Yesterday Sony Home Entertainment announced the release date for the Blu-Ray set of Season 3 of ‘The Boys’ as October 24, so if you’ve been waiting to own the adventures of Butcher, Hughie, Annie, Homelander, Soldier Boy and company, the wait is almost over. Here’s the official synopsis of Season 3 in case you forgot (how could you forget??)

It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into The Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first superhero: Soldier Boy.

And hoo boy, is that a powerful scene when they find him (in more ways than one!) Thanks, Jensen Ackles.

The Blu-Ray and DVD sets include special features – gag reels, deleted and extended scenes, and the “Making Of” featurette.

I don’t know about you, but gag reels are my favorite thing EVER! This cast clearly had alot of fun making last season…Catch up on Season 3 before Season 4 releases, tentatively set for some time this winter when the strike is resolved.

Every episode of that season was an insane rollercoaster that left me always wanting MORE!

You can also catch up on the story so far and be ready for Season 4 with the new book ‘Supes Ain’t Always Heroes: Inside the Complex Characters and Twisted Psychology of The Boys’. We’re supporting the current WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike by pushing the release date back to December 5 but you can preorder the book now so you have a deep dive into the show and its characters to go along with your DVDs. What makes them tick and why did we all get sucked into this show so completely, even if it did sometimes make us want to cover our eyes? Exclusive interviews with the cast bring even more insight into the actors’ experience of what makes this show so special.

You can preorder at https://smartpopbooks.com/TheBoys/ and get free original artwork of Soldier Boy and Kimiko that’s just plain gorgeous.

And look for the spinoff show ‘Gen V’ releasing on September 29!

– Lynn