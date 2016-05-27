Click to read the full story: Not so ‘Gleeful’ Mark Salling faces child porn charges

Former “Glee” star Mark Salling, 33, is now having to go up against the feds as he will be hit with a federal indictment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for charges related to child pornography, a rep for the U.S. Attorney’s Office has confirmed to Movie TV Tech Geeks.

Salling was arrested back in December after a concerned citizen alerted the Internet Crimes Against Children LAPD task force that the actor had an extensive collection of child pornography.

The ICAC task force then obtained a search warrant and found thousands of images in his Sunland, California, home.

Salling was later released on $20,000 bail, with his family posting 10 percent of his bail, according to TMZ.

It’s claimed that cops were forced to use a battering ram as Salling apparently ignored or didn’t hear the repeated knocks on his door at 7 a.m. Sources say he was rather surprised to find his front door broken into it and police everywhere.

“I would imagine that would surprise anybody,” said Lt. Andrea Grossman of the LAPD Internet crimes against children task force. “There were more than 100 (images),” said Grossman, adding they included “disturbing” pictures of prepubescent children.

This isn’t the first time Salling has been in trouble with the law, however. In 2013, his then-girlfriend Roxanne Gorzela filed charges of sexual battery, assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In the papers, Gorzela alleged that Salling forced her to have sex without a condom; the actor denied the charges and the case was settled out of court.

Adi Shankar, the director of Gods and Secrets, told Us in December that he would cut the actor from the film if the allegations of child pornography turned out to be true.

