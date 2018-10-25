Five or six years ago, I was standing in line at Wizard World Philly (as you do), wearing my Supernatural tee shirt (as you do), and another fangirl also waiting in line commented on it. We struck up a conversation, bonded as Supernatural fans, and soon realized we had a lot in common, including a fascination with fandom and the sociology and psychology of being a fangirl. Fast forward several years later, and Hansi Oppenheimer shared with me an exciting idea for her next film project – a documentary about fangirls. Would I want to collaborate with her?

You bet I would! That film became Squee! The Fangirl Documentary. We filmed segments all over the country, including at San Diego Comic Con. It was my first foray into being a producer as well as a co-writer, and I will never not be in awe of all that producers have to juggle again! We’re so proud to say that the documentary garnered all sorts of awards from film fests all over the world and, equally important, the reception from fans was overwhelmingly positive. We wanted to celebrate fandom and combat shame, and fans told us that the film did just that, with the help of some celebrity contributors too.

Hillywood Show film a segment for Squee

Supernatural and Dirk Gently’s Osric Chau films a segment for Squee

Curtis Armstrong films for Squee

Supernatural’s Kim Rhodes and Briana Buckmaster also appear in Squee Episode 1

Squee is now more than just one documentary – it is an ongoing film project, with three episodes and counting. The focus is on everyone who identifies as a fangrrl in some way, and the goal to combat shame and celebrate all that’s positive and wonderful about fandom and popular culture. (And yes, there are lots of Supernatural actors appearing in the films.) Now the Squee team is hoping to expand that goal and invite you to join the celebration. Here’s your invitation to come join us at SqueeCon!

Filmmakers! Nerds! Geeks! Writers! Academics! Fangrrls! Cosplayers! Vendors! The very first SqueeCon is looking for you! On December 1st, The Squee! Project (www.squeeprojects.com) will host its very first gathering of creators, consumers, and fans for a day of community at the Lyric Hall Theater in New Haven, Connecticut. The Squee Project is a collective of fangrrl creators. We attempt to cover the full fandom experience including cosplay, conventions, comic books, movies, podcasts, fanfic, episodics, and creating spaces for women, girls, femmes, and female identifying fangrrls to collaborate and network in geek-nerd culture. The Program so far includes: Featured screenings of Wayward: The Documentary (by you tuber and Supernatural fan Alana King), a sneak preview of the upcoming docu-series Looking For Leia, and the premiere of the third installment of the Squee! Project web-series. Additionally there will be a program of short films. Well-known cosplay guests include Cate Broomhead & Christine Evans of The_Cos_n_Effect, Rowena Cosplays, Ayla Ocasio & Jacob Daniel Womack, Jenn Wotchertonks and more to be announced. Performances by Cat Smith and Tea Time For Mad Girls will also be on the program, as well as a fun night of Nerd Karaoke! How to attend or participate: Purchase tickets at https://filmfreeway.com/SqueeCon/tickets We are currently offering advance tickets for only $20 online. Use promo code FAF2018 for $5 off until November 11th! Tickets are 25$ at the door. For Content Creators: We are currently looking for short films and vendors to join the party! We’ll be releasing the event schedule soon, as programming gets finalized. Vendors can apply for small tables for $25 or large $50 via squeefilm@gmail.com before 11/15. To submit to the shorts program, please visit: https://filmfreeway.com/SqueeCon (We’re looking for shorts, 10 minutes and under, completed any time in the history of the world, which are your original creations, of any genre including but not limited to documentary, sci-fi, comedy, animation, web series, pop culture, fan films, and more. All films must have a woman in one or more of the following positions: Director, Producer, Writer, or Editor) Purchasing ad space in the official SqueeCon program is a prime opportunity to get your new content in the hands of your core audience. Designed in the tradition of Riot Grrrl fanzines of the 90s, the SqueeCon program is not just a schedule of events but a lovely piece of art fans can take home with them.Ad space is available in the following sizes and price levels: Full page $40 for 8.5 x 11, Half page $20 for 5.5 x 8.5 and quarter page $15 for 5.5 x 4.25. Color or B&W. PDF. For ads and info please email squeefilm@gmail.com Audience and presenter demographics anticipated in attendance include: women, gender non-conforming, and LGBTQ-identifying individuals; age early 20s to late 50s; fans of pop culture, horror, sci-fi, fantasy, and super-hero content, both literary and moving image.

From ‘the Wayward Documentary’ by Alana King

If you’re a vendor, filmmaker, cosplayer, performer, artist or fangrrrl of any kind, we hope to see you there – come join the fun!

— Lynn

Check out all our books on fandom

at the home page!