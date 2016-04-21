Click to read the full story: RIP Chyna: WWE star who changed the sport dies at 45

Former WWE Legend who literally changed things up at the WWE, Chyna aka Joanie Laurer has died at the age of 45. She was found at 7:30 PM Wednesday night when police officers were called.

While in the WWE, she famously teamed up with Triple H to become one of the founding members of D-Generation X, and she was the first woman to enter the Royal Rumble.

As of now, the cause of death is unknown, but it’s already being speculated as being a possible overdose as Chyna struggled with addiction for years, and a recent YouTube video she posted days ago looked like she was struggling again.





Her management team confirmed the news with a statement on Chyna’s official Twitter account. “It is with deep sadness to inform you today that we lost a true icon, a real life superhero.”

“She will live forever in the memories of her millions of fans and all of us that loved her.”

According to ProWrestlingSheet.com, Chyna was discovered Wednesday afternoon at her home in Southern California.

After great early success in the WWE, partnering up with Triple H, Chyna went on to become a multiple women’s champion.

Chyna went on to pose for Playboy before transitioning to reality TV. She appeared on “The Surreal Life” in 2005.

Her wrestling career was not to last, and she starred in several pornographic films after leaving the WWE. Chyna’s notoriety led to several stints on reality shows including VH1’s The Surreal Life and Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.

She went to Japan to teach English.

“There’s a misconception out there in the media that I’ve become this monster,” she told Vice last year. “In the meantime, I’m just trying to get a job and live my life.”

