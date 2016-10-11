Click to read the full story: ‘Scare Campaign’s’ latest creepy clip hits

Colin and Cameron Cairnes have got a great Halloween treat movie with Australian horror pic Scare Campaign coming up this month on Oct 24. You can check out their latest clip showing a reality TV prank that’s gone awry leaving the producers pretty much up the creek.

For many foreign horror fans, their name will be familiar as they were the team behind 2013’s critically acclaimed 100 Bloody Acres, and Scare Campaign has propelled them to the next step.

Cameron Cairnes went into further detail about how this film came about.

“[Scare Campaign] really evolved from us watching YouTube clips – stuff where elaborate pranks get a bit out of hand, where people are really put under duress. There’s a funny one from Mexico that did the rounds a few years back. People enter a lift, the lift breaks down, and then suddenly this ghost girl appears behind them, screaming. People were genuinely freaking out at the sight of this girl! So our idea was ‘what if one of those people, those victims, turned on this girl and the people behind the prank?”

“What if they pranked the wrong guy?” prompts Colin.

And thus it begins. The full synopsis for Scare Campaign:

The crew of a reality TV prank show facing dwindling ratings decides to up the ante by setting up a terrifying prank in an abandoned asylum. Things go horribly wrong when they prank the wrong guy. Brothers Colin and Cameron Cairnes (100 BLOODY ACRES) deliver a night of blood-soaked terror full of twists and turns that will satisfy any gore hound.

Scare Campaign stars Meegan Warner (“Turn: Washington’s Spies”, The Veil), Ian Meadows (“The Pacific”), Olivia DeJonge (M. Night Shyamalan’s The Visit), and Josh Quong Tart (“Home And Away”).

Rather than having to wait for when you check it at the theater, Scare Campaign is being released on iTunes, Amazon and Google Play on Oct 24, in plenty of time for Halloween.

