Pixar Releases Breathtaking and Very Gritty ‘Cars 3’ Teaser Trailer

It’s undeniable that Pixar has created some of the greatest animated movies of all time. With masterpieces like Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, and Inside Out to their name, the studio deserves no less than top tier status in Hollywood. But, as with even the most acclaimed artists, there’s always going to be a few chinks in the armor. That’s where Cars (2006) and, most notably, the disastrous Cars 2 (2011) come into the picture. It may not be right to harp so much on Pixar’s obvious misfires, but the currently pessimistic mindset of animation fiends may just flip-flop when they get the first look at Cars 3.

If you were one of the lucky ones to have daydreamed during the first two installments, the series follows Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson), a legendary race car who tries to deal with his life’s many highs and lows. While the idea of an animated movie centering around talking cars does sound appealing on its own right, somehow the first two films ended up being major disappointments. Even though the majority of all animated movies perform well at the box office, one of the things that Pixar is most regarded for is continually receiving strong reception from critics and fans alike. Sadly, Cars garnered only average reviews, while Cars 2 basically dropped right off the map. And the studio seems to be very aware of those blunders because the first footage for Cars 3 shows a gorgeous, smart and surprisingly dramatic sequel. Courtesy of Disney and Pixar, take a look at the trailer below.

Contrary to this new teaser, Cars and Cars 2 were both largely comedic in tone. But Cars 3, on the other hand, appears like it could be one of the studio’s darkest — and most emotional — works yet. It should come as no surprise to fans that Pixar has chosen to give the film a very mature style this time around, especially when you look at the studio’s recent tear-jerkers like Brave and Inside Out. Sometimes, a good cry because of a heartfelt animated movie is all we need to get through life.

Despite many preferring Pixar to do original works rather than sequels, at least they’re trying to make Cars 3 be something more than just a cash grab. What’s interesting about the trailer is that there’s no dialogue or flashy music, there’s just an unnerving sequence of Lighting McQueen about to have the worst crash of his life. That takes guts.

Cars 3 is being helmed by first-time director, but long time Pixar storyboard artist, Brian Fee. And just because he’s not an experienced filmmaker like Inside Out’s Pete Docter, Fee’s fresh vision could actually be good for the series. Instead of getting child-level humor and characters, we may now be in for a profound cinematic experience. Who knows, crazier things have happened.

Cars 3 hits U.S. theaters on June 16, 2017.

