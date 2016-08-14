Click to read the full story: Rio Olympics Day 9 Highlights: Rafeal Nadal and Serena Williams

The tennis courts will have plenty of intense action Sunday for Day 9 at the 2016 Rio Olympics as Serena Williams goes for her fifth gold medal. Rafael Nadal takes on Kei Nishikori and Andy Muray faces Juan Martin del Potro.

Day 9 of the Rio Games features medal action in track and field, gymnastics, tennis, golf, fencing and more. Here are some things to watch (all times local):

TRACK AND FIELD

The title of world’s fastest man goes on the block when Jamaican Usain Bolt, American Justin Gatlin and the other sprinters take to the track. The 100-meter final is at 10:25 p.m. following three rounds of semifinals that start at 9 p.m.

Bolt won his first heat of the games in 10.07 seconds Saturday. He’s still a favorite for an unprecedented third straight gold, despite a sore hamstring that forced him from the world championships last month.

Gatlin took Saturday’s fastest time in the heats.

Andrew Fisher, a Jamaican who competes for Bahrain, Jamaican Yohan Blake, Americans Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell and Frenchman Christophe Lemaitre also qualified for the semis.

The 400 finals, at 10 p.m., is shaping up to be a titanic showdown between LaShawn Merritt, Kirani James and Wayde van Niekerk.

Defending Olympic champion James ran the fastest time of the heats Friday. Merritt is the 2008 champion and van Niekerk is a South African who surprised those two to win the world championships last year.

Women take to the track for the 400 semifinals starting at 8:35 p.m. Shaunae Miller, of the Bahamas, has the fastest time in the event this year. Competition in the finals should include Americans Allyson Felix and Phyllis Francis.

For the first time in an Olympics, herrecordtriplets will compete in an event. The Luik sisters from Estonia are part of the marathon field that heads out at 9:30 a.m.

GYMNASTICS

Olympic all-around championSimone Biles goes for her third gold in Rio when she competes in the women’s vault final at 2:47 p.m. The 19-year-old already has two golds during the games after leading the “Final Five” to the team title and becoming the fourth straight American woman to win the all-around last week. Biles’ biggest challenge will come from Russia’s Maria Paseka, who upset Biles at the 2015 world championships.

Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan, cometing in her record seventh Olympics , will also try to reach the podium. The 41-year-old captured silver on the vault in Beijing in 2008.

Two other members of the “Final Five” will attempt to add to their medal haul.

World champion Madison Kocian posted the top score during qualifying for the uneven bars, finals for which are held at 4:21 p.m. Gabby Douglas , the Olympic all-around champion in 2012, is also in the final, as is defending Olympic uneven bars champion Aliya Mustafina of Russia.

British teammates Louis Smith and Max Whitlock will square off in the pommel horse final at 3:34 p.m. The field also includes American Alex Naddour and Ukrainian Oleg Verniaiev, who was a narrow second to Japan’sKohei Uchimura in the men’s all-around last week.

Americans Sam Mikulak and Jake Dalton posted the top scores during qualifying on men’s floor exercise. Uchimura and Brits Whitlock and Christian Thomas are also in the group of eight finalists who start at 2 p.m.

TENNIS

Tennis PT

8 a.m.

Mixed doubles bronze medal match

Hradecka/Stepanek (Czech Republic) vs. Mirza/Bopanna (India)

Women’s doubles gold medal match

Makarova/Vesnina (Russia) vs. Bacsinszky/Hingis (Switzerland)

10 a.m.

Men’s singles bronze medal match

Rafael Nadal (Spain) vs. Kei Nishikori (Japan)

Mixed doubles gold medal match

Mattek-Sands/Sock (United States) vs. Williams/Ram (United States)

Noon

Men’s singles gold medal match

Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) vs. Andy Murray (Great Britain)

Defending champion Andy Murray of Britain tries to become the first player to win two Olympic singles golds, facing Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in the men’s final at 3:30 p.m. And Venus Williams can become the first tennis player with five career golds, pairing with Rajeev Ram against Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jack Sock in an all-American mixed doubles final at 2 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m. Rafael Nadal plays Japan’s Nishikori Kei for the bronze.

The women’s doubles gold will either go to Martina Hingis and Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland or Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina of Russia. They play at 12 p.m.

GOLF

Golf (Men) PT

3 a.m.–Final round

Britain’s Justin Rose made two eagles in the opening five holes Saturday on the way to a 6-under 65, giving him a one-shot lead over Sweden’s Henrik Stenson going into the final round at Olympic Golf Course. Play begins at 7 a.m. on the way to the awarding of golf’s first Olympic medals since 1904.

BASKETBALL

Basketball (Men) PT

10:15 a.m.—United States vs. France

3 p.m.–Australia vs. Venezuela

6:30 p.m.–Serbia vs. China

The U.S. men’s team plays France at 2:15 p.m. and they’re being dogged by questions over where the dominating team of years past has gone. The U.S. has had two straight close games, against Australia and Serbia. France routed Venezuela on Friday.

Basketball (Women) PT

8:15 a.m.–China vs. United States

11:30 a.m.–Senegal vs. Serbia

1:45 p.m.–Spain vs. Croatia

At 12:15 p.m., the U.S. women play the Chinese. The Americans were out of synch Friday against Canada , but turned up the defense and still won.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Beach Volleyball (Women) PT

Noon-8 p.m.–Women’s quarterfinals

Women’s quarterfinals start at 4 p.m. Americans Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross will be back out for a midnight match, facing Australia’s Taliqua Clancy and Louise Bawden.

BOXING

Boxing PT

7 a.m.-1 p.m.–Women’s middleweight prelims, men’s bantamweight prelims, men’s lightweight semifinals, men’s light-welterweight prelims, men’s light-heavweight quarterfinals

7 a.m.–Men’s light-flyweight gold-medal match

The men’s light fly final bout is at 2:15 p.m., featuring Uzbekistan’s Hasanboy Dusmatov against Colombia’s Yurberjen Herney Martinez. Dusmatov on Friday beat American Nico Hernandez , who will get bronze and end a medal drought for the U.S. that stretched to 2008.

FENCING

Fencing PT

5 a.m.–Men’s team epee Round of 16 and quarterfinals

1 p.m.–Men’s team epee finals

The men’s epee team gold medal match starts at 6:30 p.m. Individual gold medalist Sangyoung Park will start his day against Hungary at 10:30 a.m.

TRACK CYCLING

Cycling PT

Noon–Women’s sprint qualifying, men’s omnium scratch race, women’s sprint 1/16 finals, men’s omnium individual pursuit, men’s sprint finals, men’s omnium elimination race

In the velodrome, defending gold medalist Jason Kenny meets Callum Skinner in an all-Brit final in the men’s sprint at 5:40 p.m. The medals will give Britain four golds and five overall through the first six events of the 10-event program.

WRESTLING

Wrestling PT

6 a.m.–Greco-Roman 59-kilogram and 75-kilogram eliminations

Noon–Greco-Roman 59-kilogram and 75-kilogram finals

Wrestling might look like a brand new sport to the casual viewer when it makes its Olympic return Sunday when Greco-Roman grapplers take to the mat.

The world’s oldest sport underwent major changes after being forced to apply for reinstatement to the IOC in 2013.

Matches now feature two 3-minute periods with cumulative scoring, a move designed to stop wrestlers from sitting on a lead as they often did under the old best-of-three format.

