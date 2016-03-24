Click to read the full story: Republicans who hate Donald Trump most

Donald Trump is that rare person who seems to grow stronger on others negativity and outright hate which the Republican Party has bestowed upon him in healthy amounts. The list of Republicans on the hate Donald Trump campaign was large, but as each week rolls out and he looks more than likely to be their parties nomination, the list grows even larger. They’ve thrown everything they can at the man from KKK connections to violence at his rally’s, but the things they think turn people off seems to turn on his followers.

Much to the chagrin of many establishment Republicans and conservative leaders, Donald Trump’s recent string of primary wins make him the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination. The businessman-turned-reality-star has tapped into a potent and palpable frustration with Washington politics, meaning Trump’s supporters dig what he says as much as how he says it.

Despite his popularity with voters, a decent contingent of Republicans has come out strongly against Trump, whether it’s for being too liberal on social issues or too divisive with his language. Some in the GOP hope Trump won’t be able to collect the full tally of required delegates, drawing out the nomination process with a contested convention. Other conservatives are reportedly hatching a plan for a third-party run in November should Trump secure the nomination.

With the Republican Party divided over its presidential front-runner, our friends at Inside Gov set out to learn about some of the conservatives who despise Trump. We hunted around to find 25 GOPers who aren’t Trump’s biggest fans, ranking the list alphabetically by last name.

