Gamers around the world and of all ages have reason to celebrate as Nintendo is set to release its highly anticipated new console, the Nintendo Switch 2, in June. Best Buy in the United States has confirmed that pre-order sales for the new Switch will begin on April 2 in North America, with global pre-orders likely to follow.

On April 2, Nintendo will also host a special reveal event where they will announce the official release date and price of the Switch 2. Rumors suggest that the price will start at $399. During this event, Nintendo is expected to unveil the new games lineup for the Switch 2, generating excitement among fans and gamers alike.

Three Phases For Trilogy Release

The release of the Nintendo Switch 2 is rumored to occur in three phases. The first phase, set for June, will coincide with the launch of the newest Mario Kart game. The second phase, scheduled for October or November, will feature additional third-party games. The final phase is expected to take place during the holiday season, although specific details have not yet been provided by Nintendo.

Features & Upgrades

The Nintendo Switch 2 boasts several new features and upgrades. According to a teaser video released by Nintendo, the Switch 2 will have a larger and brighter screen, a longer built-in stand, and a new black controller option. After months of leaks and speculation, Nintendo has officially announced the Switch 2, which retains the hybrid handheld design with detachable controllers that can be connected to a TV via a dock.

This iterative approach is somewhat unusual for Nintendo, which has historically opted for innovation with its new hardware. However, given the success of the original Switch, which sold 146 million units and became Nintendo's second most successful gaming system, it is not surprising that the company decided to build on its previous design. The Switch 2 enters a market where players expect to carry their game libraries forward from one console to another, making a radical change less feasible.

Still More Questions

Despite the announcement, many questions remain. Nintendo's reveal video focused on the new hardware and showcased only one new game, a new Mario Kart. The video did not provide a firm release date or price for the Switch 2, and several rumored features were not addressed. However, Nintendo has suggested that some Switch 1 games will receive enhanced versions for the Switch 2, running natively on the new console rather than through backward compatibility.

Additionally, promotional materials for the new Nintendo Today app have revealed an extra button on the right Joy-Con, labeled with a "C." This mysterious "C button" has been the subject of much speculation, and its purpose remains unknown.

June Release Date

Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2 will be released in 2025 but has not provided a precise release date. Strong indications suggest that the wait will not be long, with a potential launch in June 2025. The price of the Switch 2 remains one of the biggest unanswered questions. While Nintendo did not reveal pricing details in its announcement video, it is likely that the Switch 2 will be more expensive than the original Switch, which launched at $299 in 2017. Given the current market trends and economic factors, the Switch 2 is expected to be priced around $399.

Nintendo's decision to manufacture the Switch in Vietnam during the previous trade war with China may help avoid tariffs and keep the price reasonable. As for the games lineup, Nintendo has not confirmed any titles alongside the new console, although a glimpse of a new Mario Kart was shown in the announcement video. Leaks and informed speculation suggest that titles such as Mario Kart 9, a new 3D Super Mario game, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A may be part of the Switch 2's launch lineup.

Backward Compatible

The Switch 2 will be backward-compatible, allowing players to carry forward their game libraries from the original Switch. Nintendo has confirmed that Switch software will be playable on the new console, and Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the Switch 2. However, certain Switch games may not be fully compatible with the Switch 2.

Features

The Switch 2 features detachable Joy-Con controllers with magnetic attachments, a second USB-C port, and an 8-inch screen. The console is expected to be more powerful than its predecessor, with a custom Nvidia chip capable of ray tracing and DLSS. The Switch 2 will also feature upgrades in RAM and internal storage, as well as Wi-Fi 6 support. However, it will have an LCD screen instead of the OLED screen seen in the current top-of-the-range Switch model.

Let the Pre-Orders Begin

Pre-orders for the Switch 2 are expected to open on April 2, alongside the Nintendo Direct event on April 2. Nintendo will also hold Switch 2 Experience events around the world throughout April, allowing the public to go hands-on with the new console.

Now is the perfect time for getting a great deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED since not everyone is ready to jump on the new console bandwagon right away. When a new console is about to hit is when you get the best deals and there’s a great one that includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle with 3 months on Nintendo Switch Online membership. Plus you also get a 128 GB MicroSD Card. Check out this deal here as it’s one of the best out there and the OLED version looks amazing on 4K and 8K Oled tvs.