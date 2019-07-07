Click to read the full story: RIP Cameron Boyce: ‘Descendants’ actor dies at age 20

Cameron Boyce, the actor who was best known for his role as the teenage son of Cruella de Vil in the Disney Channel movie franchise “Descendants” and TV show “Jessie,” has died at the very young age of 20. While he was more known for his time with Disney, he actually began acting at the age of 8. You can check out all the other things you might not know about Boyce below.

Boyce, who played Carlos de Vil in the “Descendants” movies, died Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his spokesperson.

An official cause of death has not been announced, but his family released a statement Sunday saying Boyce “passed away in his sleep due to a seizure that was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken,” the family statement said.

According to his bio on the Disney Channel, Boyce was born and raised in Los Angeles. He was a dancer who got his acting start in commercials, then television and film. Boyce starred alongside Adam Sandler in “Grown Ups” and “Grown Ups 2,” and other film credits include “Mirrors,” ″Eagle Eye” and the indie feature “Runt.” He also starred in the upcoming HBO series “Mrs. Fletcher.”

“Descendants 3” is scheduled for release in August.

His spokesperson said Sunday that Boyce was also a philanthropist who used his celebrity to advocate for those without a voice, including the homeless. Last year, he was honored for his work with the Thirst Project, bringing awareness to the global water crisis and raising more than $30,000 for the organization to build two wells in Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, in efforts to bring clean drinking water to the region.

In 2017, he received a Daytime Emmy Award with Disney XD for his participation in the series “Timeless Heroes_Be Inspired,” in honor of Black History Month. He appeared alongside his grandmother Jo Ann Boyce, one of 12 black teens known as the Clinton 12 who were the first to integrate into public school in Clinton, Tennessee, according to his Disney Channel biography.

A Disney Channel spokesperson released a statement Sunday saying that from a young age, Boyce dreamed of sharing his artistic talents with the world and was fueled by a desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work.

“He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend,” the statement said. “We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

Walt Disney Co. Chairman and Chief Executive Robert Iger tweeted Sunday: “The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and his friends.”

Several of Boyce’s co-stars reacted to his death on social media Sunday.

Sandler tweeted : “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken.”

What You Might Not Know About Cameron Boyce

He got his big break at 8 years old

Boyce was 8 when he appeared in the 2008 music video for the Panic! at the Disco song “That Green Gentleman (Things Have Changed).” He played guitarist Ryan Ross as a child.

He was on a soap opera

Boyce had a recurring role in “General Hospital: Night Shift,” playing Michael “Stone” Cates Jr. for seven episodes in 2008.

He made his film debut in a horror movie

In addition to his music video and TV appearances, he made his debut on the big screen in the horror movie “Mirrors” alongside Kiefer Sutherland in 2008. He was 9 years old when the film hit theaters.

He worked with other big names, too

Boyce went on to work with Shia LaBeouf in “Eagle Eye” and with Adam Sandler in “Grown Ups” and “Grown Ups 2.”

Sandler paid tribute to Boyce in a moving post on Twitter.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences,” Sandler wrote.

He won a Young Artist Award

In 2012, Boyce was part of an ensemble cast that won a Young Artist Award for best performance in the film “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer,” based on the book series by Megan McDonald.

He had a role in a ‘Spider-Man’ crossover

Boyce voiced Luke Ross in a crossover episode of the “Ultimate Spider-Man” animated series and the Disney Channel show “Jessie.” The episode, called “Halloween Night at the Museum,” first aired on Disney Channel in 2014.

He also voiced a ‘Spider-Man’ villain

In 2017, Boyce voiced the role of Spidey villain Herman Schultz, also known as Shocker, on the Disney XD series “Marvel’s Spider-Man.”

He was a humanitarian

Cameron Boyce arrives at WE Day California 2019 on April 25. The event celebrated young people who worked on charitable causes.

Boyce received the Pioneering Spirit Award at an annual gala for the Thirst Project, a non-profit organization that helps deliver clean water to communities around the world. He helped raise more than $30,000 for the organization to build two wells in Swaziland, according to his family.

“Often referred to as an old soul, Cameron was an actor and philanthropist who has used his celebrity and reach to implement change and advocate for those in need without a voice,” a spokesperson for his family said.

Boyce also advocated for the fight against homelessness, his family said.

He won a Daytime Emmy

Boyce received a Daytime Emmy Award with Disney XD for “Outstanding Promotional Announcement” for participating in a series honoring Black History Month.

He appeared with his grandmother Jo Ann Boyce, who was one of 12 black students who desegregated a public school in Clinton, Tennessee.

He had a bright future ahead of him

Boyce had several projects in the works before his death.

He again played the role of Carlos in third installment of the Descendants franchise, which is set to premiere on August 2.

He also had plans to venture outside of Disney. He was due to appear in the upcoming HBO comedy series “Mrs. Fletcher” and was cast in the leading role of Cal in the indie feature “Runt.”

