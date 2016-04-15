Click to read the full story: Randal Pinkett got what he needed from Donald Trump now dumping on him

I have a feeling that “The Apprentice” winner Randal Pinkett would be whining if one of his colleagues got plenty of opportunity from him and then turned around to slam him as a way of getting some much-needed media attention. Naturally, that’s what Pinkett is doing himself in a way to get plenty of spotlight as the New York primaries are just around the corner. He’s using the Republican’s favorite punching bag to achieve this.

As I mentioned earlier this week, why didn’t Pinkett and the other ex-contestant Kwame Jackson speak out before? Why wait until just before the media is focusing on the New York primary?

It’s a simple answer; people who just can’t get any attention need to slam someone who gave them an opportunity they might not have gotten anywhere else. Of course, they’re trying to soften the blow stating that Donald Trump the person is fine, it’s just Donald Trump, the personality isn’t good for America. Well, Donald Trump, the personality is who gave you your opportunity, and you seemed to love kissing up to him then.

A winner of “The Apprentice” and three other former contestants on Donald Trump’s reality show denounced the Republican front-runner’s presidential campaign as racist and divisive on Friday.

Randal Pinkett, a business consultant who won the show’s fourth season, said he is grateful for the opportunities that have come his way as a result of “The Apprentice” but added, “because our allegiance to our country supersedes our relationship with Donald, we see today as an act of patriotism, not disloyalty.”

Pinkett held a Manhattan news conference with three other former black “Apprentice” contestants: Kwame Jackson, the runner-up from season one; Tara Dowdell from season three; and Marshawn Evans Daniels from season four, who appeared via a video feed.

“Trump has created a toxic ecosystem in our political discourse,” said Jackson. “Trump has appealed to the lowest common denominator of fear, racism and divisiveness in our populace. And this mix is never the path to American progress.”

Trump has criticized the former contestants as “failing wannabes.”

“How quickly they forget,” Trump said in a statement earlier this week. “Nobody would know who they are if it weren’t for me.”

Trump has the support of other former “Apprentice” contenders, including Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth, who is also black and has served as a frequent defender of him on television.

Dowdell said her participation in “The Apprentice” meant she could not stay silent.

“As someone who participated in the show that arguably paved the way for his presidential ascension, I feel it is my responsibility to speak out,” she said. “There has been so much hate and divisiveness in this election cycle that he has particularly fomented. And given the real-world implications of his words, I think we are at a point where we would be irresponsible not to condemn them.”

Season two’s Kevin Allen and James Sun from season six did not appear as planned because of

