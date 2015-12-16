Click to read the full story: Silence those’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Spoilers with Obi Quiet

We’ve all had it happen before when a big movie like “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is about to hit, and then we glance at our Twitter or Facebook and seeing a freaking spoiler. Well, something has been done to help keep your viewing of “Star Wars” pure and unadulterated with “Obi Quiet,” which removes any and all possible spoilers from Tweets now that reviews are allowed to hit.

After the premiere on Monday night, social media was lighting up with everyone raving how much they loved this version so you can only imagine how much more intense it will get after the world watches it.

Data curated by PrettyFamous

Some of you may want to avoid the crush of fanboys and fangirls so waiting to see it next week might be a great option, so this is where this comes in extremely handy to avoid any social media spoiler slips.

Data curated by PrettyFamous

Pretweet.co.uk, developed by Houston PR, has been updated to automatically remove all possible spoilers from Tweets following the premiere of the new Star Wars movie on Thursday.

All known major character names have been added to the database. Fans keen to share information about the film after they’ve seen it can check their tweets and posts using the automated form atpretweet.co.uk to avoid spoiling the film for others waiting in line.

Data curated by PrettyFamous

Pretweet is designed mainly to remove phrases from all Tweets and Facebook posts.

Hamish Thompson at Houston PR, said: “I’m old enough to remember the first Star Wars movie. Six months ahead of the premiere all we had to go on was a series of shots in the well-thumbed gatefold of the double album soundtrack in my local record shop. Now there are tweets and posts within seconds of any film screening. Pretweet.co.uk is essentially two bits of coconut tied together with string, but it should help a few fans to cleanse their tweets and avoid spoilers for others still queuing to see it.”

With less than 24 hours to go, Pretweet is also sourcing other terms to add.

The post Silence those’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Spoilers with Obi Quiet appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Curt Johnson