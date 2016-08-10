Click to read the full story: Rio Olympics Day 5 highlights: Michael Phelps 21 golds and Rafael Nadal

The United States is leading the pack in medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and Michael Phelps is bringing in several in this haul as he won two more gold medals on Tuesday Day 4. Rafael Nadal will also take the court against Gilles Simon from France later today. Day 5 of the Rio Games features medal action in tennis, gymnastics, more swimming, judo, fencing and more. Here are some things to watch (all times local ET):

SWIMMING

A day after Michael Phelps won his 20th and 21st golds, he and Ryan Lochte will be looking to get to the semifinals in the men’s 200-meter individual medleys. Phelps took first Tuesday night in the 200-meter butterfly and later teamed with Lochte as half of the gold medal winning 4×200 meter freestyle relay team.

The 200-meter individual semis are at 11:29 p.m. Heats start earlier in the day, at 2:09 p.m. Lochte holds the world record, which he set in 2011, and Phelps has the Olympic record, set in 2008 (Beijing).

At 11:03 p.m. the men will go in the 100-meter freestyle. Australian Kyle Chalmers had the fastest qualifying time on Tuesday, and he already shared in a bronze in the 4×100 freestyle relay. American Caeleb Dressel was nipping at his heels in the preliminaries, and he takes to the water with a gold already in hand, also from the 4×100.

The women seek gold in the 200-meter butterfly a day after the semifinals. Mireia Belmonte Garcia of Spain had the fastest qualifying time Tuesday. She already won bronze in the 400-meter individual medley.

Later, at 11:55 p.m. the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay final is held. Heats start at 2:31 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

A day after U.S. women took gold in the team finals, the men’s individual all-around final is held. Events start at 4 p.m., and all eyes will be on Japan’s Kohei Uchimura. He won the worlds in 2013, 2014 and 2015 and is the defending gold medalist (London).

He starts on the floor exercise and comes to the event with a gold in hand from the men’s team finals Monday.

TENNIS

The tennis tournament continues, and it could be a busy day for Rafael Nadal. He has three matches scheduled, though rain in the forecast could change that. His day is to start at 12:30 p.m. at the earliest in the third round of singles against 15th-seeded Gilles Simon, of France. His semifinal doubles match with Marc Lopez, and a first-round mixed doubles match are to take place later.

BASKETBALL

We’ll see how much U.S. star Carmelo Anthony can add to his Olympic scoring total when his dominant team faces Australia at 7 p.m. Anthony is in third place and has 258 for his career after surpassing Michael Jordan’s 256 on Tuesday against Brazil. David Robinson is No. 2, with 270 points. LeBron James has 273 points.

Earlier, Serbia takes on France at 2:15 p.m.

At 3:30 p.m., the U.S. women play Serbia. They’ve smashed opponents Senegal andSpain in their first two games.

SOCCER

It’s do or die for host nation Brazil when the men take on Denmark at 10 p.m. The team has had two disappointing draws and fans are booing them – and superstar Neymar – when they take the field.

Also of note, Argentina faces Honduras at 1 p.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

After consecutive midnight matches, including one Tuesday, American Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross take on the Swiss team of Isabelle Forrer and Anouk Verge-Depre at the more reasonable hour of 9 p.m. Walsh Jennings took gold in London and Ross won silver, but each were playing with different partners at the time.

ROAD CYCLING

The women’s individual time trial starts at 8:30 a.m. with defending gold medalist Kristin Armstrong going last at 9:06 a.m. The men start at 10 a.m. and British cyclist Chris Froome, coming off his third victory in Paris in four years, goes last at 11:40 p.m.

FENCING

A day after South Korea’s Sangyoung Park won gold in men’s epee, the women’s foil fencers, and men’s sabre fencers go for the gold. The women’s final is at 8:15 p.m. and the men’s are held at 8:45 p.m.

RUGBY

Preliminary rounds continue with strong matchups in rugby sevens one day after the stunning upset win for Japan over New Zealand. At 11:30 a.m., South Africa takes on Australia. An hour later, New Zealand tries to get some momentum back with a match against Great Britain. And, at 1:30 p.m., gold medal favorite Fiji faces the United States.

JUDO

Women and men compete for medals in the middleweight divisions (70kg and 90kg, respectively), with bouts taking place through the day.

