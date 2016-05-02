Click to read the full story: Piers Morgan proves what’s wrong with the global white patriarchy

Piers Morgan represents everything that is wrong with the established global white patriarchy. He complains about not understanding Lemonade, Beyoncé’s new visual album that took the world by storm. He complains that she is a “born again black woman” and he even goes as far to say that she is capitalizing on black women’s grief. Shut the fuck up Piers Morgan!

It’s not the fact that it’s Beyoncé he’s talking about in his Daily Mail article and Twitter rants that have me feeling a certain kind of way. He thinks just because he met her so many years ago he knows her. I mean come on dude, you’re not even a fan. My issue is with this blatant mockery of the black woman and his disrespectful analysis of what Lemonade, truly means. From saying that he doesn’t care for the singer’s new “political, race-fueled tone,” to asking on Twitter, “Am I even allowed to listen to @Beyonce’s new album given my white skin colour?” Piers Morgan is an idiot. He is also a propagandist. His article further paints the black woman as angry, sorry and freeloading. His sarcastic and demeaning approach communicates that we are such and should be treated as such.

He answers his own fucking question by pointing out the color of his skin. It’s not for you boo. You are not a black woman and therefore not only do you not understand what she’s saying, you cannot offer any valid commentary on it. Please stop offering commentary on it.

Piers is that good ole boy who likes things the way that they are. He doesn’t like to see people change and grow and show forth who their true selves. Along with the fact that Lemonade is for black women, Beyoncé’s music caters to women in general. Morgan knows that but he insists on giving his two cents on a subject that doesn’t concern him. Piers it doesn’t concern you! It just makes you look like even more of an ass. Matt “Bae” McGorry (How to Get Away with Murder and Orange is the New Black) said it best during his call out of the journalist on social media,

“… If you’re critiquing her way of speaking about her experiences as a black woman (something you and I will never experience) you are essentially colluding with the status quo (which is the silencing and discrimination of black women).”

People who have no idea nor are willing to get an idea about sensitive social issues hold no weight with me. Piers is a white middle aged man who has fame, money and a platform. That disqualifies him from commenting on anything related to me, a black woman in my thirties, who grew up poor. But the fact that he feels his “having something to say” matters when it comes to Lemonade just shows his privilege.

The truly insulting thing about Piers initial criticism of Lemonade is that he thinks he is offering some kind of insight. Or perhaps that he’s giving us something to reflect upon in the midst of the excitement surrounding the visual album. But his thoughts on the matter could not be further from the truth. They are essentially null and void.

His crass tone is demeaning and condescending. How dare you be upset that Beyonce is not catering to what you proclaimed to be her audience, “a multi-cultural, age, gender and religion irrelevant demographic?” How dare you try to blast her because what she says makes you uncomfortable?

My question in the midst of all this is why does he have such an issue with Beyonce’s blackness? In his article, he points out all the ways in which she has forsaken all others for the cause of the black individual. He says that Formation is “understandably” an attack on police in America and that her singing the song at the Super Bowl this year, “Stepped up the police-hating theme with a tribute to the militant activist group, Black Panthers.” His propaganda is one of the oldest tools in the white privilege box of tricks. Make people think black folks are dangerous so that they can have reason to kill us without recourse.

It infuriates me that he makes it a point to mention that her homage to the Black Panther Party during the halftime show glorifies,

“A group who would protect black Americans from police brutality, became infamous for their own brutality, especially against police, and widespread criminal and murderous membership within their ranks.”

This man is out of his fucking mind. If that is how he describes an entity that fought for the rights of black folks and provided free lunch for kids in the inner cities, I definitely want to hear how he describes the KKK.

Piers Morgan is a privileged misogynist who doesn’t know the first thing about minorities. More than that, he doesn’t care. He is old and set in his ways. This man made it his mission to tear down every aspect of Lemonade (from the messages to the images of the mothers of fallen black men) and for what reason? To stir controversy? To have something to say?

Men like him perpetuate the issues that keep us divided. He has used his influence to wish for a Beyoncé of yesteryear instead of adding to the global conversation about race. But then again, what do you expect from someone who believes their superiority grants them the right to say whatever the hell they want and us common folks just have to deal with it?

The post Piers Morgan proves what’s wrong with the global white patriarchy appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: The Curvy Girl Diva