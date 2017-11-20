Click to read the full story: PopSugar’s Dean and Castiel article stirs up some ‘Supernatural’ feelings

UPDATE: “It seems in my quest to call out another publication on creating “clickbait” I have done the same, which is definitely not my intention. I believe that Castiel is a very valid and important part of Supernatural, and my apologies if the above article made it sound otherwise. Although I do not ship Destiel, that does not mean I do not understand the attraction, and that does not mean that I do not fully support those who do. Everyone is welcome to their opinion, and welcome to their own ship.”

What is the difference between an article written to provide an opinion, and when is it just clickbait?

Recently, PopSugar posted an article entitled, “Dean and Castiel are the Best Damn Part of Supernatural, Period.” Reading the article, you will find the author is more than likely a Destiel shipper. (Those who “ship” Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins), together.) They delve into the relationship between Cas and Dean, and how strong their bond is. And that “Dean and Castiel” are the best part of Supernatural.

However – I must politely – but very strongly – disagree.

Yes. There is a bond between Dean and Castiel. A bond of friendship. That bond does not begin to compare with the bond that Sam and Dean have. Sam and Dean’s bond is built on years, upon years, upon years of special moments (driver picks the music, shotgun shuts his cakehole; watching the fireworks in Season 5; Swan Song).

Don’t get me wrong; I love Castiel. I love his naivety, his constant willingness to help out the brothers … Supernatural wouldn’t be the same without him. But … how can you say that Dean and Castiel are the best part of the show? Misha Collins only joined Supernatural in Season 4. That’s a full three seasons of just Sam and Dean. In my honest opinion, that’s your ship talking. There are people who want certain relationships to happen so badly, that they block out everything else – including the good of the Show.

Back to my opening question. When is an article just click bait? The PopSugar article is one person’s opinion of the Show. They are more than welcome to that opinion – but why is this news? Why is it important that everyone in fandom know that this person thinks Dean and Castiel are the best? The reason?

Because it gets clicks. Because those who do love Destiel will like, and share; and those that don’t, will like and share – and comment. For example, the tweet that promotes the article (which simply says “Sorry, Sam … #Supernatural”) has 517 likes. 150 retweets. And 409 COMMENTS. That’s a lot of time that people have spent on commenting on an article that is just one person’s opinion.

So … I’m going to say shame on you, PopSugar. Shame on you for stirring up even more rivalry in a fandom that is having enough problems of its own, thank you.

Editor’s Note: We appreciate our writer’s and reader’s opinions, and for those with a dissenting opinion, you might try writing your own article to submit explaining why you disagree. We encourage that kind of dialogue rather than the usual minority within the #SPNFamily creating a huge firestorm where only feelings get hurt. Exchanging differing opinions is how we can learn and grow.

Check Out Our 2017 Holiday Gift Guides:

[abcf-grid-gallery-custom-links id=”50643″]

The post PopSugar’s Dean and Castiel article stirs up some ‘Supernatural’ feelings appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Carol