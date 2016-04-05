Click to read the full story: Ravens Steve Smith Sr not feeling Greg Hardy’s anti-violence on women claims

Greg Hardy Claims he’s Never Hit a Woman, Carolina Panther Teammate Steve Smith Sr. Not Buying It

Former Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys star defensive end Greg Hardy, possibly in an effort to entice a team into signing him, decided to clear the air about the 2014 domestic violence incident which cost him practically the entire season.

“I’ve never put my hand on any woman,” said Hardy in a one-on-one interview with ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “In my whole entire life, no sir. That’s just not how we’re raised. As you can tell, like I said again, it’s the Bible Belt. It’s just something that’s; I wouldn’t even say frowned upon, just something that’s nonexistent in most southern homes.”

When Schefter asked him to explain the graphic photos of his ex-girlfriend and her injuries, Hardy had quite the alibi.

“I will stop you there and say that I didn’t say that I didn’t do anything wrong. That situation occurred and that situation was handled…Saying that I did nothing wrong is a stretch, but saying I am innocent is correct, yes sir.”

I’m just as confused as you. So, according to Hardy, he never hit her, but he also screwed up somehow. So how did she get all bruised up? Well, Hardy’s ex-teammate from the Carolina Panthers, wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., has an idea.

“So I guess she tripped on the carpet or something,” tweeted Smith. “My mom is a Survivor [of domestic violence] and I am advocate against [domestic violence].”

Smith seems to be just as confused as the rest of us. I would say Schefter should have pushed a little harder, but he was probably afraid Hardy would kick his ass.

Another thing, why would Hardy wait until 2016 to do this interview? Maybe it legitimately took him two years to convince himself he didn’t do it. It sounds to me like someone is getting desperate now that teams seem completely uninterested. Besides, former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice has gone a lot further trying to make amends and prevent others from walking down the same path as himself, and he still can’t find employment in the NFL.

I would have been okay with a team signing Hardy like the Cowboys did last season, but until he comes out and gives a believable account of what happened that night, he deserves to sit in football purgatory.

