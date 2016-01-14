Click to read the full story: ‘Power Rangers’ Ricardo Medina Jr Arrested & Charged in Sword Stabbing Murder

It’s been nearly a year since “Power Rangers” star Ricardo Medina Jr was arrested in connection with the murder of his roommate Joshua Sutter, and today’s he’s been arrested again but charged this time.

Medina has been charged with one count of murder for the fatal stabbing of Josh Sutter at his house in Palmdale, Calif., on Jan. 31, 2015. The two allegedly got into an argument over Medina’s girlfriend, and Medina apparently stabbed Sutter multiple times with a sword after the argument turned physical. Authorities say after the attack, Medina called 911 and waited for police to arrive.

Medina was arrested for the stabbing about a year ago but claimed that it was self-defense and was released. However, he was not charged with the crime during that arrest, unlike the one that occurred on Thursday after more investigation from the DA’s office.

Medina is set to be arraigned Tuesday at the Antelope Valley Branch of the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Prosecutors will ask that bail be set at $1 million.

Medina’s longtime agent, Gar Lester, said the accusations were difficult and too shocking to believe.

“He’s been my friend and client for 12 years and he’s a great guy,” Lester told the Los Angeles Times. “He’s great to his dog, he’s great to his people. He’s really a super person.”

If convicted, Medina faces 26 years to life in prison.

Medina starred on “Power Rangers Wild Force” as Cole Evans for 39 episodes in 2002. He would return to the franchise in 2011, playing Deker in 24 episodes of “Power Rangers Samurai.” His other acting credits include a 2003 episode of “E.R.” and a 2004 episode of “CSI: Miami.”

The post ‘Power Rangers’ Ricardo Medina Jr Arrested & Charged in Sword Stabbing Murder appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Shanka Cheryl