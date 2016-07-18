Click to read the full story: Is Patriots’ Tom Brady heading to Supreme Court keeping Deflategate alive?

Tom Brady May Still be Trying to Weasel Out of 4 Game Deflategate Suspension

About a week after losing his appeal and accepting the four-game suspension from Deflategate, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may still be looking for a legal avenue to escape his punishment. Despite initial reports that Brady would not appeal his case to the United States Supreme Court, he may end up doing just that.

“I don’t think he’s going to be serving his suspension just yet,” said Florida sports and gaming lawyer Daniel Wallach on Herald Radio. Wallach says there’s still a 50 to 60 percent chance that Brady takes the field come Week One of the 2016 NFL season.

“He’s got a couple more legal avenues. They’re both uphill battles, but I’ll explain why Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg may ultimately clear the way for Brady to play games one through four. It’s not over. In fact, his chances are much better before Justice Ginsberg than they ever were before the second circuit.”

Wallach believes that Brady might be able to convince Ginsberg that the Court may take the case, and therefore would receive a stay on the suspension, practically guaranteeing him a full 2016 season.

Wallach is openly optimistic about Brady’s chances; however, I would have to disagree. Ginsberg has been under fire recently for comments on presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Many people, including Trump, are calling for Ginsberg to resign, and at the very least she will be forced to recuse herself from a number of cases moving forward, especially if Trump wins in November.

So does she really want to jump in the middle of yet another divisive issue? On top of that, is the Supreme Court actually going to consider hearing something like this with all the crap going on right now? The world is a mess, and they have a lot more to worry about than whether or not Brady was justly punished in a private organization.

Nonetheless, Wallach stays optimistic.

“She’s in her early 80’s. She’s not going to be overly concerned with having her decision disturbed later on.”

