With such a focus on passing in the NFL today, the commitment and ability to run the ball consistently has been overlooked. Let’s not forget that two of the top three rushing teams in the NFL are the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers—teams that have represented the NFC in each of the last three Super Bowls.

With so many teams focusing solely on the passing attack, a balanced offense could be just what some of these teams on the threshold of competing need.

In comes 2015 Heisman Trophy winner and Alabama running back Derrick Henry. With so many teams in need of a workhorse like Henry in the backfield, there’s no telling where he may land. Hell, the Seahawks and Panthers would be great landing spots for the college star.

For the Seahawks, Henry would be a fantastic replacement for the now-retired Marshawn Lynch. But, with the Seahawks having a legitimate shot at drafting the back towards the end of the first round, Henry sounded off about the idea of coming in after a star like Lynch.

“I have my own path,” said Henry on the shoes to fill in Seattle. “He did a great job, unbelievable job with the Seahawks. But, you know, I wanna have my own path and do my own thing.”

Wise words from the soon-to-be rookie. With the Seahawks picking 26th overall, there is a high chance that the Heisman winner will still be available.

If they don’t pick him up, the Carolina Panthers just may opt to select the back at No. 30. The Panthers may have Jonathan Stewart, Mike Tolbert, and Cam Newton, but with such a solid roster everywhere else, it wouldn’t hurt to pick up an extremely reliable back to use over the course of the next five or so years. And, of course, the odds are Henry will be the best player available come the end of the first round.

Wherever he ends up, let’s just hope he turns out a bit better than Trent Richardson.

