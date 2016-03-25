Click to read the full story: No Weeknd for Rihanna & Kris Jenner staying mum on Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian

It seems as though there is some underlying conflict between superstar performers The Weeknd and Rihanna. The Weeknd was scheduled to join the Rihanna’s “Anti Tour” for two months starting on June 11th. However on Wednesday, The Weeknd’s rep confirmed that he would no longer be joining Rihanna for the European leg of the “Anti Tour”. His representative claimed that it was “due to some unforeseen change with upcoming projects,” but the unexpected nature of the announcement and the cryptic tweet The Weeknd posted recently has fans speculating otherwise.

On Tuesday, the R&B singer mysteriously tweeted, “It’s my job to make music…not to convince you.””

The Weeknd, Twitter Post:

it's my job to make music… not to convince you. — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 23, 2016

Fortunately, Rihanna, being the powerhouse entertainer she is, was able to ensure she could deliver a star-studded show for her fans. Her camp later confirmed that rapper Big Sean would still be joining her for her European concert dates.

In the meantime, Rihanna is currently performing across North America with her tour partner, rapper (and her previously speculated love interest) Travis Scott. In addition, Drake recently did a surprise performance with Rihanna, as they performed their hit song “Work” for fans in Miami.

Although stars Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have been romantically linked for a while now, Rob’s mother Kris Jenner is still not embracing Blac Chyna like she has her daughters’ mates in the past (i.e. Kanye, Scott, Lamar, etc.)

On Wednesday Kris did a guest spot on Australian radio show The Kyle and Jackie O Show, where she revealed that she doesn’t know all too much about Blac Chyna. In the interview, Kris confessed, “I haven’t really seen [Blac Chyna] that much and I don’t know her as well as everyone else, but she seems like a really nice girl, and I just haven’t been around her too much.” Going on to add, “But you know, [Rob’s] been very, very happy lately and I think he’s in a really good place. I don’t know too much about their relationship.”

While on the radio show Kris also stated that Rob is doing “really, really well” and has been trying to “get and healthy and get in shape” following his unexpected diabetes diagnosis back in December.

The hosts Kyle and Jackie O didn’t just grill Kris about her son’s love life. They also convinced Kris to open up about her relationship with Corey Gamble, who she has been dating since late 2014. Kris gushed that their relationship is “great,” going on to reveal that Corey was actually sitting right next to her while she was doing the interview. Kris explained, “[Corey’s] sitting next to me! We’re on our way to an event. He’s super smart and super nice, and he is just a real great guy, and the kids love him, and we all have a really good time.”

The post No Weeknd for Rihanna & Kris Jenner staying mum on Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay