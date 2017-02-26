Click to read the full story: RIP: ‘Aliens’ actor Bill Paxton dies at 61 of surgery complications

Bill Paxton, Hollywood star known for his memorable roles in “Aliens,” “Titanic,” “Twister” and “Big Love” has died after complications from surgery on Saturday at the age of 61. It’s been reported that he died suddenly from a fatal stroke after a recent surgery.

He also won an Emmy for his performance in Hatfields and McCoys alongside Kevin Costner.

A representative for the family said: “It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery.

“A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker.

“Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.

“We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Paxton was born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas, Paxton went to Hollywood when he was 18, and found work as a set dresser for Roger Corman’s New World Pictures, working on films like “Big Bad Mama” and “Eat My Dust.” His first acting role was in Jonathan Demme’s “Crazy Mama” for Corman. Paxton then studied acting in New York under Stella Adler, and made films for “Saturday Night Live” like “Fish Heads,” based on the popular novelty song.

The Texas native, who won an Emmy for his work in the TV mini-series Hatfields and McCoys, began acting in the 1970s. His earliest acting credits include minor roles in blockbusters such as Terminator (1984) and Aliens (1986).

Paxton’s notable performances include playing Morgan Earp in Tombstone (1993), Fred Haise in Apollo 13 (1995), the lead role in the 1996 hit Twister and as treasure hunter Brock Lovett in Titanic (1997).

His television credits include a lead role in HBO’s Big Love as well as Hatfields and McCoys.

On the small screen, Paxton played a wife-juggling entrepreneur on “Big Love,” who is haunted by his association with a Mormon cult. The series lasted five seasons, earning three Golden Globe nominations for Paxton. In blunt fashion, Paxton publicly disagreed with the violent way the show ended, decrying its lack of ambiguity.

“It was a great show, it was a landmark show, and it ran its course,” he said in a 2012 interview with Screen Anarchy. “Five years was a great run, and it had to end somehow, and it ended with a bang, instead of a whimper.”

Paxton’s son was recently tapped to join the actor in his new CBS drama.

“I was thrilled to have my son [James, 22,] guest-star on the eighth episode of Training Day,” Paxton said.

Paxton was starring with Justin Cornwell in the new CBS cop drama Training Day, which picks up 15 years after the 2001 Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke film of the same name.

One of his latest tv obsession was Netflix’s “Stranger Things” which he commented on recently.

“I loved watching Stranger Things with my daughter [Lydia, 19],” he said. “But I had surgery last spring and binge-watched all of Downton Abbey while I was recuperating. I got so engrossed in it, I was devastated when I got to the end.”

The actor had two children and was married to Louise Newbury.

