly less than initial estimates, but decent showings nonetheless considering their otherworldly competition.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Rentrak:

1. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” Disney, $247,966,675, 4,134 locations, $59,982 average, $247,966,675, 1 week.

2. “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip,” 20th Century Fox, $14,287,159, 3,653 locations, $3,911 average, $14,287,159, 1 week.

3. “Sisters,” Universal, $13,922,855, 2,962 locations, $4,700 average, $13,922,855, 1 week.

4. “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2,” Lionsgate, $5,692,683, 2,653 locations, $2,146 average, $254,481,457, 5 weeks.

5. “Creed,” Warner Bros., $5,013,055, 2,433 locations, $2,060 average, $87,828,128, 4 weeks.

6. “The Good Dinosaur,” Disney, $4,350,285, 2,755 locations, $1,579 average, $96,664,353, 4 weeks.

7. “Krampus,” Universal, $4,114,805, 2,371 locations, $1,735 average, $35,145,460, 3 weeks.

8. “In The Heart Of The Sea,” Warner Bros., $3,484,270, 3,103 locations, $1,123 average, $18,619,365, 2 weeks.

9. “Dilwale,” UTV Communications, $1,920,074, 265 locations, $7,246 average, $2,029,194, 1 week.

10. “Bajirao Mastani,” Eros Entertainment, $1,741,037, 304 locations, $5,727 average, $1,741,037, 1 week.

11. “Spectre,” Sony, $1,433,957, 1,225 locations, $1,171 average, $193,910,089, 7 weeks.

12. “Spotlight,” Open Road, $1,425,193, 825 locations, $1,728 average, $22,803,219, 7 weeks.

13. “Brooklyn,” Fox Searchlight, $1,176,593, 614 locations, $1,916 average, $16,495,006, 7 weeks.

14. “The Night Before,” Sony, $1,152,034, 1,235 locations, $933 average, $41,462,098, 5 weeks.

15. “The Danish Girl,” Focus Features, $547,434, 81 locations, $6,758 average, $1,335,067, 4 weeks.

16. “The Peanuts Movie,” 20th Century Fox, $538,447, 771 locations, $698 average, $126,323,036, 7 weeks.

17. “The Martian,” 20th Century Fox, $450,010, 493 locations, $913 average, $223,879,433, 12 weeks.

18. “Trumbo,” Bleecker Street, $411,894, 273 locations, $1,509 average, $6,270,123, 7 weeks.

19. “The Big Short,” Paramount, $378,285, 8 locations, $47,286 average, $1,319,689, 2 weeks.

20. “Love The Coopers,” Lionsgate, $299,290, 593 locations, $505 average, $25,475,491, 6 weeks.

