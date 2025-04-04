The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch on June 5, with a price tag of $449. This announcement came just hours before President Trump declared sweeping tariffs on all imports to the United States, leading many gamers to blame the rising prices on the administration's ongoing trade war. Despite the hefty price, the Nintendo Switch 2 is narrowing the power gap with its competitors, boasting graphical and computational abilities that far outstrip the original Switch. This allows Nintendo to pursue grander ambitions, as seen by the array of games showcased at a press event in New York City.

Mario Kart World

One of the standout titles is Mario Kart World, which breaks with tradition and resembles open-world racing games like the Forza Horizon series. The game features a vast interconnected landscape, ranging from snowy peaks to sandy beaches, and whimsical courses like giant black-and-white film reels. Players can participate in a "Knockout Tour," where 24 players race across the map, with the mode narrowing down players at various checkpoints until only four racers remain. The core racing feels similar to Mario Kart 8, but the courses are less recursive and complex, accommodating larger crowds and offering a greater variety of power-ups. Mario Kart World is expected to be a key title for the Switch 2, given the success of Mario Kart 8 on the original Switch.

Images Courtesy of Nintendo

Donkey Kong

Another highly anticipated game is Donkey Kong Bananza, set to release on July 17, 2025. I have been a Donkey Kong fan since the arcade version (yes, I know that’s old), and when it hit the original Nintendo consoles, I loved how they expanded the world.

This open-world game allows players to control Donkey Kong as he smashes through environments in search of crystalline bananas and golden treasure. The game is anarchic and full of surprises, with players able to carve out tunnels and discover cave systems teeming with treasure. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which has yet to receive a specific release date, also looks stunning on the Switch 2's updated graphics. However, the game introduces a new control mode using detachable Joy-Cons that can double as computer mice, which may frustrate some players.

Joy Cons

The Switch 2's Joy-Cons can be used in innovative ways, such as in Drag x Drive, a game resembling wheelchair basketball. Players use both Joy-Cons as mice to spin their wheels, ram opponents, and shoot hoops. Civilization 7 also benefits from the Joy-Con mouse mode, making strategy games easier to play on the console. Nintendo is also emphasizing social interaction with the Switch 2, allowing players to video conference friends mid-game and layer real-time footage onto gameplay. The console is largely backwards compatible with the original Switch, sharing much of its design philosophy.

Hardware Improvements

The Switch 2's hardware improvements include a larger 7.9-inch screen with 1080p resolution, HDR capabilities, and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The Joy-Cons now magnetically snap in and out, with smoother action and easier removal. The console also features a new Switch 2 dock with its own fan system, enabling 4K gaming modes on TVs. Despite these improvements, some fans may be disappointed by the lack of analog rear triggers on the Joy-Cons.

Game Chat

Nintendo is also introducing Game Chat, a new mode that allows four-player audio chats with trusted Switch friends. The Switch 2 dock has a wider range of angles for its kickstand and two USB-C ports, although the top port won't do video-out. The console is designed to be easier to travel with than Windows handhelds and the Steam Deck.

The Switch 2 Experience locations will host public events where players can try out the console and its games. Mario Kart World offers open-world racing madness, with 24-player gameplay and expansive tracks. Donkey Kong Bonanza showcases the game's digging and destroying mechanics, allowing players to burrow through walls and the ground. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is a technical showcase for graphics, running at 1080p and 120Hz on a big TV.

Welcome Tour

The Switch 2 also features a Welcome Tour, a guided tour of the console's features with insights from Nintendo and minigames. Drag x Drive uses the Joy-Cons in mouse mode to control wheelchair-using players in an intense hoop-shooting sports game. Mario Party Jamboree adds mini-games that work with the Joy-Cons' new mouse features and a game mode that uses the optional plug-in camera.

Updated Games

Updated Switch games look better on the Switch 2, with some games offering free upgrades for Nintendo Switch Online Plus members. Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom both have Switch 2 upgrades, with better frame rates and compatibility with a new phone app companion called Zelda Notes. Kirby and the Forgotten Land has a new story mode and better-looking graphics on Switch 2.

GameCube

Nintendo is adding a Nintendo GameCube virtual console library to the Switch 2, available as part of the Switch Online Plus Expansion Pack subscription. Ports of new third-party games like Elden Ring, Madden, Cyberpunk 2077, and Split Fiction are also coming to the Switch 2. The console shows promise for playing current-gen games, but Nintendo has not shared details on the Nvidia processor's power.

In conclusion, the Nintendo Switch 2 is a significant upgrade from the original Switch, offering improved hardware, innovative Joy-Con features, and a strong lineup of games. While the price may be steep, the console's capabilities and game library make it a compelling choice for gamers. The Switch 2 is set to be the biggest thing in gaming in 2025, and I can't wait to try more when it arrives on June 5.

